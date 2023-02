Reuters

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday more interest rate increases are needed to tame high levels of U.S. inflation. "I anticipate further rate increases to reach a sufficiently restrictive level, and then holding there for some, perhaps extended, time," Collins said in prepared remarks for a presentation to a University of Chicago Booth School of Business conference in New York. "Inflation remains too high, and recent data - including several strong labor market indicators, as well as faster-than-expected retail sales and producer price inflation - all reinforce my view that we have more work to do, to bring inflation down to the 2% target," Collins said.