The Latest: New Zealand to charge patient who went shopping

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities say they will press charges against a coronavirus patient who escaped quarantine in Auckland and went shopping at a supermarket.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the 32-year-old man escaped through a fence at the Stamford Plaza hotel and was gone for just over an hour before returning. The man later tested positive for the virus.

Webb said the man was a New Zealand citizen who’d recently returned from India and his actions were “completely unacceptable.”

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus and is trying to contain cases at the border by placing new arrivals into a 14-day quarantine at various hotels.

Depending on exactly what charges are brought, the man could face a fine or a maximum of six months in jail if found guilty. Webb said that CCTV footage indicated the man had not been in close contact with others at the Countdown supermarket and had used a self-service checkout. Nevertheless, the supermarket has been closed for a deep clean.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Renewed pandemic restrictions appeared possible in southwestern Pennsylvania as virus infections in Pittsburgh and its border counties surged, driven in part by people frequenting bars and restaurants, according to health officials.

Already, Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located and the recent spike in new infections is centered, is in the midst of a one-week ban on in-person service at bars and restaurants as health officials try to contain the spread. Allegheny County also ordered the casino there to close and banned gatherings of more than 25 people for the week.

There were indications Tuesday that restrictions could be reimposed in surrounding counties that are also reporting rising infection numbers. Increased viral transmission in southwestern Pennsylvania is largely responsible for a 37% jump in the rate of new infections statewide over the past four weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of state data.

“There will be targeted mitigation efforts that the commonwealth will announce tomorrow,” Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan told the AP on Tuesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco is holding off on reopening indoor restaurants and outdoor bars because of continued coronavirus infections.

In Santa Clara County, officials plan to open hair and nail salons after receiving permission from the state to do so. Despite the different tactics in reopening, health officials from both San Francisco Bay Area counties pleaded with the public to keep wearing masks and stay away from others.

The counties have been among the most aggressive in battling the pandemic. But like other communities nationwide, the counties are seeing increasing hospitalizations and infections.

California on Tuesday reported more than 6,000 newly identified cases and 111 deaths.

MISSOURI — Missouri is reporting the state’s highest daily increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which health officials said is partly due to delayed reporting because of the holiday weekend.

Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday. There have been 24,629 reported cases total since the virus first struck the state. At least 1,042 people have died so far, including another 14 reported Tuesday.

Health department officials attribute the single-day hike partly to delayed reporting from labs to the state.

“We also had a high volume of case accumulation over the holiday weekend and expect some higher than average numbers tomorrow as well,” spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email.