The Latest: UN nuclear agency to verify Iran's latest moves

In this Thursday, July 4, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, two F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW 7) drop 1000-pound general-purpose bombs during an Independence Day air power demonstration next to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in Arabian Sea. The USS Abraham Lincoln was rushed to the Mideast amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran as its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers unravels. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman/U.S. Navy via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-Iran tensions (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog says it is aware of Iran saying it will break the 2015 nuclear deal's limit on uranium enrichment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday that its inspectors in Iran will report to its Vienna headquarters "as soon as they verify the announced development."

It did not elaborate.

Iranian officials announced on Sunday that the country is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the deal. Earlier this month, Iran increased its stockpile of low-enriched uranium beyond the cap set by the deal.

Iran's moves have come in response to sweeping U.S. sanctions, imposed after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal a year ago.

___

1:25 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling on world powers to impose "snapback sanctions" on Iran after it crossed the uranium threshold laid out in the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.

Netanyahu said Sunday that enriching uranium to such levels has only one purpose — to create atomic bombs.

He says Western leaders had vowed to impose sanction the moment the Islamic Republic crossed that threshold.

The Israeli leader has been one of the harshest critics of the nuclear deal. Israel considers Iran to be its most dangerous enemy because of its nuclear program and threats to destroy Israel.

Iran made its move amid heightened tensions and a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal.

___

1:00 p.m.

Iran says its oil tanker that Britain intercepted in Gibraltar on Thursday was not headed toward Syria.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on Sunday said the tanker's "destination was not Syria."

He said there was no law allowing authorities in Gibraltar to stop the tanker and it was "piracy".

Authorities intercepted the supertanker Grace 1 on Thursday, saying they believed it to be violating European Union sanctions by carrying a shipment of Iranian crude oil to Syria. Spanish authorities said the seizure came at the request of the U.S.

It came amid heightened tensions over Iran's unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which the U.S. withdrew from last year.

___

12:40 p.m.

Iran's deputy foreign minister says that his nation will take another step impacting its compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in 60 days.

Abbas Araghchi told a news conference Sunday that he cannot elaborate now on the nature of the next step.

Iranian officials also announced that the country is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the deal. Earlier this month, Iran increased its stockpile of low-enriched uranium beyond the cap set by the deal.

Despite such measures, Iran has reiterated it is open to diplomacy and that is in contact with European parties to the deal.

Araghchi says Iran considers the deal to be valid and wants to see it continue.

___

12:10 p.m.

Iran's deputy foreign minister says that his nation considers the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to be a "valid document" and seeks its continuation.

Abbas Araghchi spoke at a news conference Sunday where officials said Iran is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% level permitted under the nuclear deal.

Officials said the new level will be determined by Iran's needs, but did not provide specifics. They said the new level would be reached later Sunday and would show up in monitoring by Monday.

Even while breaking another limit of the 2015 deal, Iran appears to be signaling flexibility.

The deputy foreign minister says Iran is open to negotiations with Europe, and that the United States could join such talks.

___

11:35 a.m.

An Iranian nuclear official says Iran will within hours go beyond the level of uranium enrichment permitted under an unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Under the deal, the cap for uranium enrichment was 3.67%.

The spokesman for Iran's nuclear department, Behrouz Kamalvandi, told a news conference Sunday that technical preparations for the new level of enrichment will be completed "within several hours and enrichment over 3.67% will begin."

He says monitoring will show the increased level by Monday morning.

Iran made the decision a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal.