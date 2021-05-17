The Latest: Turkey urges Pope to back sanctions on Israel

  • People insect the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A Palestinian man carries a girl who was rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed house following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • A injured Palestinian man mourns over the body of his young son, who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Sanad Latifa)
  • Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinian rescuers pull the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City that flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor man from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • A Palestinian man prays as he stands amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in deadly Israeli airstrikes waiting for possible survivors to be rescued, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinians gather around a car after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammed Ali)
  • A policeman stands on rubble from a building housing AP office and other media in Gaza City that was destroyed after Israeli warplanes demolished it, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Israeli soldiers run for cover under armored vehicles as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets fired from Gaza strip in a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border southern Israel, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)a
  • The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Saturday, May 15, 2021. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • Lebanese army soldiers deploy at the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, during a demonstration in London, Saturday, May 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Shiite Muslims women and children take part in anti-Israel rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
1 / 18

Palestinians Israel

People insect the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked Pope Francis to support sanctions against Israel, saying Palestinians will continue to be “massacred” as long as the international community does not punish Israel.

During a telephone telephone call Monday with the pope, Erdogan also said that “continued messages and reactions” from Francis in support of Palestinians would be of great importance for the “mobilization of the Christian world and of the international community,” according to a statement from the Turkish presidential communications directorate.

During their conversation, Erdogan also renewed a call for the international community to take concrete steps to show Israel the “dissuasive reaction and lesson it deserves,” according to the statement. The Turkish leader has been engaged in a telephone diplomacy bid to end Israel’s use of force.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s mayor says Israeli airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip have caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure, while the Israeli military says they destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders.

“If the aggression continues we expect conditions to become worse,” mayor Yahya Sarraj told Al-Jazeera TV.

The U.N. has warned that the territory’s sole power station is at risk of running out of fuel, and Sarraj said Gaza was also low on spare parts. Gaza already experiences daily power outages for between eight and 12 hours and tap water is undrinkable. Mohammed Thabet, a spokesman for the the territory’s electricity distribution company, said it has fuel to supply Gaza with electricity for two or three days. Airstrikes have damaged supply lines and the company’s staff cannot reach areas that were hit because of continued Israeli shelling, he added.

The war broke out last Monday, when the Hamas militant group fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after weeks of clashes in the holy city between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. The protests were focused on the heavy-handed policing of a flashpoint sacred site during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Since then, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says are targeting Hamas’ militant infrastructure. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 3,100 rockets into Israel.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes and 1,230 people wounded. Eight people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks from Gaza.

___

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders.

Residents of Gaza awakened early Monday by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago, and even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that left 42 dead and flattened three buildings.

There was no immediate word Monday on the casualties from the latest strikes. A three-story building in Gaza City was heavily damaged, but residents said the military warned them 10 minutes before the strike and everyone cleared out. They said many of the airstrikes hit nearby farmland.

Recommended Stories

  • Media demand Israel explain destruction of news offices

    News organizations demanded an explanation Saturday for an Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the offices of The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets. AP journalists and other tenants were safely evacuated from the 12-story al-Jalaa tower after the Israeli military warned of an imminent strike. Three heavy missiles hit the building within the hour, disrupting coverage of the ongoing conflict between' Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel.

  • Israeli Jets Target Hamas Tunnel in South Gaza

    The Israel Defense Forces on May 17 said its fighter jets attacked a tunnel belonging to Hamas in southern Gaza overnight, as the escalating violence in the region continued.The IDF said this video shows a tunnel near a kindergarten and a mosque in southern Gaza.Health officials in Gaza said at least 198 people had been killed by May 17. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • Microsoft says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee

    Microsoft said it had received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Gates "had sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Microsoft's board had decided that Gates' involvement with the female employee was inappropriate and he needed to step down in 2020, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

    The European Union will redouble its efforts to end the upsurge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, and seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers Tuesday, the bloc said. The EU also called the weekend destruction of a building housing major international media “extremely worrying” and said safe working conditions for journalists were essential. The EU has never had the impact Washington can wield in the region and no immediate breakthrough was expected from Tuesday’s meeting.

  • AP statement on Israeli attack on office building

    An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday. All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely. (May 15)

  • Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza

    Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched two miles from outside the federal building to the Israeli consulate.

  • Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

    Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants. For the past 14 months, Saudi citizens have mostly been banned from traveling abroad out of concerns that international travel could fuel the outbreak of the virus within the country of more than 30 million people. Authorities will also allow people who have recently recovered from the virus and minors under 18 years of age with travel insurance to travel abroad.

  • Pope Francis "intends to join" UN climate summit in Glasgow, John Kerry says

    Pope Francis, who is a moral leader on climate change, "intends to join" other world leaders at the next round of UN climate talks in Scotland this November, according to John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change.Driving the news: Kerry met privately with the Pope on Saturday while on a tour through Europe, and told the press he believes Francis "intends to come."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: On video documenting the meeting that Kerry tweeted, the former secretary of state can be heard going further and being more definitive about the Pope's intentions (at about 2 minutes and 21 seconds in). On it he can be heard telling members of his staff that Pope Francis will be there on the first day of the talks, "with other heads of state." "We've been hearing that, so it's nice to have confirmation," one of the staff members replies. "It will be amazing, I'm telling you it will have a profound impact," Kerry says. Honored to meet with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex today in the Vatican to speak about the global challenges caused by the climate crisis and the need for a clear call to action. pic.twitter.com/7lnsIM6NNo— Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) May 15, 2021 Background: The Glasgow meeting is considered crucial for ensuring that the temperature targets set in the Paris Climate Agreement still have a chance of being met, specifically by having countries sign on to much more ambitious emissions cuts through 2030. If Pope Francis does attend, it would be a first for what is known in UN lingo as a Conference of the Parties, or "COP," to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Such meetings typically attract environment ministers, rather than heads of state. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule, such as the summit that resulted in the Paris agreement, but even then, the Pope did not attend. In the past, the Vatican has been represented by other senior officials. Context: The pope has taken a keen interest in climate change, and COP26 is taking place while the world is at a hinge point on the issue, with emissions still rising despite a global pandemic, with countries running out of time to meet the Paris Agreement's temperature targets. Flashback: In 2015, Pope Francis released his encyclical on the subject, Laudato Si, which lays out his views on the relationship between humanity and nature, and his particular concern for how climate change affects the world's poor and vulnerable nations. The bottom line: "I think his Holiness speaks with a moral authority that is quite separate. It's unique and we need all the power we can bring to the table," Kerry told the Vatican News. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Two killed in grandstand collapse at synagogue in West Bank

    At least two worshippers were killed and more than 150 injured on Sunday when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said. The grandstand was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a major Jewish holiday. A spokesman for Magen David Adom ambulance service said that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead; a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy. The accident in Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, raised further questions about safety measures at large ultra-Orthodox events, two weeks after 45 pilgrims were crushed to death in a stampede at the burial site of a Jewish sage in northern Israel. A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

  • Liz Cheney said more Republicans would've voted to impeach Trump but were in fear for their lives

    In a CNN interview after being ousted from a party leadership position, Cheney said some GOP lawmakers feared the consequences of opposing Trump.

  • Ricky Rubio with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Ricky Rubio (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/16/2021

  • Going home: COVID sparks Chinese exodus from Italian textile town

    An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italy's largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany. The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 11 miles (17 km) north of Florence, around the end of the 1980s, attracted by plentiful work in factories serving Italy's clothing industry. Mostly from the eastern region of Zhejiang, they created a parallel industry producing low-cost fabrics alongside up-market Italian businesses supplying the country's fashion houses.

  • Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second time

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been postponed for a second time, officials said on Monday, after a spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs. The bubble was initially slated to begin in November last year but was called off after a rise in cases in Hong Kong. Hong Kong and Singapore have been largely successful in keeping the virus at bay over the past year with strict border controls and effective tracing of infections but new cases in Singapore this month have dashed hopes for the air travel bubble (ATB).

  • Biden’s climate agenda targets Black America with innovation, HBCU funding

    The Biden administration is putting Black America at the center of the solution for climate change by expanding electric vehicle power stations into Black neighborhoods and dumping funds into HBCU renewable energy research. This as President Joe Biden is set to tour a Ford Electric Vehicle facility Tuesday.

  • 111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

    Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002. Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

  • John Oliver Accuses Israel of ‘War Crimes’ and ‘Apartheid’ Against Palestinians

    HBOOn Sunday night, John Oliver dedicated the opening portion of his late-night program Last Week Tonight to the ongoing crisis in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to establish a new government—and thus was at risk of losing power—Israel’s Supreme Court planned to deliver a ruling on the expulsion of 13 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a heavily Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem. (The so-called evictions are a legal remnant of the Nakba, or the 1948 ethnic cleansing of 700,000 Palestinians, who were forcibly removed from their homeland, and the U.N. has said they “would violate Israel’s obligations under international law.”) In anticipation of the expulsions, Israel and Hamas have exchanged heavy rocket fire—with much of the damage affecting Palestinians, who have far less firepower. As Al Jazeera reported, “At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.”“One side has suffered over 10 times the casualties, something which speaks to both the severe power imbalance at play here and how that often gets obscured by how we choose to talk about it,” said Oliver on his program. Oliver said he wasn’t going to “try and recap the history” or “propose a solution,” instead vowing to explain why the incidents of the past week were “just wrong.”Those on the ground, like Palestinian writer and Sheikh Jarrah resident Mohammed El-Kurd, have called it “forced ethnic displacement” conducted by “heavily armed police.” And then there’s the matter of the Iron Dome, Israel’s air defense system that intercepts missiles—and is largely funded by the U.S.“Israel has a so-called Iron Dome,” explained Oliver, “so the point is, this isn’t tit-for-tat. There is a massive imbalance when it comes to the two sides’ weaponry and capabilities. While most of the rockets aimed toward Israeli citizens this week were intercepted, Israel’s airstrikes were not. They hit their targets, including a house in a refugee camp, a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, and [a] 13-story office and apartment building. And while Israel insisted that there were military targets in that building and they destroyed it as humanely as possible, even warning people to evacuate it beforehand, destroying a civilian residence sure seems like a war crime, regardless of whether you send a courtesy heads-up text.”SNL Brutally Mocks Anti-Trump Bigot Liz CheneyTo add insult to considerable injury, the Israel Defense Forces turned the apartment bombing into an online meme, posting before and after photos of the building and a pile of rubble.The IDF turned the bombing of an apartment complex in Gaza into a meme. pic.twitter.com/BI3XcxoSOV— Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) May 12, 2021 “In general, you should probably never meme a war crime,” said Oliver. “The fact is, the citizens of Gaza don’t have an Iron Dome to protect them the way the citizens of Israel do. It’s one of many ways they’re at a significant disadvantage.”For over a decade, Israel has been operating an open-air prison in Gaza—cutting off supplies to the area, not providing proper medical assistance, and leaving the unemployment rate in Gaza at 49.1 percent. Palestinians in Gaza, the vast majority of whom are not Hamas fighters but civilian families, have suffered terribly.“They’ve been living under a suffocating blockade for 14 years, and in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Palestinians are essentially being governed by a form of apartheid—an assessment echoed by both international and Israeli human rights groups,” said Oliver. “Life in Gaza is hard even when they’re not being bombed, and the U.S. government has implicitly co-signed on the brutally hard line Israel’s been taking.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • As Muslims in Kansas City emerge from holy month, focus remains on global suffering

    “It was very stressful, especially in a time like Ramadan, to be so worried,” said a UMKC student with family in India.

  • Chile's govt in shock loss as voters pick independents to draft constitution

    SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile's center-right ruling coalition suffered a shock loss on Sunday night after failing to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft the country's new constitution. With 90% of the votes counted, candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's centre-right Chile Vamos coalition had won only a fifth while independents picked up the most votes. New proposals will require two-thirds approval and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution unless it can forge new alliances.

  • Thousands queue at Bolton ‘vaccine bus’ as India variant surges

    Bolton residents braved the weather in a 1,200ft-long queue for vaccines.

  • Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza media building housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera

    An hour after a warning was issued, an Israeli airstrike flattened Gaza's Al-Jalaa tower - a building used partly as an international media HQ.