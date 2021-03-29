Latest indictment says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed girl as young as 14 for Epstein’s abuse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Wieder, Julie K. Brown, Kevin G. Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a new indictment, federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell groomed an approximately 14-year-old girl to be sexually abused by financier and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion beginning in 2001.

She is the fourth underage victim prosecutors say Maxwell recruited and groomed for the now-deceased Epstein to abuse. In one case, Maxwell is accused of participating in the abuse herself.

Maxwell normalized sexual contact with the girl by discussing sexual topics in front of her and being in her presence when the girl was naked in Epstein’s massage room in his Palm Beach home, the indictment says.

Under the guise of a massage, Epstein engaged in sex acts with the girl numerous times between 2001 and 2004 and was paid hundreds of dollars in cash by Maxwell or other Epstein employees each time.

Multiple victims have detailed an elaborate scheme by which Maxwell allegedly recruited and groomed girls to give Epstein massages only for him to sexually abuse them.

The indictment says Maxwell and other employees sent the girl gifts of lingerie and encouraged her to travel with Epstein internationally, which she declined.

Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein and Maxwell also allegedly pressured the girl to recruit other girls, including others under the age of 18, to give Epstein “sexualized massages.”

Maxwell was arrested last July and charged with several counts related to sexual trafficking of a minor and perjury.

“Maxwell’s presence as an adult woman helped put the victims at ease as Maxwell and Epstein intended,” Audrey Strauss, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in announcing the charges against Maxwell last year.

The new indictment adds multiple counts related to sexual trafficking of a minor related to the new victim.

Maxwell’s arrest came nearly one year after Epstein was arrested and charged with sex crimes in the summer of 2019. His arrest came after renewed attention to the remarkably lenient plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors a decade earlier. That deal was the subject of the Miami Herald’s 2018 Perversion of Justice series. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, a month after he was re-arrested.

Maxwell is being held without bail in a Brooklyn federal jail as she awaits trial, currently scheduled for this July.

Recommended Stories

  • Majority of Americans don’t belong to a place of worship in historic decline, poll finds

    It’s the first time in eight decades Gallup found the majority of Americans do not belong to a place of worship.

  • Columbia man goes to prison after pleading guilty to bombing SC courthouse

    The man planted pipe bombs next to an Upstate courthouse and threw more onto the roof of a Department of Social Services building, prosecutors said.

  • Boris Johnson Faces Legal Trouble After Claim He Quoted Shakespeare as Foreplay During Affair

    Reuters/Hannah McKayThe British prime minister likes to recite Shakespeare to get him in the mood for sex, according to the American woman whose extraordinary claims of a long affair with Boris Johnson could potentially land him in legal trouble.It’s been rumored for years that Jennifer Arcuri had a sexual relationship with Johnson, but she finally opened up about it this weekend. The businesswoman offered stomach-turning details of Johnson’s proclivities, telling the Sunday Mirror that the pair would read the bard’s works aloud before having sex on the sofa in the PM’s family home.“We moved on to reading Macbeth, which was a kind of foreplay routine we had,” said Arcuri. “I said, ‘Let’s skip to the good stuff.’ He said, ‘I love that about you, you just want to get to the good part.’ After we made love… I felt conflicted being there in his family home and seeing him like this but I couldn’t help but love the feeling of being desired.”Boris Johnson Makes Up With His Dog, Dilyn, After Threatening to Have Him ShotArcuri, who claims the fling lasted for four years, also shared sordid details of text messages he allegedly sent to her. In one, he apparently requested a photograph of her with the very specific instructions: “No clothes on.” After she sent a pic, he’s said to have simply replied: “Wow.” Johnson is also claimed to have reacted to a nude of Arcuri by describing it as “enough to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window,” thereby compounding his literary sins by quoting the crime novelist Raymond Chandler without attribution.While the salacious details have been the source of great amusement in the British press, they could have serious consequences. After its initial story, the Mirror reported that Johnson could be forced to give evidence in person over his alleged relationship. The affair is said to have overlapped with Johnson’s time as London mayor, but, despite her business appearing to receive special treatment, their relationship was never declared.Arcuri was allegedly granted access to events at three top-level trade missions that she wasn’t qualified for, and her companies also received £126,000 pounds (around $174,000) in sponsorship and grant money from organizations overseen by Johnson in his role as mayor.Boris Johnson Proposes Law to Stop People Being Canceled on CampusWhile Johnson avoided a criminal investigation into his relationship with Arcuri after investigators found “no evidence” that he used his position to influence the donations, investigators did conclude that some decisions were influenced by the pair’s relationship, so a separate investigation into Johnson’s conduct when he was mayor is now going ahead.That investigation, which is being carried out by the Greater London Authority, could see Johnson forced to give in-person evidence, according to the Mirror. Johnson’s press secretary said Monday that he’ll “engage” with the GLA inquiry over his links to Arcuri, though wouldn’t be drawn on whether Johnson would be willing to provide in-person evidence.The investigation will determine whether Johnson acted with “honesty and integrity,” and if Arcuri was given “preferential treatment.” If the prime minister refuses to give evidence without “reasonable excuse,” he could potentially face a fine or even a three-month jail term.As for the state of Johnson and Arcuri’s current relationship, she has fallen out with him over his repeated strong denials of the affair. “He just took the most cowardly, wet noodle of approaches,” said the California businesswoman. “A great leader is charismatic, courageous, and brave. None of these words I would use to describe Boris Johnson.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is SC punishing people as drug dealers who aren’t? New bill wants to ensure state doesn’t

    Kerrie Wilson was an ideal mother and granddaughter who had no criminal record, her grandmother said. But after a drug charge under questionable circumstances, a judge’s only options was to sentence her by a law meant to deal with drug traffickers.

  • Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

    The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state. The signing is viewed as a crucial step in efforts by the power-sharing government headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reach accords with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflicts that left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead. Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many groups, including from the Western region of Darfur.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Immune response may be linked to AstraZeneca vaccine clot issue; death risk rising among young adults in Brazil

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Researchers may have found an explanation for the rare but serious blood clots reported among some people who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Drugs other than heparin can cause clotting disorders that strongly resemble HIT, and researchers suspect that in rare cases, the AstraZeneca vaccine may be another such trigger.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC studyHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • Christie Brinkley, 65, poses in her July 4th swimsuit and sets off Instagram fireworks

    Christie Brinkley posed in her red, white and blue swimsuit for July 4, and the fireworks began on the Internet.

  • Nike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human blood

    Nike is running away from Lil Nas X's new Satan-themed sneakers as fast as possible. The company noted it has nothing to do with the "Old Town Road" rapper's controversial new "Satan Shoes" that are being sold on Monday, Nike Air Max 97s that actually contain a drop of human blood in the sole, NBC News reports. The shoes also feature a pentagram pendant and say "Luke 10:18," referencing a Bible verse about Satan. "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," Nike said, per NBC. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them." MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" Nike Air Max '97Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood️666 Pairs, individually numbered$1,018️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021 The streetwear company MSCHF is selling 666 pairs of these "Satan Shoes" on Monday for $1,018 following the release of Lil Nas X's latest music video, which depicts him going to hell. MSCHF previously put out "Jesus Shoes" containing holy water in the sole, according to NBC. Apparently, six MSCHF employees donated the blood to be used for the sole of the Satan Shoes, which was mixed with ink, according to The New York Times. "Not much blood, actually," Daniel Greenberg, one of the founders of MSCHF, told the Times. "About six of us on the team gave." When asked who collected the blood, exactly, Greenberg simply told the Times, "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol." As the Satan Shoes stirred up some controversy online, Lil Nas X uploaded a YouTube video with the title "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe" — in which he actually does no such thing, instead just cutting to a clip from his "Montero" music video of himself giving Satan a lap dance. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal shipModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC study

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • Review: In 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' the big monsters brawl. And the audience actually wins

    Godzilla! Kong! Fight! The kaiju showdown restores some of the giddy escapism that's been missing from the big screen lately.

  • How a dredger and a fleet of tugboats helped free the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal

    It took approximately six days to free the massive container ship from the Suez Canal after preventing an estimated $50 billion in global trade.