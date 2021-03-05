The Latest: Pope meets Iraqi leaders in Baghdad's Green Zone

  • Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Doves fly as Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Iraqi security stand by a poster depicting Pope Francis, in Baghdad Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
1 / 6

Iraq Pope

Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' historic visit to Iraq to deliver a message of hope to the country's dwindling Christian community following years of unrest and amid a devastating pandemic (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Pope Francis arrived inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government, to meet with President Barham Salih and other officials.

Horsemen carrying both Iraqi and Vatican flags escorted his motorcade inside the Green Zone, which houses key government buildings and foreign embassies.

Salih greeted Francis outside the presidential palace. Both men wore masks as a band played the Vatican and Iraqi national anthems.

Francis, who has been vaccinated along with his entourage, shook hands with several Iraqi officials.

Public health experts have expressed concern about the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, fearing it could accelerate the country's already worsening coronavirus outbreak. The Vatican said strict health measures would be taken, but many in the crowds greeting Francis were not wearing masks or keeping their distance from others.

___

2:45 p.m.

Pope Francis rolled down the window of his car to wave at some of the hundreds of people who gathered to greet him as his motorcade rolled through Iraq's capital.

Crowds waving Iraqi and Vatican flags gathered along Baghdad's airport road — the scene of regular attacks in the years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion — to greet the pontiff on the first-ever papal visit to the country. Iraqi authorities hope to highlight the improved security situation after declaring victory against the Islamic State group in 2017.

The Pope, who arrived earlier on Friday, was on his way to the presidential palace where he is to meet with President Barham Salih and other officials. Francis hopes to deliver a message of peace and hope to Iraq's Christian community, which has dwindled in recent years of war and unrest.

The Vatican had defended going ahead with the trip despite Iraq's worsening coronavirus outbreak, saying social distancing and other health measures would be enforced. But many in the airport and along the motorcade route were packed together and not wearing masks.

___

2 p.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq on a visit to rally the country’s dwindling Christian community after decades of war.

The pontiff’s landmark visit has been months in the making and is the first papal visit to Iraq, one that eluded his predecessors. He brings a message of peace and coexistence to comfort the country’s deep-rooted Christian minority, many of whom fled the country in the successive conflicts that followed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

His trip will begin in Baghdad, where he is due to deliver speeches and celebrate Mass in the capital’s churches, and cover the holy city of Najaf, the plains of Ur in Nassiryah province, as well as Mosul and Irbil in the north.

The Alitalia flight, with both Vatican and Iraqi flags, carrying the pope and his delegation landed just before 2 p.m. (1100GMT). A red carpet was rolled out on the tarmac in Baghdad’s international airport.

Hundreds of people gathered along the airport road with hopes of catching a glimpse of the pope’s convoy.

Iraq was estimated to have nearly 1.5 million Christians prior to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Now, church officials estimate only a few hundred thousand, or even fewer, remain with Iraq’s borders.

___

11:30 a.m.

Dozens of Christians are gathering at the Church of the Virgin Mary in Baghdad hours before Pope Francis was due to land in Iraq for a first papal visit to the war-weary country.

Men, women and children gathered inside the church early in the morning. Many were not wearing masks and sat close to each other. One man tapped his feet impatiently, as they waited to be shuttled to the airport in buses.

The papal visit has raised alarm among public health experts, who fear large crowds will inevitably gather to see the pope.

Iraq is confronting a worsening coronavirus outbreak driven by a more infectious strain that first appeared in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

    Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, saying he felt duty-bound to make the "emblematic" visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long. An Alitalia plane carrying him, his entourage, a security detail, and about 75 journalists, touched down at Baghdad International Airport slightly ahead of schedule just before 2 p.m. local time. Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect the 84-year-old pope during the visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for his safety.

  • Pope lands in Iraq on historic first visit

    Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday afternoon on the first ever papal visit to Iraq, where he will rally the country’s dwindling Christian population and preach coexistence. An honour guard dressed in red coats and white plumed helmets flanked the red carpet where a large delegation greeted the 84-year-old pontiff as he descended the red-carpeted stairs at Baghdad airport. The Pope then sat with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi at the airport and was later scheduled to meet President Barham Salih. About 10,000 special forces, soldiers and police have been deployed across the country to provide security ahead of the three day-day visit – his first overseas trip since the pandemic began – with Iraq’s government eager to demonstrate it has moved past its dark years of violence. But the Pope will travel in special armoured vehicles as militia and terrorist attacks are ongoing, most recently on Wednesday when 10 rockets were fired at an Iraqi base in Anbar province hosting American forces. Amid an economic downturn and worsening coronavirus outbreak that has prompted lockdowns across the country, many Iraqis – Christian and Muslim alike – say they are excited by the Pope’s visit, even if the pandemic restrictions mean few will be able to see him in person.

  • Pope makes 1st visit to Iraq

    Pope Francis is traveling to Iraq on Friday in the country’s first papal visit. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how, after years of persecution, Christians are cautiously returning to Iraq.

  • Pope Francis 'walking into the unknown' as he risks his safety to keep Iraqi Christianity alive

    He has visited trouble spots around the world, from Azerbaijan and Colombia to Mozambique and Myanmar. On a trip to the Central African Republic, he became the first pope to enter an active war zone, while on the mean streets of Rio de Janeiro he gave his security staff conniptions by mingling with the crowds. But even for Pope Francis, who has shown himself to be unfazed by risks to his personal safety, an historic visit to Iraq this week will present acute challenges. The four-day trip, which begins on Friday, will be the first time a pope has visited Iraq. It is the only country with a Biblical history that has not been visited by a pontiff. Francis will visit Baghdad, Erbil and Qaraqosh as well as Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist network, and Ur, believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, who is revered by the three monotheistic religions – Islam, Judaism and Christianity. It is his first venture abroad in 15 months – several had to be cancelled last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pope, renowned for his love of meeting ordinary people, is said to be itching to be back on the road. But the trip is fraught with risks. On Wednesday, just two days before Francis is due to board his plane in Rome, at least 10 rockets landed on an air base in western Iraq that hosts US, British and other coalition forces.

  • Pope Francis arrives in Iraq for historic visit

    An Alitalia plane carrying the pontiff, his entourage, a security detail, and about 75 journalists, touched down slightly ahead of schedule at Baghdad International Airport on Friday (March 5) afternoon."I am happy to be making trips again," he said in brief comments to reporters aboard his plane, alluding to international travel restrictions.The Iraq trip is his first outside Italy since November 2019.Francis's whirlwind tour will take him by plane, helicopter and possibly armored car to four cities, including areas that most foreign dignitaries are unable to reach, let alone in such a short space of time.He will also be making a scheduled stop to say Mass at a Baghdad church.

  • US intelligence investigating links between Capitol rioters and members of Congress

    FBI looking at whether lawmakers knowingly or unknowingly helped pro-Trump mob

  • Swiss church bells mark year since first COVID-19 death

    Swiss church bells rang out at noon on Friday and people observed a minute of silence to mark a year since the country's first death from COVID-19. President Guy Parmelin announced the measure on public television last Sunday, urging citizens to honour the more than 9,300 people who have died from the disease in Switzerland. At the Notre-Dame cathedral in Lausanne, a French-language Swiss city in the western part of the country, watchman Renato Hausler rang the 16th-century 'La Clemence' bell.

  • Dr. Jill Biden Visits Schools & President Steps Up Teacher Vaccinations So Schools Can Reopen Safely

    As a mom, teacher, and grandma, first lady Dr. Jill Biden understands the concerns of whether or not to send children back to school amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She took the time to show as much when she visited with kids and teachers at elementary schools in Connecticut and Pennsylvania on Wednesday. We know in-person […]

  • World's oldest known wild bird has another chick at age of 70

    Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.

  • Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic

    Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. The pope, who wore a facemask during the flight, kept it on as he descended the stairs to the tarmac and was greeted by two masked children in traditional dress. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraqis were eager to welcome Francis’ “message of peace and tolerance” and described the visit as a historic meeting between the “minaret and the bells.”

  • Global Stocks Mixed After Powell, as Jobs Data Loom

    Global stocks were trading choppy on Friday. a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted the central bank wasn't ready to rein in rising bond yields.

  • Violent Senegal protests supporting opposition leader kill 1

    Days of violent protests in Senegal have killed at least one person, local reports say, as young people take to the streets nationwide in support of the main opposition leader who was detained Wednesday. The demonstrations began before opposition leader Ousmane Sonko’s appearance in court on rape charges.

  • Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.

    Myanmar's security forces have killed scores of demonstrators protesting a coup. The slide from a nascent democracy to yet another coup, as rapid as it has been brutal, opens up a grim possibility: As bad as it looks in Myanmar now, if the country’s long history of violent military rule is any guide, things could get worse.

  • Clergy leads rare Christian revival in Iraqi town

    Mazen Shemes's nine-year-old son was killed by a mortar as Islamic State advanced across northern Iraq in 2014.That night, the family buried him and fled Qaraqosh, a Christian enclave near Mosul, along with thousands of others.Five years later, the farmer is back on his land, replanting trees and coaxing it back to life.His community is growing back too, encouraged by an active local clergy, which helped Shemes and others rebuild."When we came back, we filed an application at the church, we went to Father Georges, and they finished our house."Pope Francis will visit Qaraqosh on Sunday (March 7), as part of a four-day tour of Iraq, the first ever by a pope.About half the town's Christians have returned, a rare ray of hope for a community devastated by years of Islamist violence.That's down to church leaders, who hatched a plan to encourage families back to the town of 50,000 people, by rebuilding houses first, then churches.Funds came mainly from Christian organisations abroad. Father Georges Jahola was put in charge."We have this piece of land. We have inherited this small patch of land from our ancestors. If we lose it, we lose our identity."Qaraqosh boasts the Grand Immaculate Church, Iraq's biggest, restored now after it was damaged and burned.Pope Francis's visit is a source of pride for a community that remains vulnerable.And morale was high for the volunteers who danced and sang as they cleaned and decorated it in preparation.

  • Hilary Duff just wore the coziest pair of eco-friendly sneakers — and we're obsessed

    These limited edition sneakers won't last long.

  • Biden lauds NASA team for giving US 'dose of confidence'

    President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated the NASA team responsible for last month’s successful landing of an six-wheeled rover on Mars and for giving the country a “dose of confidence” at a moment when the nation's reputation as a scientific leader has been tattered by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden speaking in video conference call with the leadership of space agency’s jet propulsion laboratory team expressed awe over the Feb. 18 landing of Perseverance. Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, traveling some 300 million miles in nearly seven months, as part of an ongoing quest to study whether there was once life on the planet.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • LA County sheriff joins recall effort against DA Gascon

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says District Attorney George Gascon's policies benefit criminal offenders instead of victims.

  • NFL Rumor Roundup: After J.J. Watt signing, is Arizona the new free-agent hotspot destination?

    Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.

  • Is Apple Buying Bitcoin? Separating Facts From Fiction

    With over $195 billion in cash, Apple is more than capable of matching Tesla's bet on bitcoin.