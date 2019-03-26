The Latest: Israel hits Gaza Strip targets after rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

4:30 a.m. Tuesday

Israeli forces were continuing early Tuesday to strike targets across the Gaza Strip, including the offices of Hamas' supreme leader, in response to a surprise rocket attack from the Palestinian territory.

Israel's military has bolstered its troops and rocket-defense systems in anticipation of heavy fighting with the Islamic militant group. Public bomb shelters opened and sports events and transportation were canceled in southern Israel. The Israeli army said at least 30 rockets were fired into Israel, nearly all of them either intercepted or landed in open areas.

Late Monday, Hamas announced a cease-fire had been brokered by Egyptian mediators, but new rocket fire in Gaza and air-raid sirens in Israel were heard shortly after.

The Israeli military said it had retaliated with 15 airstrikes, hitting military sites for Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group.

Gaza's health ministry said seven Palestinians were injured in the fresh bombings.

___

10 p.m. Monday

Gaza's Hamas rulers say Egypt has brokered a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting with Israel.

Hamas media says the cease-fire went into effect at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) Monday. There was no immediate Israeli reaction.

The announcement came shortly after several rockets were fired into Israel, setting off air raid sirens throughout the south.

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes across Gaza earlier Monday in response to a rocket attack that struck a home and wounded seven Israelis in central Israel.

___

9:40 p.m.

Gaza militants fired at least 10 rockets toward Israel after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the offices of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as air raid sirens wailed across southern Israel.

Israeli media report at least 10 missiles fired toward the southern Israeli town of Sderot late Monday. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

The latest escalation of violence began early Monday when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a home in central Israel, wounding seven people. Israel has vowed to respond "forcefully," raising the prospect of a fourth war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

___

8:45 p.m.

Hamas' radio station says an Israeli airstrike has demolished the offices of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The airstrike took place moments after Israel fired a pair of warning shots at the office, a tactic that Israel uses to get people to evacuate targeted buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Haniyeh had gone into hiding earlier Monday, fearing retaliation after a rocket fired from Gaza struck an Israeli home and wounded seven people in central Israel.

In a written statement earlier Monday, Haniyeh said the Palestinian people "will not surrender" and its militant factions "will deter the enemy if it exceeds the red lines."

___

8:30 p.m.

The Israeli military is reporting air raid sirens in southern Israel.

The sirens are the first sign of renewed rocket fire out of the Gaza Strip following a series of Israeli airstrikes.

Israel struck targets throughout Gaza late Monday in response to a rocket attack that struck a house and wounded seven people in central Israel.

The Israeli military says it struck a five-story building in Gaza City that "serves the terror organization's military wing." The building houses Hamas administrative offices belonging to the organization's domestic intelligence agency.

An Israeli airstrike destroyed another multi-story building that the military said was a secret Hamas headquarters.

The Gaza Health Ministry says one Palestinian was wounded in an Israeli airstrike.

Col. Ronen Manelis, an Israeli military spokesman, says the Israeli barrage is "expected to continue for hours to come."

___

7:45 p.m.

The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely concerned" at the latest developments in Gaza and is urging Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers "to exercise maximum restraint."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric called Monday's firing of a rocket from Gaza that hit a house in central Israel, wounding seven people, "a serious and unacceptable violation." He said the U.N. is monitoring the latest reports of Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Dujarric said the U.N. is continuing to work with Egypt and other concerned parties to try to de-escalate the situation. He says "further escalation is likely to make an already bad situation worse, in particular for civilians in and close to Gaza."