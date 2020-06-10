The Latest: Indonesians detained for taking dead for burial

Junior doctors from Government Gandhi Hospital participate in a protest outside the hospital demanding action against the attack on a colleague in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are spiking amid government reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

MAKASSAR, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities have arrested dozens of people suspected of snatching the bodies of COVID-19 victims from several hospitals so the dead could be buried according to their wishes.

Provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Ponto said Wednesday that at least 33 suspects have been detained by police in South Sulawesi province in the past week. Ponto said charges against 10 of them will proceed to prosecutors.

He says if convicted, the suspects face up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines for violating health laws and resisting officers.

Tompo said: “What they have done could harm the wider community.”

Videos of several incidents have circulated widely on social media in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

In one instance, a mob is seen breaking into a hospital’s isolation room and taking away a body on a stretcher.

Tompo said religious faith and funeral traditions are motives for people who see public health restrictions on burials as unacceptable.

The arrests came as Indonesia’s Health Ministry reported the highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The 1,241 new cases bring the country’s total to 34,316. The figures include 36 people who died in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVId-19 death toll to 1,923.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Virus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave of infections

— In Pakistan, COVID-19 is just the latest epidemic amid chronic poverty, malnutrition, violence

— Easing restrictions in Indonesia’s capital triggers concerns

— It’s an issue that’s been argued about for months: Can people who don’t feel sick spread the coronavirus and if so should we all be wearing masks? Even the World Health Organization can’t seem to get it straight. The U.N. health agency has scrambled to explain seemingly contradictory comments it has made about the two related issues.

— Moscow has emerged from a strict lockdown after the city cited a slowdown in its coronavirus outbreak. Critics, however have expressed concerns over the potential for a new wave of infections in the Russian capital. The move comes weeks before a nationwide vote on the constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

— Experts worry that a further surge of coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic. Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan are those easing lockdowns before their outbreaks have peaked.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

PARIS — The French government has included in its new budget law for this year 460 billion euros ($523 billion) in emergency funding to support the country’s economy as it feels the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire praised the government's effort to save jobs as part of a “massive and effective response to the crisis.”

France’s budget deficit is estimated to reach a record-high of 11.4% in 2020, with debt representing 120.9% of gross domestic product by the end of the year.

The budget revision reinforces measures to support the state-funded partial activity scheme, tax cuts and other financial aids for businesses.

It includes rescue plans for sectors affected the most by the pandemic, such as 18 billion euros ($20.4 billion) for tourism, 8 billion euros ($9 billion) for the auto industry and 15 billion euros ($17 billion) for aviation.

___

VIENNA — Austria has announced it will open its borders to most European neighbors beginning June 16 with the exceptions of Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Britain.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also said Wednesday that the border with Italy to the south would be open without conditions, but that a travel warning for Austrian citizens is in place for Lombardy. The northern Italian region has been the epicenter of Italy’s epidemic, showing triple-digit growth in daily infections while much of the rest of the country counts a handful or fewer.

While Italy opened its borders on June 3, Austria’s reluctance to open the shared border has been a sore spot between the neighbors, especially as the summer tourism season gets under way.