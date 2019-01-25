The Latest: Germany mulls backing Guaido as Venezuela leader

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Germany says it favors recognizing Venezuela's opposition leader as the country's interim president unless there are free and fair elections soon.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that "Venezuela needs a chance to return to democracy" and Germany doesn't consider President Nicolas Maduro to be legitimate.

Seibert said Germany is eager for the European Union to reach a common line on Venezuela at a meeting of diplomats in Brussels on Friday.

He told reporters in Berlin that "within the framework of upcoming EU talks the German government favors recognizing Juan Guaido as the country's interim president unless there are prompt free and fair elections."

___

7:15 a.m.

The U.N. human rights chief is calling for independent investigations into violence linked to protests in Venezuela, allegedly involving excessive use of force by security or pro-government forces that reportedly left at least 20 people dead.

Michelle Bachelet's office in Geneva said that she "urged all sides to conduct immediate talks to defuse the increasingly incendiary atmosphere."

She said an independent, impartial probe was needed for any violence leading to death or injury, whether caused by excessive force by security forces or armed groups — pro-government or not.

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday "at least 20 people are reported by credible local sources to have died after allegedly being shot by security forces or members of pro-government armed groups during demonstrations Tuesday and Wednesday."

It cited reports about "well over 350" demonstrators being detained, nearly all in January.

___

5:40 a.m.

The father of an opposition leader claiming Venezuela's interim presidency is calling for the military to drop their allegiance to Nicolas Maduro.

Juan Guaido, president of the opposition-led National Assembly, says he has constitutional legitimacy to guide Venezuela to a new presidential election.

His father, Wilmer Guaido, has lived in Spain for the past 16 years. Speaking on Antena 3 private television on Friday, he says that Venezuela's armed forces should be loyal to the country, but not to a specific leader.

"(Simon) Bolivar used to curse against soldiers who give their back to the people," Guaido said, referring to Venezuela's independence hero. "I think the military should choose the right side of history."

The father, who works as a taxi driver in the island of Tenerife, says he is proud because his son has taken a step forward to take power "from a usurper."

___

4 a.m.

Indian officials say they are closely following the political crisis in Venezuela.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido's claim to the presidency has been recognized by the U.S. and other countries, a step that put them at odds with Russia, China and others who see the U.S. as interfering.

India Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Friday it was up to Venezuelans "to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro defiantly called home all Venezuelan diplomats from the U.S. and closed its embassy Thursday.

Guaido's whereabouts have been a mystery since he was symbolically sworn in Wednesday.

___

12:15 a.m.

Backed by Venezuela's military, President Nicolas Maduro went on the offensive against an opposition leader who declared himself interim president and his U.S. supporters, setting up a struggle for power in the crisis-plagued South American nation.

A defiant Maduro called home all Venezuelan diplomats from the U.S. and closed its embassy Thursday, a day after ordering all U.S. diplomats out of Venezuela by the weekend because President Donald Trump had supported the presidential claim of Juan Guaido. Washington has refused to comply, but ordered its non-essential staff to leave the tumultuous country.

The Trump administration says Maduro's order isn't legal because the U.S. no longer recognizes him as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Guaido whose whereabouts have been a mystery since he was symbolically sworn in Wednesday.