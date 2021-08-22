The Latest: Iran reports new record for daily COVID deaths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN — Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.

The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Iran's previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded Aug. 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000.

A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday.

The current wave of infections is Iran's fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. Some 7% of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

U.S. mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

— The Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline, hospitalized for COVID

— Hurricane Henri thwarts Central Park concert hailing NYC virus rebound

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape but are taking diverging paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant.

The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week.

Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program. And Australia has fallen somewhere in the middle.

The different approaches could have far-reaching consequences for the economies of those nations and the health of their citizens.

Professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at New Zealand’s University of Otago, said countries around the world are struggling to adapt to the highly contagious variant.

“With the delta variant, the old rules just don’t work,” he said.

___

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet on Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider, “If I get this COVID thing, do I have a chance of dying from it?” If so, he advised them to get vaccinated. He said he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

After Valentine was moved into a critical care unit, his brother Mark said the talk radio host regretted that “he wasn’t a more vocal advocate of the vaccination.”

“I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, ’Go get vaccinated. Quit worrying about the politics. Quit worrying about all the conspiracy theories,” Mark Valentine told The Tennessean on July 25.

“He regrets not being more adamant about getting the vaccine. Look at the dadgum data,” Mark Valentine said.

___

CHICAGO —Civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

The Rev. Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the coronavirus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, he has remained active and has advocated for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive.

___

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky governor’s efforts to combat COVID-19 have suffered a landmark legal defeat.

The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect. The state Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers.

The ruling revolves around a dispute between Beshear and the GOP-led legislature over the scope of the governor’s executive authority in times of emergencies. It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Kentucky.

The governor lifted most of his pandemic restrictions in June. But with COVID-19 cases spiking due to the delta variant, he signed a recent executive order imposing an indoor mask mandate in K-12 schools, child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky.

One of the contested laws limits the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.

___

PARIS — Thousands of protesters marched again in cities and towns across France against a COVID-19 health pass required to enter restaurants and cafes, cultural and sports venues.

For a sixth straight Saturday, opponents denounced what they see as a restriction of their freedom. Many have criticized the measure, claiming the French government was implicitly making vaccines obligatory.

In Paris, four demonstrations were organized by different groups. Elsewhere in the country, over 200 protests were taking place.

Despite the protests, polls have shown the majority of French people support the health pass. More than 40.5 million people in France, or 60%, are fully vaccinated.

Since last month, France is registering a high number of infections — about 22,000 each day.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French virus health pass in full use but protests keep going

    Thousands marched Saturday in cities across France to protest the COVID-19 health pass that is now required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sports arenas and long-distance travel. For a sixth straight Saturday, opponents denounced what they see as a restriction of their freedom. Many criticized the measure, claiming the French government was implicitly making vaccines obligatory.

  • UK says Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban

    Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite a mistrust between the UK and those governments, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We're going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence like Russia and China, however uncomfortable that is", Raab told The Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Jurgen Klopp's claim that Man Utd are over-spending

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at his rival Jurgen Klopp questioning how Manchester United have been able to spend over £100 million in the summer transfer window.

  • Iran urges Japan to release billions in blocked funds amid U.S. sanctions

    Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called on Japan to release Iranian funds frozen in the country because of U.S. sanctions, Iranian state TV reported after the president met on Sunday with the visiting Japanese foreign minister. Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of its assets mainly from exports of oil and gas in foreign banks, including $3 billion of its funds in Japan, due to U.S. sanctions on its banking and energy sectors. The sanctions were reimposed in 2018 after Washington abandoned Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.

  • Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

    The Indianapolis Colts will pick a No. 2 quarterback between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, with the strong possibility they'll also be choosing a fill-in starter until Carson Wentz is ready to return. Given their inexperience, the Colts aren't about to rush the decision. Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, and the Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on Saturday night.

  • Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan, evacuates dozens

    Indonesia has moved its Afghanistan diplomatic mission from Kabul to Pakistan, its foreign minister said on Saturday, after its air force evacuated dozens in the wake of the Taliban's seizure of power. "Temporarily, the diplomatic mission in Kabul will be done from Islamabad," Retno Marsudi said in televised remarks at the Halim military airport in Jakarta.

  • Israeli probe into deadly holy site stampede opens hearings

    An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly accident at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April held its first day of hearings Sunday, almost four months after the stampede at Mount Meron left 45 people dead. The April 29 incident at the Jewish festival in northern Israel was the deadliest civilian disaster in the country's history. In June, the Israeli government approved the formation of an independent state commission of inquiry to investigate safety shortcomings at the Lag Baomer celebrations at Mount Meron.

  • U.S. State Department recently hit by a cyber attack -Fox News

    It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to the Fox News reporter's Twitter thread. The reporter added the State Department's ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees from Afghanistan has "not been affected." Without confirming any incident, a knowledgeable source told Reuters the State Department has not experienced significant disruptions and has not had its operations impeded in any way.

  • Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast

    AMAGANSETT, N.Y. (Reuters) -Hurricane Henri's outer bands moved onshore in southern New England and Long Island early on Sunday as the storm threatened the region with high winds, a dangerous storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 5 a.m. (0900 GMT), Henri was located about 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in New York state, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Henri was expected to make landfall on Long Island or southern New England later on Sunday, hitting land at or near hurricane strength, the center said.

  • Phil Valentine Dies Of Covid-19: Conservative Radio Host & Vaccine Skeptic Was 61

    Phil Valentine, the Nashville-based radio talk show host known for his skepticism of Covid-19 vaccines, has died following a battle with the virus. He was 61. His station, SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “We are saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine […]

  • The UK's 9 COVID hotspots as daily infections reach four-week high

    Nine areas have case rates of more than 500 per 100,000 people.

  • Celebrated Afghanistan Pop Star Evacuates the Country as the Taliban Closes In: 'Our Dream Shattered'

    "After I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of misfortune and shock, I have many stories to share with you," Aryana Sayeed told her fans on social media

  • Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • Covering America's tragic exit from Afghanistan and its consequences: Top Opinion reads

    Root causes of the Afghanistan crisis, women in Afghanistan, parallels between Kabul and Saigon: Here are some top columns you may have missed.

  • Pentagon tells commercial airlines it may compel them to help in Afghan evacuations

    The Pentagon "issued a warning order" to U.S. commercial airlines that it may compel them to assist in evacuations from Afghanistan, the Defense Department confirmed in an emailed statement Saturday.Why it matters: President Biden has vowed to use "every means" to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies amid reports of a deteriorating situation at Kabul's airport after the Taliban seized control of the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Hilary Duff Reveals She Contracted a Breakthrough Case of COVID: 'Happy to be Vaxxed'

    Hilary Duff shared the news Friday that she'd contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 just days after production began for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel series

  • In wake of Carl Lawson's season-ending injury, Robert Saleh's stance on Jets' depth comes into focus

    As stoic and calm as Robert Saleh looked, it was easy to see that this one hurt. The season-ending injury to Carl Lawson wasn’t just the loss of any player. It was the loss of a potential star.

  • Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

    Civil rights leader and former Democratic politician Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the group he founded said in a statement on Saturday. Jackson, 79 and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said. Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, had spent decades advocating for the rights of Black Americans and other minorities dating back to the turmoil of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, spearheaded by his mentor Martin Luther King.

  • Kansas City hospitals turn away record numbers of patient transfers as COVID surges

    “The past few weeks have been like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Dr. Tim Williamson, vice president of quality and safety with the University of Kansas Health System,

  • U.S. Treasury’s Cash Pile Has Shrunk by More Than $1.5 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- The reduction in the U.S. Treasury Department cash pile that’s helped fuel imbalances in short-term interest-rate markets has now exceeded $1.5 trillion and the distortions may be far from over.The cash balance ballooned last year as the government ramped up borrowing and spending to combat the economic effects of coronavirus-related shutdowns, hitting as much as $1.831 trillion in July 2020. But a combination of government spending and the situation surrounding the reinstatement