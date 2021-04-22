The Latest: German 'emergency brake' plan clears last hurdle

  • Jens Spahn, German Minister of Health, speaks in the Bundesrat in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly has cleared its final legislative hurdle. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
  • Victor Ochoa repairs a coronavirus piñata at his workshop in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Ochoa says that sales of piñatas at his workshop have decreased by 90% because of the restrictions used to control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. New infections are rising faster in India than any other place in the world, stunning authorities and capsizing its fragile health system. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • A COVID-19 patient is treated in the ICU unit of the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 17, 2021. After facing criticism for downplaying the virus last year, authorities have put partial lockdowns and other measures in place to try and slow the coronavirus’ spread, as Iran faces what looks like its worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic yet. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of COVID-19 disease are seen burning at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, April 21, 2020 file photo, a volunteer for the Edible London food project checks and packs bananas to be put in food packs and delivered to residents who need it in the Haringey Council area, at a hub setup as a result of coronavirus inside the Alexandra Palace venue, in north London. A charity says U.K. food bank rose by a third during the past 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic left more people without the money to buy basic necessities. The Trussell Trust said Thursday, April 22, 2021 that the food banks it works with handed out more than 2.5 million food parcels in the year through March, up from 1.9 million a year earlier. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • Protesters wearing protective face masks take part in a a rally by health workers outside the Greek Ministry of Health in central Athens, Thursday, April 22, 2021, demanding the government increase the number of medical workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
  • A restaurant clerk rests at a Chinese restaurant in Vientiane in Feb. 11, 2020. Laos locked down its capital and closed its international borders to most traffic Thursday, April 22, 2021, after identifying a COVID-19 cluster connected to its bigger neighbor Thailand. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • Enthusiasts practice yoga, keeping a social distance as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Germany

Jens Spahn, German Minister of Health, speaks in the Bundesrat in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly has cleared its final legislative hurdle. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN — A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly has cleared its final legislative hurdle.

Parliament’s upper house, where Germany’s 16 state governments are represented, could have held up the plan by seeking renegotiations, but let it pass on Thursday. It now goes to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to be signed.

The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states. The measures include closures and a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, the most controversial element.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— AP explains why India is shattering global infection records

— Nurse who underwent double-lung transplant confronts life after COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics organizers say policeman tested positive for the virus after his assignment at Olympic torch relay

— Viral questions: How long does protection from vaccines last?

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON — Organizers say 4,000 people will be able to attend the ceremony for Britain’s leading music prize night next month as part of the government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement Thursday, the Brit Awards said audience members attending the indoor ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on May 11 will not have to socially distance or even wear face coverings once seated. It said the ceremony will be the first major indoor music event in the country to welcome back a live audience since the coronavirus pandemic erupted more than a year ago.

Instead, as part of the government’s pilot program for resuming live events, attendees will need to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test to enter the venue and will be required to provide details to test and trace authorities and follow travel guidance for getting to and from the venue.

Organizers said they are gifting 2,500 tickets to essential workers from the greater London area to honor their work through “the difficult times” of the pandemic.

The U.K. is slowly easing restrictions following a sharp fall in new coronavirus cases in the wake of a stringent lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Norwegian government said Thursday that it will “lend” all of its 216,000 Astra Zeneca vaccine doses to Sweden and Iceland as long as long as Norway has use of the vaccine on pause.

Health Minister Bent Hoeie said that if the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is resumed, “we will get back the doses we lend as soon as we request it” and Iceland and Sweden “send back the doses from their first deliveries from AstraZeneca.”

Hoie also said that if the vaccine is taken out of Norway's vaccination program, “the doses we have been given can be donated to other countries in collaboration with the EU.”

Norway decided on March 11 to put the AstraZeneca vaccine on hold after reports of rare blood clots in a small number of vaccine recipients.

Hoeie said Sweden will borrow 200,000 doses, and Iceland 16,000 doses. The Norwegian doses have expiration dates in June and July.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia will reduce the number of flights arriving from India due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in the world’s second-most populous country.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday he had agreed with state and territory leaders that the numbers of Australian citizens and permanent residents returning in chartered flights would be reduced by 30%.

The government would soon announce a 30% reduction in scheduled commercial flights from India as well, he said.

Australian authorities were calculating what other countries should join India on a list of high-risk nations requiring added travel restrictions. Australians are only allowed to leave the country for a few exceptional reasons.

The restrictions would become even tighter for Australians who want to travel to high-risk countries in a bid to prevent them returning home with the coronavirus.

India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday in a surge that has overwhelmed a fragile health care system.

Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan had called for a pause on arrivals from India. State authorities are investigating how a couple from India staying in a Perth hotel infected a mother and daughter from Britain who shared a room across a corridor while they were all in quarantine.

__

BANGKOK — Laos locked down its capital and closed its international borders to most traffic Thursday after identifying a COVID-19 cluster connected to its bigger neighbor Thailand.

Residents of the capital Vientiane are barred from leaving the city and outsiders must get permission to enter. Its international borders were closed except to trucks carrying goods and in cases allowed by the nation’s COVID-19 taskforce, state news agency KPL reported.

It said the lockdown order signed by Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh also prohibits all Vientiane residents from leaving their homes except for essential food shopping, hospital visits and other authorized tasks. The restrictions last until May 5.

The report said they were ordered after 28 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 88. The total population of Laos is about 7.5 million, including about 700,000 in Vientiane.

The government-owned Vientiane Times reported on its website that 26 of the 28 new cases are residents of the capital who had contact with a student at the National University of Laos who had caught the virus from a Thai man. It said the other two were workers who had returned from Thailand to the southern province of Champassak.

___

TOKYO — The Tokyo Motor Show, which showcases cars from around the world, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, who heads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, said “we decided it’s difficult to hold the main program under safe and secure conditions for all the people to enjoy the joys of mobility.”

The organization hosts the biannual auto show in Tokyo, last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 1.3 million people. JAMA groups Japan’s 14 manufacturers of cars, trucks, buses and motorcycles.

Toyoda said organizers had studied the possibility of holding the event online. The exact dates had not yet been set, but the show usually happens in October and November. Auto shows in Detroit and Geneva have also been canceled.

Japan has been hit hard with a surge in infections, while the vaccine rollout is among the slowest for a developed nation, with about 1% of its population inoculated.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has announced that it is extending an upcoming weekend lockdown to include a public holiday on Friday, as it grapples with soaring infections.

An Interior Ministry statement said the lockdown will begin Thursday evening and end Monday morning.

Turkey has been posting record levels of infections and deaths since it eased COVID-19 restrictions in early March.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan placed the country under a partial lockdown on April 13, involving an extended evening curfew on weekdays, a return to online education and a ban on unnecessary intercity travel, in addition to weekend lockdowns, which were re-imposed earlier.

The government has blamed the rising numbers on faster-spreading variants.

___

NEW DELHI — India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country has overwhelmed a fragile health care system.

The new cases raise India’s total past 15.9 million cases, second to the United States.

A large number of hospitals across the country complained of acute shortage of beds, medicines and are running on dangerously low levels of oxygen.

The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert the oxygen supply from industrial use to hospitals. Responding to a petition by a New Delhi hospital seeking their intervention, the judges said, “Beg, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency.”

The government is rushing oxygen tankers to replenish hospitals.

The Times of India newspaper says that the previous highest daily case count of 307,581 was reported in the U.S. on Jan. 8.

Recommended Stories

  • Norway lends AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to Sweden, Iceland

    Norway will lend all of its 216,000 doses of AstraZeneca to neighboring Sweden and Iceland as long as its own government regulator has paused the use of the vaccine. On March 11, Norway followed Denmark in deciding to put on hold jabs by the British-Swedish company after reports of very rare blood clots. Health Minister Bent Hoeie said if the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is resumed, “we will get back the doses we lend as soon as we request it.”

  • Covid-19 vaccines aren’t making any money for Johnson & Johnson

    Johnson & Johnson is producing the Covid-19 vaccine on a not-for-profit model.

  • China to set up regional control system for African swine fever, other diseases

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's agriculture ministry issued a plan on Wednesday to divide the country into five regions to be charged with greater responsibility to prevent and control African swine fever, as well as other animal diseases. The move comes after a severe winter wave of swine fever in the northern region and some provinces, as the incurable disease causes significant losses in the world's largest hog herd. China had previously piloted the regional control system in six provinces in the south.

  • The 12 Best Oscar-Winning Movies of All Time

    Not a single film here will disappoint — and they're all available to stream.

  • Norway to lend unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Sweden, Iceland

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will lend (is this the right word? Suggests the doses must not be used!) 216,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Sweden and Iceland, the country's health ministry said on Thursday, enabling the two Nordic neighbours to speed up their inoculation campaigns. Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.

  • Australia to cut flights from India to contain virus risk

    SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia will reduce the number of its citizens able to return from India and other red-zone countries to contain the risk of more virulent strains of COVID-19 spreading, the government said on Thursday as it announced changes in its vaccination program. The restrictions will result in a 30% reduction in direct flights from India to Sydney and chartered flights that land in the Northern Territory. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the National Cabinet, said that he would announce in the next 24 hours when the new restrictions would come into place.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about blood clots linked to Astra, J&J vaccines?

    European regulators said the benefits of using Johnson & Johnson's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines outweigh risks, even as they added warning labels to both shots for extremely rare but potentially fatal blood clotting. J&J said on April 20 it would resume deliveries of its vaccine in Europe, following the regulator's guidance. U.S. officials are continuing their review of what are now eight reported instances of rare clotting combined with low blood platelets in the United States.

  • Biden Talked to Trudeau About Sending Extra Vaccines to Canada: 'We’re Going to Try and Help'

    During a press conference Wednesday, the U.S. president hinted that he may be sending extra doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada.

  • EU may sue AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies

    The EU is preparing legal proceedings against AstraZeneca, according to Reuters sources. That after the drugmaker cut supplies of vaccines to the bloc. The move would mark a further step in EU plans to sever ties with the Anglo-Swedish firm. Brussels has been angered by AstraZeneca's repeated cuts to supplies. The reductions have contributed to major delays in Europe's vaccine rollout. News of the possible \legal action was first reported by Politico. It says a majority of EU states support suing AstraZeneca. There was no immediate comment from the European Commission or the company.AstraZeneca had said it aimed to deliver 300 million doses of its vaccine by June. But in March it said it would only be able to deliver a third of that amount. That same month saw the EU send a letter to the firm, marking the first step in legal proceedings.

  • Exclusive: India to get Russia's Sputnik V vaccine only by end-May

    India will start receiving Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by end-May, its local distributor Dr. Reddy's Laboratories told Reuters on Thursday, a later than expected schedule that could slow the country's immunisation drive. India's ambassador to Moscow said last week deliveries of Sputnik V to the country were expected to begin this month, the TASS news agency reported. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

  • Oakland Experiments With Directing Some 911 Calls to Community Responders

    Across the country, people suffering from mental health crises often find themselves confronted with an armed police officer instead of a mental health professional who is better suited to support them. Oakland City Council is set to approve a pilot program in which 911 operators can direct trained civilians to handle mental health calls.

  • Swedish health agency: Those under 65 should receive different vaccine than AstraZeneca's for second dose

    The Swedish Health Agency on Tuesday recommended that people under 65 years old who received the first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should get a different vaccine for the second shot.Why it matters: There are no definitive studies regarding immune responses when initial and follow-up vaccine doses are different. The agency said that when results on mixing different doses are released they will evaluate whether the recommendation should be changed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeResearchers from the University of Oxford in February began a trial where people received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after a dose of AstraZeneca's or vice versa, per the New York Times. They will analyze the participants' blood to see how they respond to the mixing.What they're saying: "The recommendation that people under the age of 65 should not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca's vaccine Vaxzevria remains for the time being," the agency said"People under the age of 65 who have already received a dose of Vaxzevria should instead be offered a second dose of so-called mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna."The agency is recommending that those who received their first AstraZeneca dose should receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine approximately 12–15 weeks after, and no additional booster mRNA dose is required.For people over 65, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fake COVID-19 vaccines have been discovered by Pfizer in Mexico and Poland

    In Mexico, 80 people paid $1,000 each for fake COVID vaccines, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • U.S. lawmakers intensify bipartisan efforts to counter China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan U.S. congressional push to counteract China picked up steam on Wednesday as a Senate committee overwhelmingly backed a bill pressing Beijing on human rights and economic competition, while other lawmakers introduced a measure seeking billions for technology research. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021" by 21-1, sending the bill for consideration by the 100-member Senate, even as committee members voiced a need to do even more to counteract Beijing. One would force a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics by U.S. officials, not athletes, which was also recommended by the U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom.

  • ‘Doomed’ By 8th Grade: Barriers to College Start Early, Report Reveals

    When it comes to understanding which students make it not just to, but through college, substantial past education research has identified steep differences along lines of race, gender and class. A recently released report, however, provides an alternate narrative. The study, which links middle and high school achievement to postsecondary outcomes in five New England […]

  • Behind the scenes: U.S.-Israel tensions build as Iran talks progress

    As nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical stage, the gaps and suspicions over Iran between the Israeli government and the Biden administration are growing.Why it matters: Both sides want to avoid the kind of public fight that emerged during the negotiations over the 2015 deal. But in private, there's growing frustration on both sides about the lack of trust, coordination and transparency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In between the first and second round of nuclear talks — which the U.S. hopes will lead to a restoration of the deal and Israel hopes will fail — an apparent act of Israeli sabotage led to an explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Two days later, senior U.S. and Israeli officials met for a second round of strategic talks on Iran.Behind the scenes: According to two Israeli officials involved in the talks, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised concerns that the U.S. was not showing sufficient consideration of the Israeli government’s positions during its Iran diplomacy, Israeli officials tell me.The U.S. side raised concerns of its own that Israel was engaging in military and intelligence operations against Iran without fully informing Washington, the Israeli officials say.The Israelis stressed their right and duty to defend Israel against Iran. Israeli officials tell me they had notified the U.S. in advance of recent operations. "It was not a surprise for the Americans," one Israeli official told me.On the one hand: The Israelis claim that the Biden administration hasn't been fully transparent with them on the proposals it is making in Vienna — for example, on the non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. would consider lifting, per a senior Israeli official.On the other: A senior Biden administration official pushed back on those claims, stressing that senior U.S. and Israeli officials have been engaged in close consultations on an ongoing basis. “The U.S. and Israel will maintain this close and candid dialogue going forward," the U.S. official said.The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to discuss its talks with the Biden administration.What’s next: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting on Thursday with those officials as well as Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies to be presented in Washington.A senior Netanyahu aide told me the size of the gap with the U.S. will only be clear after the face-to-face meetings next week. “We don’t think it is a done deal, and as long as we have a chance to give our input, we are going to give it a try, hoping it makes a difference."Go deeper: Iran's president says deal could be reached soonLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Tech structure certified as 'living building'

    Earth Day — that the building has won certification as the 28th “living building” worldwide. Paid for by a $25 million donation from the Kendeda Fund, the building is, above all, a demonstration project. The Kendeda Fund is the private philanthropic arm of Diana Blank, the first wife of Home Depot cofounder Arthur Blank.

  • Brit Awards to have live audience as part of Covid events research

    The ceremony is set to take place next month at the O2 Arena.

  • People not comfortable stomaching financial risks are more likely to hold off on getting COVID-19 vaccine

    Politics, race and religion are only one side of the coin when it comes to predicting who is more likely to hold off on getting coronavirus vaccines. The other side of the coin is an individual’s financial-risk preference, according to a report published this month in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by two University of Chicago researchers and one Vanderbilt University researcher. Understanding why individuals are hesitant to get vaccinated is crucial, especially now that everyone above 16 years old is eligible to receive a dose.

  • EU countries ready to start using J&J shot as deliveries resume

    European countries prepared on Wednesday to start using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and speed up their vaccination campaigns after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot and deliveries started trickling in after a week-long pause. Germany's health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal states for use in vaccination centres shortly, and that family doctors should resume the use of the vaccine as of Wednesday, while France will receive the vaccine from week after next. That's only a tiny portion of the 134 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered since the rollout began almost four months ago and compared with the larger shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech over that time.