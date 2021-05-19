The Latest: Netanyahu says he'll continue Gaza operation

  • Mourners gather over the body of Yousef Abu Hussein, an al-Aqsa radio reporter, during his funeral at the main mosque in Gaza, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Abu Hussein was killed during an Israeli airstrike on his house early morning. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Palestinian Wael Bernat, left, comforts his crying son Ahmad during the funeral of his other son Islam Bernat, 16, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • President Joe Biden gestures from the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, May 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)
  • People inspect the rubble of destroyed the Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early morning, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Biden is traveling to attend the commencement for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Workers inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early morning, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • People inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the early morning in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of Islam Bernat, 16, left and Adham Kashef, 20, during their funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of Islam Bernat, 16, left and Adham Kashef, 20, during their funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Palestinians inspect the damage from an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • Palestinian mourners chant slogans while carrying the body of Islam Bernat, 16, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he shows a slideshow during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)
  • Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit from an Israeli Airstrike near by, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • People inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early morning, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
1 / 15

APTOPIX Palestinians Israel

Mourners gather over the body of Yousef Abu Hussein, an al-Aqsa radio reporter, during his funeral at the main mosque in Gaza, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Abu Hussein was killed during an Israeli airstrike on his house early morning. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met,” despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for a de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement from his office Wednesday, Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciates the support of the American president,” but said Israel will push ahead “to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel.”

Earlier, Biden called for “significant de-escalation” by day’s end from Netanyahu after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

___

CAIRO — An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country’s top officials are waiting for Israel’s response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.

He says they hope France’s increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to stop the fighting as soon as possible.

He added that if that doesn't happen, there are some discussions among Arab and Islamic nations, along with China, to put the issue before the U.N. General Assembly in an effort to bypass the Security Council and the U.S.’s veto power there.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Egypt has been trying to broker a cease-fire between neighboring Israel and Hamas, as it is one of a handful of countries that maintains official ties with both.

— Samy Magdy in Cairo.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign ministry is confirming that the nation’s top diplomat will make a one-day trip to Israel and the West Bank on Thursday for talks with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The ministry said Wednesday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet the Israeli foreign and defense ministers, as well as President Reuven Rivlin.

He will also meet the Palestinian prime minister in Ramallah.

Maas had said earlier Wednesday that he hoped to fly to Israel but coordination hadn’t yet been completed.

Maas has called for an end to an immediate stop to “rocket terror” by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, a cease-fire and efforts to restart direct talks between the Israelis and Palestinians.

___

TEHRAN, Iran — A top Iranian general says the balance of power in the Middle East has changed with the Palestinians’ ability to launch so many missiles against Israel.

State TV is reporting Wednesday that Gen. Hossein Salami, chief of the powerful Revolutionary Guard, said Israel has become weaker and the Palestinians have become stronger and more powerful.

Salami says: “Palestinians could destroy all Israeli industrial facilities and air bases with missiles.”

Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israel, with hundreds falling short and many others intercepted. The rockets have reached a number of Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, and have brought life to a standstill in areas near Gaza.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has called for “significant de-escalation” by day's end from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden’s appeal on Wednesday comes after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the U.S. ally, with the president asking Netanyahu in a telephone call to move toward “the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House statement on their conversation.

Pressure has been mounting on Biden, too, to do more as the death toll in the conflict has topped 200.

___

BEIRUT — Lebanese security officials said several rockets were fired from south Lebanon toward Israel, the third such barrage in the past week.

The Israeli military said it identified four rockets fired Wednesday from Lebanon into northern Israel. One landed in an open area, two landed in the sea, and one was intercepted by aerial defenses. Residents of the city of Shfaram, east of Haifa, said one rocket landed near the town.

The Lebanese officials said the latest rockets were launched from the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Qlayleh. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rocket attack, which drew Israeli artillery fire in response but apparently did not cause any injuries, raised the possibility of dragging Israel into renewed conflict with the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to its north as it fights Hamas in Gaza.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Hezbollah, which fought a monthlong war against Israel in 2006, has stayed out of the fighting for now. But the barrage appears to be carefully calibrated to send a political message that the group, which has tens of thousands of missiles, could join the battle at any time.

___

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he hopes to fly to Israel for talks Thursday with Israelis and Palestinians on the conflict in Gaza.

Asked to confirm Israeli media reports about such a trip, Maas told journalists in Berlin that “I can’t tell you 100%, because of course we coordinate such a trip with those to whom we’re travelling.”

He said that coordination hadn’t been completed yet.

“But yes, my plan is to fly to Israel tonight and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah,” Maas said.

Earlier, Germany’s top diplomat had ruled out talking to the Palestinian militant group Hamas that controls Gaza.

“After the events of recent days there is no reason to talk directly with Hamas,” he said. “Those are terrorist attacks that are being carried out by Hamas in Israel and which in my view completely rule out talking without intermediaries, directly to Hamas.”

___

PARIS — A French government spokesman says “very intense discussions” are underway with the United States about a United Nations Security Council resolution that has been proposed by France in coordination with Egypt and Jordan.

The proposed resolution aims at ending hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants who control Gaza.

The United States has blocked the U.N.’s most powerful body from issuing a press statement calling for a halt to the violence, insisting that it would not help diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Paris earlier this week on the issue and they had a meeting on Tuesday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II via video conference.

In a joint statement, France, Egypt and Jordan said they “called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire.”

They also said they will work with the U.N. and other partners to ensure humanitarian help for the population of Gaza.

___

CAIRO — The Arab League Parliament has convened an extraordinary meeting in Cairo to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Those in attendance at the meeting Wednesday wore traditional Palestinian black-and-white scarves in a sign of support.

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said: “The truth is becoming crystal clear now with all its ugliness and hideousness: we are before a colonizing people that lives under an apartheid state and an occupation government that systematically practices ethnic cleansing.”

Others also criticized Israel, with Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoumi accusing Israel of “war crimes and of full-fledged crimes against humanity.”

In a televised speech, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed Arab delegates, calling Jerusalem “the essence of the Palestinian national identity.”

He said: “Without it, there will be no peace, no security, no stability and no agreement.

___

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out “organized state terrorism and war crimes” in Gaza that are punishable under international law.

In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians “will not hesitate to pursue those who commit such crimes in front of international courts.”

Abbas is the head of the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, whose forces were driven from Gaza when the militant Hamas group seized power in 2007. The PA has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants during the last Gaza war, in 2014. It has expressed concern about the latest round of fighting.

Abbas accused Israel of “brutal attacks on civilians and deliberate bombardment of homes.” Israel says it only strikes militant targets and makes every effort to avoid harming civilians, including by warning people ahead of some strikes.

Hamas and other militant groups have launched hundreds of rockets into Israel. The indiscriminate fire is widely seen as violating international law.

___

ISLAMABAD-- Pakistan’s foreign minister has denounced Israel’s continued airstrikes against the Gaza Strip in a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made his comment during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki during a visit to Turkey. Qureshi will travel next to New York to address the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Qureshi denounced Israel's attacks on Palestinians. The statement also quotes al-Maliki praising Pakistan’s efforts aimed at mobilizing international support for the Palestinians.

___

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli military officials say a mysterious explosion that killed eight members of a Palestinian family on the first day of the current round of fighting in the Gaza Strip was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket, not an Israeli airstrike.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the rocket was launched in Gaza and fell inside Gaza and killed “almost an entire family.” Conricus added that “this wasn’t an Israeli attack.”

A senior military officer on Wednesday said the incident was investigated, and Israel did not strike the Beit Hanoun area where the family members were killed that night.

The officer said a total of 700 rockets — roughly one-fifth of the total launched by Palestinian militants — failed to reach Israel and landed inside Gaza. He provided no further estimates on how many Palestinians had been harmed by errant rocket fire. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity under military briefing guidelines.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, including 63 children and 36 women, with 1,530 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not break down how many militants are among the dead or whether people have died from misfired rockets.

Israel says Hamas is responsible for civilian deaths because the militant group uses residential areas for cover to fire rockets and carry out other military operations. Twelve people in Israel have also been killed, 10 by rocket fire aimed at Israeli towns and cities. Two people died in accidents while rushing for shelter.

___

TEL AVIV, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is pursuing “forceful deterrence” against Gaza’s Hamas rulers and does not rule out a further escalation.

Meeting with foreign ambassadors on Wednesday, he said “you can either conquer them, and that’s always an open possibility, or you can deter them.”

“We are engaged right now in forceful deterrence, but I have to say, we don’t rule out anything.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against what it says are militant targets in Gaza since the fourth war between the two sides broke out earlier this month. Hamas and other militants have fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israel.

Netanyahu said Israel hopes to restore quiet “quickly” and is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes have killed at least six people overnight across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family.

Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said Wednesday it widened its strikes on militant targets in the Palestinian territory’s south to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al-Astal family. They said everyone escaped after a warning missile hit the house.

The Israeli military says it struck militant targets around the towns of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Gaza health officials say at least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes. Twelve people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • Biden urges 'de-escalation' in Israel-Gaza fighting, Netanyahu says will press on

    GAZA/JERUSALEM/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with operations against Gaza's ruling Hamas militants after U.S. President Joe Biden urged him to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday in the 10-day conflict on the path to a ceasefire. Palestinian medical officials said that since fighting began on May 10, 227 people had been killed in aerial bombardments that have destroyed roads, buildings and other infrastructure, and worsened the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israeli authorities put the death toll at 12 in Israel, where repeated rocket attacks have caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

  • Biden tells Netanyahu he expects "de-escalation" in Gaza conflict

    President Biden has previously called for a ceasefire in the conflict which has killed more than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis.

  • Israeli jets pound Gaza as rocket fire resumes

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.

  • Chicago lifts mask mandate for vaccinated; nurses disagree

    Chicago will follow Illinois and new CDC guidelines to lift the face mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced Tuesday.

  • Israel's Netanyahu 'determined' to continue Gaza operation

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back Wednesday against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead. Israel continued to pound targets in Gaza with airstrikes Wednesday, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day. In another sign of potential escalation, militants in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets into northern Israel.

  • Supreme Court declines to expand police power to enter homes without warrant

    “The very core of the Fourth Amendment’s guarantee is the right of a person to retreat into his or her home and ‘there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion,’ ” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the court ruling. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to restrict police authority to enter a person’s home without a warrant. The unanimous decision follows a 2015 incident involving a Rhode Island man who police performed a wellness check on.

  • SCOTUS Rules Police Cannot Search Homes Without Warrants in the Name of 'Community Caretaking'

    The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday that an exception to the Fourth Amendment for “community caretaking” does not allow police to enter and search a home without a warrant. The “community caretaking” exception originated from a 1973 case, Cady v. Dombrowski, in which an officer took a gun out of an impounded car without a warrant. The Supreme Court ruled at the time that police can conduct such warrantless searches if they are performing “community caretaking functions” in a “reasonable” manner.

  • Netanyahu rejects Biden's call for de-escalation and says Israel's Gaza offensive will continue

    Netanyahu on Wednesday said that he's "determined" to continue the offensive in Gaza "until its aim is met."

  • ShowBiz Minute: Masterson, De Niro, Grande

    Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges; Robert De Niro says leg injury may prevent Tribeca festival appearance; Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tie the knot. (May 18)

  • Iran nuclear talks show increasing hopes of a resolution

    World powers met Wednesday for a new round of high-level talks on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran amid growing hopes that an agreement might soon be within reach. Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks between Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran told reporters “we have made substantial progress” though there were “still things to be worked out.” The nations have been trying to resolve the major outstanding issues on how to return the U.S. into the landmark agreement, which then President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of unilaterally in 2018.

  • Lakers operating with an 'appropriate fear' against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

    The Lakers know they can't afford to underestimate the Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors if they want to make it to the real NBA postseason.

  • 21 photos show how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has evolved over time

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come a long way since their first appearance together at the Invictus Games in 2017.

  • Young Man Dies Protecting His Girlfriend From Carjackers in San Mateo, Two Suspects Arrested

    A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night. What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.

  • Police officer charged five years after 10-year-old boy and aunt were killed during high-speed pursuit

    A Met officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving almost five years after a 10-year-old boy and his aunt were struck by a stolen car that was being pursued by police. Makayah McDermott, a child actor, and Rozanne Cooper, 34, were killed in August 2016 when Joshua Dobby, a heroin addict, struck them in Penge, south east London. Ms Cooper's daughter Eva and Makayah's older twin sisters, Niyah and Yahla, were also injured in the crash. Onlookers tried to lift the car off the victims following the high speed crash. Dobby, who was jailed for 12 years after admitting manslaughter, had been fleeing police when he lost control of the stolen Ford Focus, mounted the pavement and careered into the family.

  • Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

    President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or anyone in his administration has publicly backed a ceasefire. It will increase pressure on Israel to seek an end to the conflict, which Netanyahu has insisted will continue until Hamas' ability to attack Israel is further degraded.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: An Israeli official said the Biden administration hadn't given Israel a deadline for reaching a ceasefire but had been stressing on Monday that it was reaching the end of its ability to hold back international pressure on Israel over the Gaza operation. “The overall message was that they support us but want this to end."Israeli official to AxiosThe U.S. has blocked at least three attempts at the UN Security Council to release a statement on the situation in Gaza.During the call, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks while encouraging Netanyahu to make every effort to avoid civilian casualties, the White House said.Gaza health officials say at least 212 Palestinians have been killed over the past week, including 61 children. Most of the casualties are the result of Israeli airstrikes.10 Israelis have been killed, including two children, as Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel — most of which have been intercepted.What to watch: Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support for Israel’s right to self-defense but stressed that he wants to complete all the goals of the Gaza operation, his office said.Biden and Netanyahu also discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners toward a ceasefire, the White House said.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Blinken spoke on the phone today with his Israeli, Jordanian, Emirati and EU counterparts about efforts to end the fighting.Worth noting: The U.S. waited until five minutes before the deadline to block the most recent UN Security Council statement on Monday, which Israeli officials read as a signal that the U.S. position was shifting, Israeli officials say.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2 deputies involved in Jamal Sutherland’s death are fired, Charleston Co. sheriff says

    The move comes amid protests demanding justice for Sutherland.

  • AP Debrief: Intense fighting between Israel, Hamas

    Fighting between Israel and Hamas has gone on long enough, and is intense enough, that the Associated Press considers the two sides to be at war. Joe Federman of the Associated Press explains. (May 17)

  • Gillmor Gang: Party Line

    Twitter was this weird reboot of blogs, with a social layer atop an RSS feed that gave authority to last in/first out musings by providing data not just about read or unread but shared by who. You could take that authority data and rank posts by who shared them and who followed those people and what they in turn recommended. On this week's edition of the Gillmor Gang, recorded just over a week ago, we talk about Clubhouse, the Facebook advisory board and its siderstep of the Trump deplatforming, and early stuff I can never quite remember because the show always takes a bit too long to fully get up to speed.

  • LeBron James says Lakers facing MVP in Stephen Curry, who's key to beating Warriors

    The Lakers will host Golden State on Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament with the seventh seed on the line. The first and only order of business is slowing down Stephen Curry, whom LeBron James praised as worthy of winning the MVP award.