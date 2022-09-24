Latest intelligence intercept reveals dissatisfaction with Putin’s actions in Russia

Russian dictator Putin

"Have you figured out how to get out of there?" the wife asks.

To this, the puppet fighter responded by saying that he had.

"Mind you, there is almost a coup in Russia,” she said.

“Capice? New garrisons are no longer deployed here. They form them and everyone refuses to mobilize. In many regions, they wanted to announce full mobilization, but the deputies all refused, these mayors realized there would be no mobilization.”

His wife then said that "Putin will be made a scapegoat to remove him from power".

Putin announced a "partial mobilization" in Russia on Sept. 21. According to the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, Russia has plans to send another 300,000 reservists to the front lines in Ukraine. He estimated the mobilization resource of Russia at almost 25 million people.

Kremlin puppet authorities in the Donbas announced on Sept. 20 that they would hold referendums on joining Russia. The occupation “administrations” stated that a sham plebiscite will be held Sept. 23-27.

Russian occupation authorities in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts also announced plans to hold referendums on “uniting with Russia” on the same dates.

The statements were made shortly after a rapid counteroffensive by the defenders of Ukraine: On Sept. 14, the Ministry of Defense reported that since Sept. 6 (in the space of one week), the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated 388 settlements and about 8,500 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast alone.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kulebam stressed that these sham “votes” will not change anything, and Ukraine will continue to liberate its territories.

On Sept. 20, the Russian State Duma, the Kremlin’s rubber-stamp parliament, rushed through votes introducing the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", and "armed conflict" into Russia’s Criminal Code. Now in Russia, desertion, absence from service and voluntary surrender will be punished more severely.

