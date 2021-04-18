The Latest: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools

  • Holocaust survivor Yehoshua Datsinger places tefillin on his arm above the Auschwitz concentration camp identification number tattoo, during morning prayer at a synagogue limited to 20 people during lockdown, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Photographer Oded Balilty said he was struck that even though older people were the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, Datsinger still went to synagogue every morning to pray. “He survived this latest war as well,” Balilty said. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A police man stops an auto rickshaw at a check point during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • An aerial view of deserted intersection during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives with an umbrella in the rain for an ecumenical service at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church to mark the central commemoration of those who died in the Corona pandemic in Germany, Berlin, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
  • A buffalo crosses a street past a billboard erected as part of a campaign for vaccination against COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • A police officer takes the pictures of his colleague being administered the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • An elderly woman waits to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak 3 Million Photo Gallery

Holocaust survivor Yehoshua Datsinger places tefillin on his arm above the Auschwitz concentration camp identification number tattoo, during morning prayer at a synagogue limited to 20 people during lockdown, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Photographer Oded Balilty said he was struck that even though older people were the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, Datsinger still went to synagogue every morning to pray. “He survived this latest war as well,” Balilty said. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM — Israel has lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopened its education system in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions following its mass vaccination drive.

All primary and secondary school grades returned to classrooms on Sunday, and health officials ended a year-long requirement to wear a mask in public spaces. Masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings.

Israel has speedily inoculated a majority of its population against the coronavirus in a world-leading vaccination campaign. It has lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions and announced last week that it would be reopening the country to vaccinated foreign tourists starting in May.

Israel’s coronavirus czar, Nachman Ash, told Israeli public radio on Sunday that removing the mask requirement outdoors and reinitiating in-class studies was a “calculated risk.”

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Israel has recorded over 836,000 cases of the coronavirus and at least 6,331 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. Over 53% of its 9.3 million citizens has received two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In the months since Israel launched its vaccination campaign in December, serious cases and deaths have fallen precipitously and allowed the economy to fully reopen.

The vaccination campaign in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza has been slow to get off the ground, with Israel facing criticism for not sharing more of its supplies.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has passed a staggering 3 million

— AP PHOTOS: Photographers reflect on single shot of pandemic

— Fashion industry evolves, as virus forces a rethink

— Clammers keep digging through the pandemic, but find fewer shellfish

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reported its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19, bringing the country’s total deaths in the pandemic to nearly 162,430.

Federal authorities on Sunday said 149 new deaths were recorded in 24 hours confirmed. They also confirmed over 6,000 new coronavirus cases since the day before, bringing Pakistan's total confirmed cases to more than 756,285.

Authorities in Pakistan decided Saturday to start vaccinating people aged 50 to 59 next week.

Pakistan has largely relied on donated or imported Chinese vaccines, which had been offered only to health workers and elderly people. But those groups have not responded in overwhelming numbers to the vaccination campaign, prompting officials to offer the vaccines to a younger cohort.

Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, hopes to receive 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses through the U.N.-backed COVAX program by next month.

___

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with felony assault and allege that he attacked a home improvement store employee and a police officer after the store worker told him to wear a mask.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the incident began Wednesday afternoon when a cashier at a Menards in Hutchinson told 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns that he couldn’t check out unless he put on a mask, according to a criminal complaint. Oeltjenbruns tried to leave with his merchandise, prompting the cashier to grab his cart.

The complaint alleges that Oeltjenbruns hit the cashier with a piece of lumber. Police later found Oeltjenbruns sitting in his pickup truck in another store’s parking lot.

After a slow-speed chase, officers surrounded his truck with their squad cars, but he refused to get out. Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the truck’s running board and reached through the window. The complaint says Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer’s arm, trapping him, and drove off, crashing into squad cars.

The complaint says Sickmann tried to use a rescue hammer to break the window, but Oeltjenbruns took it from him and hit him on the head with it.

Oeltjenbruns was eventually arrested. The complaint says the officer’s injuries included a head wound.

___

TORONTO — New pandemic restrictions imposed by Canada’s most populous province have immediately ran into opposition. Police departments insisted Saturday they wouldn’t use new powers to randomly stop motorists and health experts complained the rules focus on outdoor activities rather than more dangerous indoor settings.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government announced Friday it was giving police authority to require anyone not at home to explain why they’re out and provide their address. Tickets can be written.

But at least a dozen forces throughout Ontario, including in the capital of Toronto, said there will be no random stops of people or cars.

“We are all going through a horrific year of COVID-19 and all associated with it together. The (department) will NOT be randomly stopping vehicles for no reason during the pandemic or afterwards,” Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner tweeted.

The new rules limit outdoor gatherings to those in the same household and close playgrounds and golf courses. The decisions sparked widespread criticism in a province already on lockdown. Restaurants and gyms are closed as is in-class schooling. Most nonessential workers are working from home.

___

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that will determine who is eligible to receive more than $530 million in federal virus relief funding set aside for tribes more than a year ago.

More than a dozen Native American tribes sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations, which provide services to Alaska Natives but do not have a government-to-government relationship with the United States.

The question raised in the case set for oral arguments Monday is whether the corporations are tribes for purposes of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which defines “tribes” under a 1975 law meant to strengthen their abilities to govern themselves.

The case has practical impacts. Native Americans have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the pandemic — despite extreme precautions that included curfews, roadblocks, universal testing and business closures — and historically have had limited financial resources. About $530 million of the $8 billion set aside for tribes hasn’t been distributed.

___

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has begun releasing about 3,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty aimed at easing congestion to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in the country’s overcrowded jails.

About 400 prisoners were released from Chikurubi prison and other jails in the capital, Harare, on Saturday with more coming from other prisons countrywide.

Zimbabwe’s prisons have a capacity of 17,000 prisoners but held about 22,000 before the amnesty declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Those to be released had been convicted of nonviolent crimes.

The amnesty “will go a long way” to reduce expenditure and the threat of the spread of the virus in prisons, said Alvord Gapare, the commander for prisons in Harare. He said prisons in the capital had recorded 173 confirmed infections and one death.

Zimbabwe has recorded 37,534 cases of COVID-19, including 1,551 deaths by Apr. 17, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

___

RICHMOND, Va. — The first cases of the so-called Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in two samples from residents of Virginia, state health officials said Friday.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health said one case involving the P.1 variant was identified in an adult resident of the Northwest Region who had a history of domestic travel during the exposure period. The second case was identified in an adult resident of the Eastern Region with no history of travel, the department said.

According to the department, neither case had a record of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the onset of the illness.

Recommended Stories

  • Who has to pick up those dirty discarded pandemic masks?

    One thing we all know from wearing masks for more than a year now is that they can get dirty quick.

  • Kentucky Supreme Court will consider Beshear’s COVID-19 orders in light of new laws

    The Kentucky Supreme Court has decided to take up two legal cases involving Gov. Andy Beshear’s powers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies and hear them at the same time June 10.

  • Myanmar unity government says it must be part of any ASEAN bid to end crisis

    The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way out of the bloody crisis that has racked member Myanmar since the military ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. The military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbours and no sign of wanting to talk with the government it ousted. But in the first hint of progress for the grouping, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an ASEAN summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai government official said on Saturday.

  • Covid in Brazil: Hunger worsens in city slums

    The country struggling to contain a Covid-19 surge faces a possible explosion of poverty.

  • Australia in no hurry to open international borders

    Australia is in no rush to reopen its international borders, said the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday.The borders have been closed to all non-citizens and non-residents since March last year.Australian citizens and permanent residents cannot leave the country due to coronavirus restrictions unless they have an exemption.Returning Australians from overseas also have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks at their own expense."I can assure Australians that I will not be putting at risk the way we are living in this country, which is so different to the rest of the world today. "Last week Morrison said they were considering a staggered reopening of its international borders to allow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel abroad first.Australia is one of the world's most successful countries to have handled the pandemic with coronavirus cases of around 29, 000 in total.But its nationwide vaccine rollout has been a hot political topic - a source of tension between the states and federal government.Australia had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, but last week raced to double its Pfizer vaccine order.That followed advice that people under the age of 50 should take Pfizer's vaccine, after European regulators found possible links between AstraZeneca's shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.The government has since abandoned a goal to vaccinate everyone by the end of 2021.

  • Treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families

    Before he began receiving hormone therapy eight months ago, Dylan Brandt felt insecure and out of place. Then the 15-year-old transgender boy started taking testosterone in August. Unless opponents are successful in blocking it with a lawsuit, Arkansas' ban will take effect late this summer.

  • Deandre Ayton with an alley oop vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) with an alley oop vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/17/2021

  • Most Americans want to end lifetime Supreme Court appointments: poll

    A majority of Americans want to end lifetime appointments for U.S. Supreme Court justices, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters, though less than half are in favor of other efforts to reform the judiciary. The national opinion poll, conducted on Thursday and Friday, found that 63% of adults supported term or age limits for Supreme Court justices. The poll also found that only 38% would support expanding the size of the court by adding four more justices.

  • Can Democrats really expand the Supreme Court?

    The Constitution leaves it to Congress to decide on how many justices will serve on the Supreme Court.

  • Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes

    The Justice Department sued Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone on Friday, accusing the conservative provocateur and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax. It alleges the couple underpaid their income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011 and separately alleges Stone also owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018. The suit alleges that the couple used a commercial entity known as Drake Ventures to “shield their personal income from enforced collection” and to fund a “lavish lifestyle.”

  • South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

    "These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said. SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns. South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

  • The Latest: Crowds line streets to pay respects to Philip

    Hundreds of people have lined the streets outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to Prince Philip. While some expressed sadness that the country could not fully commemorate Philip’s death, others said the royal family were “setting an example” by limiting numbers. “Having a small event is not what they would have wanted but they will adapt and honor (Philip) in their own way.”

  • People of color are more likely to be uninsured and face increased risks for chronic conditions

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious disparities in access to health care, those differences were baked deep into the American health system long before the coronavirus came along.Why it matters: These systemic disparities are partly why people of color are more likely to be uninsured and face increased risks for certain chronic conditions — and even have shorter life expectancies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: In 2019 — before the pandemic hit — 11% of Americans under 65 were uninsured, per KFF. Diving a little deeper...8% of white Americans and 7% of Asians/Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders didn't have coverage, compared with 22% of American Indians/Alaskan Natives, 20% of Hispanics and 11% of Black Americans.The Affordable Care Act helped reduce uninsured rates among people of color, but stark disparities with white people persist, per KFF, especially in states that didn't expand Medicaid. Data is not yet available to determine COVID's exact impact, but "we do know the dislocation resulting from the pandemic has exacerbated economic inequities, so it has likely exacerbated health coverage inequities as well," KFF's Larry Levitt says. There are also stark racial divides in where people get their coverage. Nearly two-thirds of white Americans get their health insurance through their employer. The same is true of only 47% of Black Americans, 43% of Hispanics and 37% of American Indians/Alaskan Natives.Medicaid, which is usually free, often covers more benefits than employer insurance but may have limited networks of doctors and hospitals.15% of nonelderly white Americans are covered by Medicaid, compared with 33% of Black Americans and 30% of Hispanics, per KFF.But those figures can undersell the severity of the disparities in access to care, which is fundamentally an affordability issue. More generous coverage is often more expensive. Millions of insured Americans have high out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles or copays, that they can't afford. In 2019, 11% of white adults reported having skipped seeing a doctor over the last year because of cost, whereas 16% of Black adults and 21% of Hispanic adults said the same.Between the lines: America's health care system — insurers, doctors, hospitals and drug companies — is a business aiming for profitability and happy shareholders. When certain areas don't yield a profit, services can disappear. Pharmacies have closed less-profitable stores in poor neighborhoods, creating "pharmacy deserts" that make it harder to fill prescriptions. Disparities in the quality of care are often found, too. Black patients tend to receive care at lower-performing hospitals than white patients, even when they live in the same hospital market, a study published last year in NBER found. Data: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosPoor health care contributes to racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes, too.People of color are generally more likely to report being in "fair or poor health" than white people, per KFF. They also have higher rates of certain underlying health conditions — like HIV, diabetes and heart disease in Black people — some of which contributed to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. The gap in life expectancies between white and Black Americans had generally been shrinking since the 1990s — but the pandemic may have stalled that progress.In 2019, Hispanic Americans had a life expectancy of 81.8 years, white Americans of 78.8 years and Black Americans of 74.7 years, per the CDC. The pandemic caused life expectancy to drop for all three groups, but more for Hispanic and Black Americans than white Americans.The pandemic also highlighted the vulnerability of Native Americans, who had the highest death rates of all.Join Axios' Mike Allen and Hope King on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET for a Hard Truths event on systemic racism in health care, featuring White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt, White House senior policy adviser Cameron Webb and California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. Register here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Russia's Yandex to launch e-grocery delivery in Paris then London

    Russian internet giant Yandex is set to launch its online grocery delivery in Paris in the second quarter of this year, the company said on Friday, after strong demand in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's e-commerce market boomed last year as lockdown restrictions kept shoppers at home, with Yandex.Lavka, a 15-minute grocery delivery service, one of the main beneficiaries. Yango, the international arm of Yandex Go, the firm's taxi aggregator and food tech business, launched the grocery service in Israel under the Yango Deli brand late last year.

  • Tufts doctor on ending mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine expansion

    Dr. Shira Doron, Tufts hospital epidemiologist, talks about expanding vaccine eligibility and when Massachusetts may be able to eliminate its mask mandate.

  • TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker both heartbroken by Queen in solitary mourning

    The rival broadcasters shared similar sentiments about a photo of the Queen mourning by herself.

  • Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

    The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta. Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said. Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

  • Scientists find only 3% of land areas unblemished by humans

    In fact, only about 3% of land surfaces might be ecologically intact -- still home to their full range of native species and unblemished by human activity, according to new research. The finding -- published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change -- is far lower than previous estimates based on satellite images, which suggested around 20% to 40% of land ecosystems were undamaged. For the new study, however, scientists conducted an extensive survey of forest cover and species losses to understand better what was happening beneath the world’s tree canopies.

  • Ohio State quarterback derby to remain unsettled until fall

    With spring practice in the books, Ohio State's quarterback derby will carry over into fall workouts. C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and early-enrollee Kyle McCord all got plenty of action in Saturday's annual spring game, none gaining a clear edge. Stroud and McCord each threw two touchdown passes in the controlled scrimmage.

  • Prince Philip designed his own hearse, a modified Land Rover

    Prince Philip, who liked Land Rovers and drove them for much of his life, will make his last journey in one — a no-nonsense vehicle customized at his direction, down to its military green color. The modified Land Rover TD5 130 will carry Prince Philip's coffin in a procession at Windsor Castle on Saturday as the queen and other members of the royal family follow before the funeral and interment in St. George’s Chapel. Buckingham Palace said the prince's hearse was built at the Land Rover factory in Solihull in 2003, when Philip turned 82, and modified over the years with an open-top rear section to hold his coffin, with final changes being made up until 2019, the year he turned 98.