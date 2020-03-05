Latest: Epidemiologist predicts more Las Vegas virus cases

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, with Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, reports on the city's preparedness for the potential spread of the coronavirus in New York. De Blasio implored the federal government Thursday, March 5, to send more coronavirus test kits as the city confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both in hospitalized patients with no known travel history or personal connections linking them to the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on the virus outbreak (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

The announcement of a case of the new coronavirus in Las Vegas came as no surprise to at least one public health care expert, who says what happens in Vegas doesn’t necessarily stay in the tourism hub.

Brian Labus is an assistant professor of public health at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and a former senior epidemiologist at the Southern Nevada Health District.

Labus says, “People bring things here all the time and take things home as well.”

He predicts that it won’t be long before more infections are uncovered in the city. Especially among the gamblers playing with cards and dice.

Labus says, “You don’t know what's on a surface that someone touched before you did."

___

3:50 a.m.

The European Parliament's plenary session initially scheduled next week in Strasbourg, France, will instead take place in Brussels because of the novel coronavirus.

Parliament president David Sassoli said Thursday that according to the legislative body's medical services "the health risks are considered to be significantly higher" if lawmakers gather in Strasbourg.

Sassoli says the necessary security conditions are not in place for the usual transfer of the European Parliament to Strasbourg.

As of Thursday, there are 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium, compared to 377 in France.

The city of Strasbourg is the official seat of the European Parliament, with plenary sessions also organized in Brussels on a regular basis.

___

3:40 a.m.

California authorities say they have confirmed a third case of novel coronavirus from a passenger who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship last month from San Francisco to Mexico.

Authorities said Wednesday that a passenger on the Feb 11-21 cruise has died and another is infected.

Sonoma County health officials said Thursday that a third passenger has tested positive for the virus. They identified that person as a resident of Sonoma County who is being treated at a hospital with the other infected passenger, who was also a Sonoma County resident.

A Coast Guard helicopter on Thursday delivered test kits to the cruise ship off the coast of California. Officials say the ship began another voyage to Hawaii after last month's cruise to Mexico and now has passengers on board with flu-like symptoms.

Separately, San Francisco announced the first two cases of the virus in the city itself on Thursday.

___

3:30 a.m.

Italian grandparents are ignoring a government plea to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and are instead stepping in as last-minute baby-sitters after schools were closed nationwide.

With 148 virus deaths, Italy is the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. It also has the world’s oldest population after Japan. And the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the new virus.

Schools nationwide were closed Wednesday, leaving 8.4 million students with no place to go for the next two weeks.

So, despite a government decree that aims to curtail the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable, Roman playgrounds indicate the measures had the unintended boomerang effect of sending the elderly out on duty at the nation's sandboxes, swings and jungle gyms.

One grandfather, Lorenzo Romano, says he is happy to look after his grandchildren, regardless of the risk to his health, because he wants them around him more.

3:10 a.m.

The notoriously congested freeways of Seattle have become much easier to navigate since authorities urged commuters to stay home when possible during the coronavirus outbreak.

Major Seattle-area employers such as Microsoft and Amazon have told workers to not go into work. Between them, the tech giants employ more than 100,000 people in the region.

Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee and local leaders have implored workers to telecommute if they can.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says travel times during the Thursday morning commute dropped significantly. Transportation officials say the 24-mile drive from suburban Federal Way north to Seattle averaged 36 minutes as opposed to the usual 56 minutes.

Ten people have died in Washington state from COVID-19. Authorities on Thursday reported 70 confirmed cases in the state, up from 39 the day before.

___

1:55 a.m.

The Vatican says it is working with Italian authorities to coordinate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the tiny city state, where Pope Francis is recovering from a cold.