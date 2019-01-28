The Latest: Opposition leader urges more Venezuela protests

Opposition National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela, prays next to his wife Fabiana Rosales, second from right, during Mass at a church in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Guaido says he is acting in accordance with two articles of the constitution that give the National Assembly president the right to hold power temporarily and call new elections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The Venezuelan opposition leader who is challenging socialist President Nicolas Maduro's legitimacy as the country's leader is calling on people to take to the streets again.

In a live broadcast Sunday evening, congress president Juan Guaido urged Venezuelans to participate in two new mobilizations in the coming week.

He says that at midday Wednesday people should exit their homes, offices or wherever they may be to participate in peaceful two-hour protests. For Saturday he is asking supporters to hold mass demonstrations in "every corner of Venezuela" and around the globe.

Guaido says the Saturday protest is timed to coincide with a European Union deadline for Maduro to call new elections.

Guaido proclaimed himself interim president Wednesday, contending Venezuela's constitution entitles him to serve as chief of state because Maduro's new term is illegitimate. The U.S. and many other nations argue that Maduro's re-election last May was invalid because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

___

9:05 p.m.

Australia's government has announced it supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as his nation's interim president.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Monday that the government calls for a transition to democracy in Venezuela as soon as possible.

She says: "We now urge all parties to work constructively towards a peaceful resolution of the situation, including a return to democracy, respect for the rule of law and upholding of human rights of the Venezuelan people."

Guaido is head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress and proclaimed himself interim president last week in opposition to socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro maintains he is the democratically elected president and says Guaido is part of a U.S.-led coup. The U.S. and many other nations argue that Maduro's re-election last May was invalid because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

___

8:10 p.m.

The political turmoil in Venezuela has led to baseball authorities deciding to move an international tournament away from the South American nation.

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Leagues Confederation announced Sunday that it decided the upcoming Caribbean Series will be held elsewhere, though it did not say where.

Major League Baseball had already strongly recommended that players and staff not travel to Venezuela for the tournament.

Venezuelan Sports Minister Pedro Infante made a plea Saturday for the series to take place as planned in Barquisimeto, saying the government could guarantee security.

Venezuela has been rocked by a new wave of unrest as a re-invigorated opposition seeks to install a transitional government and oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

___

7:25 p.m.

The U.S. State Department has accepted a new Venezuelan envoy in Washington who was appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Guaido is head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress and proclaimed himself interim president last week in opposition to socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that Carlos Alfredo Vecchio will now have authority over Venezuela's diplomatic affairs in the United States.

Vecchio is a former aide to Leopoldo Lopez, another opposition leader who is under house arrest in Venezuela. Vecchio fled his homeland during anti-government unrest in 2014 fearing he would be arrested.

Pompeo's statement says Vecchio met with Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who reaffirmed the administration's strong support for Guaido.

The U.S. and many other nations argue that Maduro's re-election last May was invalid because his strongest opponents were barred from running. Maduro maintains he is the democratically elected president and says Guaido is part of a U.S.-led coup.

___

6:30 p.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he is going to put a spotlight on authorities responsible for killing anybody demonstrating against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said Sunday on Twitter that he wants to bring international attention to members of the armed forces, prosecutors and judges linked to recent deaths, which he calls a "massacre."