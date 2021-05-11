The Latest: Hamas leader blames Israel for latest round

  • Members of a civil society group burn representations of Israeli, U.S. and Indian flags during a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence in Jerusalem, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
  • Members of a civil society group chant anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence in Jerusalem, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
  • Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence, outside the Israeli embassy in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization chant anti-Israel slogans during a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, early Monday, May 10, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday. On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, drawing condemnations from Israel's Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States, Europe and the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization chant anti-Israel slogans during a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, late Sunday, May 9, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday. On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, drawing condemnations from Israel's Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States, Europe and the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization hold a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, late Sunday, May 9, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday, when Muslims marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the "night of destiny," the holiest period of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Palestinian mourners carry the body of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, out of the morgue during his funeral in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization wave Palestinian flags, during a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, early Monday, May 10, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday, when Muslims marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the "night of destiny," the holiest period of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence, outside the Israeli embassy in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization hold a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, late Sunday, May 9, 2021, in support of Palestinians. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday, when Muslims marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the "night of destiny," the holiest period of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, drawing condemnations from Israel's Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States, Europe and the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • A Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Members of a civil society group chant anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence in Jerusalem, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
  • Mourners chant Islamic slogans while they carry the body of Amira Soboh, and her 19-year-old disabled son Abdelrahman, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes at their apartment building, during their funeral at the Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • A Palestinian man inspects the rubble of a partially destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli missile strikes, at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Tuesday, May. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization wave Palestinian and Turkish flags, during a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, early Monday, May 10, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday, when Muslims marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the "night of destiny," the holiest period of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Protesters shout slogans in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A protester flashes a victory sign with a representation of a Palestinian headscarf on his hand, during a protest in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence between Palestinians and Israelis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • Protesters carry an Arabic banner that reads: "Save the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Freedom for Palestine," during a protest in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday. Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, killing a number of militants and civilians, while militants barraged southern Israel with hundreds of rockets, killing two Israelis. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
1 / 19

Pakistan Israel Palestinians

Members of a civil society group burn representations of Israeli, U.S. and Indian flags during a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence in Jerusalem, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
·17 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians, sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem and as Israel has signaled it's widening its military campaign:

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas’ leader says Israel is responsible for the latest round of fighting in the region because of its actions in Jerusalem.

The fighting broke out on Monday after Israeli police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. On Tuesday, Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least three people in Israel.

Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in a live speech on Tuesday said that Gaza militants “have defended Jerusalem.”

He confirmed Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations were trying to broker a cease-fire but said that Hamas “told everybody, it’s the Israeli occupation that set Jerusalem on fire and the flames reached Gaza."

Haniyeh added that Israel is “responsible for all these consequences.”

___

JERUSALEM — The Israeli Foreign Ministry says one of the three women killed in Israel from Gaza rocket attacks was an Indian national working as a caregiver, not an Israeli as had been previously assumed.

The woman was identified as Soumya Santosh.

Israel’s ambassador to India, Ron Malka, extended his condolences on Twitter for the death of an Indian national on Tuesday. He wrote: “Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack.”

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai ordered the city’s schools remain closed on Wednesday following a late-night barrage of rocket fire on his city. City Hall said there would be no remote learning to allow teachers to remain with their families.

Hamas militants in Gaza said they fired 130 rockets toward Tel Aviv.

____

UNITED NATIONS -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is demanding an immediate halt to the “spiraling escalation” in Israeli-Palestinian violence. A spokesman says the United Nations “is working with all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation urgently.”

Guterres “is gravely concerned” by the upsurge in violence, and “is deeply saddened to learn of increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that “Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force." He also added that “the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable.”

He said when asked whether Guterres had been in contact with key players that “contacts are continuing to be held at all levels with all interested parties in an effort to de-escalate the situation.”

Dujarric was pressed about whether Guterres condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza but refused to use the word condemn, saying only that the U.N. chief “stands against the killing of any and all civilians.”

___

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden is being briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza, and has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials as well as leaders throughout the Middle East.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden's team is communicating a clear and consistent message in support of de escalation.

“That is our primary focus," she said, adding that Biden supports Israel’s “legitimate right to defend itself and its people" and at the same time condemns ongoing “rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups including against Jerusalem."

She added that the Biden administration “will also continue to support a two state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict."

“That is the only way to ensure the just and lasting peace that two peoples have struggled to achieve," she added.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi on Tuesday to condemn the Hamas rocket attacks and “reiterate the important message of de-escalation.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price says Washington calls “on all sides to exercise restraint.”

___

CAIRO — Arab foreign ministers have urged the International Criminal Court to proceed with an investigation into Israel’s possible war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinians, including the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

The minister met virtually on Tuesday to discuss on the latest escalation of violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Gaza Strip. In a statement after the meeting, they called for the ICC to mobilize resources for such an investigation.

They strongly condemned what they call Israel’s crimes against Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the latest court orders to evict families of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The ministers urged the U.N. Security Council to take action in order to stop the “Israeli aggression” and provide “international protection” to the Palestinian people.

___

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged all nations to condemn Israel’s “brutal and cruel crime” against Palestinians in the wake of the latest Mideast escalation.

Iranian state TV on Tuesday quoted Khamenei as saying that it was a duty of every state to take a stand and condemn this “evil, criminal, brutal and cruel” action by Israel.

Khamenei also said Palestinian need to be empowered in order to “force” Israel to accept their rights.

“They should make themselves powerful, resist and confront so as to force the other party to withdraw from crime and surrender to what's right and fair,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei added: “You cannot speak to these criminals except in the language of power.”

Iran is considered Israel’s archenemy and backs anti-Israel militant groups across the region, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

___

JERUSALEM — Israel’s police chief is beefing up deployments across the country in response to a wave of unrest in Arab communities.

Koby Shabtai issued the order on Tuesday as crowds set a police cruiser, motorcycle and bus on fire during protests in the central city of Lod. Protests were expected in dozens of other Arab communities across the country.

In a statement, police said Shabtai instructed his commanders “to intensify police presence on the streets” following widespread unrest and protests in dozens of Arab communities across the country Monday night.

The mounting unrest came at a time of heightened tensions following weeks of violence in Jerusalem and heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in the past day.

Earlier in the day in Lod, Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades after mourners started throwing stones at officers during the funeral of an Arab man allegedly killed by a Jewish resident in the area.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Gulf Arab countries are offering harsh criticism of Israel in the wake of the latest Israeli-Palestinian confrontation as violence rises in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Kuwaitis staged a sit-in outside Parliament, chanting “No to normalization” with Israel and voicing support for the Palestinians. Tuesday’s protest, which blocked traffic and drew outspoken activists, officials and lawmakers, comes as Gulf Arab sheikhdoms with new diplomatic ties to Israel increasingly condemn the escalation.

As part of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements known as the “Abraham Accords,” the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain opened ties with Israel last fall, reversing the decades-long Arab policy of conditioning relations on a resolution of the Mideast conflict and drawing intense backlash from the Palestinians.

The de facto leader of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, stressed “the importance of putting an end to all aggressions and practices that exacerbate tension and wrath in the sacred city” of Jerusalem. He discussed flaring Mideast tensions in meetings Tuesday with the Bahraini crown prince and Jordan's prime minister.

Bahrain also renewed its criticism of the rising tensions, with the speaker of parliament affirming the kingdom’s support for a two-state solution and denouncing Israel’s “provocations against the people of Jerusalem,” including threatened home evictions and attacks in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Harsh condemnations also have poured in from regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia and the tiny state of Kuwait, which have traditionally considered themselves among the standard-bearers for the Palestinian cause.

___

JERUSALEM — Israeli police have fired tear gas and stun grenades after mourners started throwing stones at officers during the funeral of an Arab man allegedly killed by a Jewish resident in central Israel.

The shooting early on Tuesday in Lod came at a time of heightened tensions following weeks of unrest at a contested holy site in Jerusalem and heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The fighting has spilled over into Israel’s Arab sector, with protests taking place in dozens of communities across the country.

Thousands of people took part in the funeral in Lod. Police said two officers were injured and a patrol car was set on fire.

Israeli police have arrested three people suspected of involvement in the shooting.

___

CAIRO — Egypt’s top diplomat says he has conveyed messages to Israel and other nations to help de-escalate the outbreak of violence in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry told a virtual meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday that though Cairo has not received a positive response, it will continue with efforts to calm down the escalation in the holy city. He did not elaborate.

Earlier in the day, an Egyptian intelligence official said Cairo is engaged in “intensive” talks with Israel and Gaza militants on reaching a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting.

The Egyptian foreign minister also lashed out at Israel for its what he called “violations” at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and Israel's planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

He called on all Arab nations to unite “at this critical moment” to prevent any attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem, and to help Palestinians achieve their independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council has urged both Israel and the Palestinians “to avoid further escalation and prevent loss of life,” saying that civilians, and specifically children, pay “the heaviest price” after Israel unleashed new deadly airstrikes on Gaza.

The organization's chief, Jan Egeland, said on Tuesday that civilians “once again” were “bearing the brunt of a dramatic escalation in hostilities.” He added that children, whether they are Palestinian or Israeli, are left with “not only physically scarred but also emotionally damaged.”

The Oslo-based group called on “all parties to the conflict to stop the provocations and to ensure that civilians are protected.” Egeland said in a statement that the latest events “also shows that the prolonged conflict and occupation are unsustainable.”

Since sundown Monday, 26 Palestinians — including nine children and a woman— were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, Gaza health officials said. During the same period, Gaza militants fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel, killing two Israeli civilians and wounding 10 others.

___

KARACHI, Pakistan — Dozens of Pakistanis have rallied in the southern port city of Karachi to condemn Israel’s use of force against the Palestinians at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan.

The demonstrators, who mostly included members of the civil society, chanted against Israel to express solidarity with the Palestinians. They also burned an Israeli and an American flag to express their anger against the use of force against Palestinian worshippers.

The demonstrators were holding a banner that read as: “Israel is an illegitimate state”.

The rally on Tuesday came hours after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised comment denounced Israel’s use of force against Palestinians. Pakistan is one of the few countries that have no diplomatic relations with Israel.

___

TEHRAN, Iran — The foreign minister of Iran has denounced what he calls the aggression of Israeli security forces in the holy city of Jerusalem and expressed Iran’s solidarity with the Palestinians amid escalating violence.

Mohammad Javad Zarif says in a video message released on Tuesday in Arabic that the “attacks” on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam, are “the greatest evidence there is of the discriminatory and criminal nature” of Israel.

Zarif blamed Israel for fueling “insecurity and instability in the region” and also proposed a “popular referendum” in the Palestinian territories as “the only just solution to the Palestinian issue" so that Palestinians may decide “their own fate.”

Zarif affirmed that Iran “is always on the side of the Palestinians and supportive of their cause” and called the Palestinian conflict “the pivotal issue of the Islamic world and people.”

Iran is considered Israel’s archenemy and backs anti-Israel militant groups across the region, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

___

MADRID — A few dozen people have gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in the Spanish capital to protest Israel’s use of force against the Palestinians.

Most of the crowd on Tuesday in Madrid waved Palestinian flags. They shouted “Israel, assassin of the Palestinian people” and “it’s Palestine, not Israel” in Spanish.

Some held up photos of Palestinians being arrested by Israeli forces. All wore face masks as stipulated by Spanish health laws to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

___

CAIRO — The head of the Arab League has blamed Israel for the escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories, warning that Israeli policies would blow up the situation in Jerusalem.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organization, spoke on Tuesday as Arab foreign ministers were meeting to discuss the latest bout of violence between the Palestinians and Israelis.

He decried what he called Israel’s provocative practices in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the planned eviction of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

“What we have witnessed is, clearly and frankly, a provocation by the Israeli occupation, that targeted the holiest Islamic sanctities, at at the most sacred time,” he said, referring to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He urged the U.N. Security Council to take action.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A gathering of representatives of Muslim nations has condemned Israel for the outbreak of violence in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The emergency meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held on Tuesday in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, to present a unified response from the Muslim world to the soaring tensions between Israel and the Palestinians and the latest violent confrontations in Jerusalem.

In a communiqué, the meeting denounced Israel’s “continuous violations” of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, “barbaric attacks” against worshippers and movement restrictions on Palestinians at the compound. It said that it considered the Israeli actions a “provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world and serious violation of international law.”

It called on the international community to hold Israel liable for the escalation and to press it to halt attacks that threaten “the security and stability of the region.” It also reaffirmed the long-standing Arab stance of support for an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — The office of Turkey's president says he is engaged in intense telephone diplomacy in a bid to end Israel’s use of force against the Palestinians.

Since late Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Malaysia’s king and the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, as he seeks a strong stance by Muslim nations against Israel, according to Erdogan’s office.

The Turkish president, who has has strongly denounced Israel’s actions against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the fasting month of Ramadan, has also spoken to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

The latest round of fighting comes as Turkey has reportedly been seeking to restore ties with Israel. The two countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2018, after the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, sparking mass protests by Palestinians.

Late on Monday, thousands of protesters marched to Israel’s embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul to protest Israel, ignoring Turkey’s COVID-19 restrictions.

___

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has assassinated a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza on Tuesday,

It said the militant was the head of the Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit and identified him as Samih al-Mamluk. The military said other senior militants in the organization were also killed in the same strike.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the three killed in an airstrike in an apartment in Gaza City were senior members of its armed wing. The militant group vowed retaliation.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister has denounced Israel’s use of force against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Imran Khan said Tuesday that he had asked his foreign minister to contact his Turkish and Saudi counterparts to discuss how to collectively respond.

Earlier, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a news conference urged the world community to take notice of Israel’s use of force against innocent Palestinians worshippers.

Under discussion is whether Pakistan, Saudi and Turkish officials should convene the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of Islamic countries.

Pakistan is one of the few countries that have no diplomatic relations with Israel.

___

JERUSALEM — Israeli media reports that a rocket has struck an empty school in the coastal city of Ashkelon, not far from the Gaza Strip.

Television footage showed thick smoke rising from cars that had caught on fire.

Israel’s Home Front Command had ordered the closure of schools on Monday in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, including Ashkelon. The move came during the escalation of tension that's built for weeks over contested Jerusalem..

Since Monday, Gaza militants have fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel.

Israel has fired back. An airstrike has hit a high-rise building in the middle of Gaza City. Local media reported that Tuesday’s airstrike killed an unknown number of militants inside.

The strike in the middle class Rimal neighborhood sent terrified residents of the building into the streets. They included screaming women and children, some of whom were barefoot.

Earlier Tuesday, Israel hit a high-rise where it said a Hamas commander was hiding.

___

CAIRO — An Egyptian intelligence official says Egypt is engaged in “intensive” talks with Israel and Gaza militants on reaching a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting.

The official said the efforts began in late April as the situation in Jerusalem worsened. He said Israeli actions, including the recent storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the planed evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in an east Jerusalem neighborhood, have frustrated the mediators.

The official says “the situation is changing rapidly,” but officials nonetheless hope to reach a truce before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr later this week. Egypt frequently mediates between Israel and Hamas.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

—Samy Magdy in Cairo

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike has hit another high-rise building in the middle of Gaza City. Local media reported that Tuesday's airstrike killed an unknown number of militants inside.

But the airstrike in the middle-class Rimal neighborhood in Gaza sent terrified residents of the building into the streets. They included screaming women and children, some of whom were barefoot.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel hit a high-rise where it said a Hamas commander was hiding. Palestinian health officials said a woman and her 19-year-old disabled son were killed. The fate of the Hamas commander was not immediately known.

Since Monday, Gaza militants have also fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel.

The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt reached out to Israel over tensions to no avail: FM

    Egypt reached out to Israel to calm tensions in Jerusalem but was met with indifference, its top diplomat told an emergency Arab League meeting Tuesday on the crisis.

  • Israel airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinians say

    Eyewitness video shows the white contrails of Israel's missile defense system cutting across the sky, then moving to intercept Palestinian rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday. Islamist militants fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem and southern Israel in what the Palestinian Hamas group said was punishment for violent confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters.The rockets triggered air raid warnings, sending Israeli schoolchildren into bomb shelters.There were no immediate reports of casualties from the rocket fire in Israel.Retaliation from Israel was swift.In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.Some of the injured were brought to this hospital in northern Gaza, where a child cried out in pain and a woman who lost her husband screamed as she followed his body out of the hospital.Israel's military said it carried out strikes against armed groups, rocket launchers and military posts in Gaza after militants there crossed what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "red line" by firing on the Jerusalem area for the first time since a 2014 war."The terrorist organizations crossed a red line on Jerusalem Day and attacked us, on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Israel will respond very forcefully."U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all sides to take steps to reduce tensions."Needless to say we are very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza. Very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we are seeing now, that need to stop, need to stop immediately."Tensions have been rising for weeks in Jerusalem.Jewish groups are trying to evict Palestinian residents from a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city. As Israel celebrated "Jerusalem Day" earlier on Monday with marches marking its capture of eastern sections of the holy city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, violence erupted at the Al Aqsa mosque, Islam's third most sacred site.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

  • Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, raising the death toll in two days to 30 Palestinians and three Israelis, with Israel carrying out multiple air strikes in Gaza and the Islamist militant group firing rockets at Tel Aviv. Israelis ran for shelters in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) up the coast amid sounds of explosions as Israeli interceptor missiles streaked into the sky.

  • Gay Iranian man dead in alleged 'honor killing,' rights group says

    An Iranian LGBTQ advocacy goup said the circumstances of the man’s death highlight the danger of a military exemption policy.

  • Israel to ramp up deadly assault on Gaza as rockets rain down

    The conflict in the heart of the Middle East is flaring up yet again, with almost 30 Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip and at least two in southern Israel.

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

    For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict. Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for 100 years and remains one of the most bitterly contested cities on earth.

  • Israel airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinians say, after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

    Israel's military said it carried out strikes against armed groups, rocket launchers and military posts in Gaza after militants there crossed what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "red line" by firing on the Jerusalem area for the first time since a 2014 war. The rocket fire and Israeli air strikes continued late into the night, with Palestinians reporting loud explosions close to Gaza City and across the coastal strip.

  • 33 killed in airstrikes, rocket attacks as unrest spreads beyond Jerusalem

    Israel would "increase both the intensity of the attacks and the rate of attacks," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

  • Israel plays for time on flashpoint Jerusalem evictions

    Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Sunday.Protesters threw stones and lit fires as police officers on horseback used stun grenades to repel them.They are just the latest incidences of violence in the city, which has seen tensions escalate during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.One of the issues fueling the anger is the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood by Jewish settlers.The case was put on hold on Sunday for several weeks after Israel's Attorney General secured a deferment of the High Court hearing scheduled for Monday. A lower court had ruled in favor of Jewish settlers' claim to the land. Palestinian Nabil Kurd welcomed the delay to the case:"I'm very optimistic because of the court's decision, because the legal system is not able to reach a decision in this case. And the reason is because deep inside they know that this land is Arab Palestinian and the papers have been forged."But one Israeli who identified himself as Yaakov said it should go ahead:"I think it's a disgrace that after two weeks of brutal violence against Jews in the neighbourhood - unprovoked - that the court has decided to reward their violence, to reward their terrorism and to delay the ruling."Tensions are expected to remain high over the coming days despite growing international calls for calm.On Monday, Israel will mark Jerusalem Day - its annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war.The status of the city is highly contested - Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel views all of the city as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that has not won international recognition.

  • Violent Jerusalem Clashes Just the Start of Bloody Days to Come

    MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—Violence erupted in the Holy Land on Monday after Hamas militants fired roughly 150 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, and Israel responded with major airstrikes against Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza. Nearly two dozen Palestinians have reportedly been killed in connection to the attacks.The escalation came after weeks of threats amidst ongoing clashes in the contested holy city between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers.Major clashes in the morning near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, saw over 300 Palestinians injured as they battled with rocks and fireworks against Israeli police deploying stun grenades and other riot control measures. Several officers were reported lightly injured.Shocking Footage Shows Jerusalem Mosque Turned Into a War Zone, Hundreds of Palestinians InjuredClashes in and around Jerusalem’s Old City had grown worse in recent days as Palestinians neared the end of the Ramadan holiday, and Jewish ultra-nationalists planned a march through Arab neighborhoods on Monday to mark Jerusalem Day—the anniversary of Israel’s unification of what it views as its “eternal and undivided capital” in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Palestinians, for their part, claim the eastern half of the city as their own capital.But after Monday morning’s clashes, the Israeli government seemed to back down, banning Jewish devotees from ascending to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound—also the site of the Second Jewish Temple—and altering the planned parade to a less provocative route. A looming Supreme Court decision that may see several Palestinian families in the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah evicted from their homes in favor of Jewish settlers was also postponed, primarily due to the assumption that it would add more fuel to the fire.For most of the afternoon, the Old City was filled with masses of bored-looking Israeli riot police and Palestinian youth. A young Palestinian boy, likely no more than ten years old, sped down the main cobblestoned lane of the Muslim Quarter, chased half-heartedly by a triplet of Israeli officers laden with gear. And yet, at some point, Hamas issued an ultimatum, demanding all Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah.Two minutes after the deadline passed, the quiet Jerusalem afternoon was punctuated by rocket sirens. Lawmakers had to take shelter in the Israeli parliament building, and Jewish ultra-nationalists singing at the Western Wall grew silent. The only noise, after the sirens ebbed, were local Palestinians cheering from their rooftops, chanting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great).Additional rocket volleys, and an anti-tank missile, were subsequently fired from Gaza at Israel, wounding one Israeli civilian. Israel quickly responded with its own strikes, which reportedly killed one senior Hamas commander. According to Gazan health authorities, 20 Palestinians have been reported killed in connection to the attacks, including nine children.The Israeli military warned that this could be the beginning of several days of fighting.“This was a blatant assault by Hamas against Israel that won’t go unpunished,” Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told The Daily Beast. “But I believe Hamas will get the message and learn its lesson.”From the Palestinian perspective, Israel for weeks has violated the sanctity of Jerusalem in general and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular. At the start of Ramadan last month, Israeli police restricted some access to the area for Muslim worshippers, with the ensuing weeks witnessing further scuffles between Palestinian youth and Jewish ultra-nationalists on the streets of Jerusalem. Clashes then grew worse at the mosque.Making matters worse is the uncertain state of internal Palestinian politics, which saw upcoming legislative elections canceled abruptly in late April by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the pretext of Israel not allowing a vote in East Jerusalem. “Jerusalem is a red line for us,” Abbas averred, no matter that his Fatah faction was likely heading for a dismal showing.Not to be outdone, Hamas, an internationally recognized terror group, also subsequently upped the stakes, blaming Israel for scuttling the vote and competing with Fatah for who best could “defend” Jerusalem.“This is our final warning: If the aggression against our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood does not stop immediately, we will not stand idly by, and the occupation will pay a heavy price,” Hamas’ shadowy military commander, Mohammed Deif, said last week in a rare public statement.Israeli internal politics are not much more stable. Coming out of the March 23 election, the country’s fourth in two years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a new government after an inconclusive March election, the country’s fourth in two years. As of last week, a heterogeneous grouping of opposition parties ranging across the political spectrum—from the left, center, and right—are in coalition talks over a new government. There is a real prospect that Netanyahu’s 12-year reign may soon come to an end.Netanyahu Could Be Ousted Within Weeks After Falling Just Short in Israel’s Election“Without doubt, Netanyahu is fanning the flames in order to blow up the coalition talks,” Arab Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh told The Daily Beast earlier today in Sheikh Jarrah.That may have been true initially, at the start of the recent tensions, but to Netanyahu’s credit, he appeared to step back from the brink earlier Monday and followed the advice of his security commanders to de-escalate—a move urged by much of the international community, including the Biden administration, who all expressed “concern” over the increasing unrest in Jerusalem.But Netanyahu may have gotten his wish anyway: Opposition leaders seeking to topple him came out in support of military action against Gaza, and coalition talks are likely to be suspended until calm is restored.Too little, too late, by all sides in this most recent—but by no means last—cycle of violence to scar the Holy Land.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates

    A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least three people in Israel.

  • Rotten Tomatoes Is Launching a Linear Streaming Channel

    Rotten Tomatoes is continuing on its quest to grow into something substantially bigger than its Tomatometer movie and TV rating scores. On Tuesday, the website — owned by NBCUniversal’s Fandango — expands its entertainment footprint with the launch of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel, a new over-the-top streaming service that will initially debut on on The […]

  • Biden to confront limits of bipartisanship in first meeting with Congress' 'Big Four'

    President Biden will meet with Mitch McConnell, who's '100%' opposed to his agenda, and Kevin McCarthy, frontman for Republicans who question his election.

  • Gaza militants, Israel trade new rocket fire and airstrikes

    Monday's decision came hours after intense clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story is below: Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city toward wider conflict.

  • CNN Crew Runs For Shelter As Israeli Air Raid Sirens Sound

    “We have sirens. Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go," CNN Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold told her crew as the warning sounded in Ashkelon, north of Gaza.

  • Israel’s Central Bank Announces Plans for Digital Shekel

    Latest move by Bank of Israel is a policy reversal on three years ago when it recommended against issuing any digital currency.

  • Blinken: Rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

    "We're very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza, very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we're seeing now, that they need to stop, they need to stop immediately," Blinken said ahead of a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.Tensions have been running high in the region for days. On Monday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward the Jerusalem area and southern Israel, carrying out a threat to punish Israel for violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas had given an ultimatum demanding that Israel stand down forces in the al Aqsa mosque, Islam's third most sacred site.

  • Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem after clashes at mosque

    The attack drastically escalated what already are heightened tensions throughout the region.

  • S.Korean president: 'Time to take action' on N.Korea

    Moon's comments, in a speech marking the fourth year of his presidency, come ahead of his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on May 21.The South Korean president is expected to push the United States to seek engagement with North Korea, though Biden has shown little interest in making North Korea a top priority.

  • 'We Gotta Go!': Sirens Sound as Iron Dome Intercepts Missiles Fired From Gaza Above Ashkelon, Israel

    Sirens sounded in Ashkelon, Israel, as the Iron Dome defence system intercepted several missiles fired at the city from Gaza early on May 11.Six people were injured after rockets struck two homes in the city in southern Israel, according to local news reports.The Israel Defence Force (IDF) claimed over 200 rockets were sent into the country and retaliated with launches of its own into Gaza. The IDF said it killed 15 Hamas “terrorists”, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said 20 people including 9 children were killed.“I had to run back home which is two minutes from the house. People were running and panicking,” Nikia Shantrice Browne, who filmed this video, told Storyful. Credit: Nikia Shantrice Browne via Storyful