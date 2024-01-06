Latest Jeffrey Epstein documents contain more mentions of New Albany billionaire Les Wexner

A third trove of documents released Friday afternoon tied to a lawsuit involving accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein include additional references to New Albany billionaire and L Brands founder Les Wexner.

The documents are part of a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and partner Ghislaine Maxwell of directing her sexual involvement with prominent men. The case was settled in 2017, and Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison for her conviction on federal sex trafficking charges.. Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York ordered the documents with redacted names be released because there was no longer a need for them to stay hidden.

Neither Wexner nor any of the figures whose names are mentioned in the files that have been released this week have been charged with any crime. Their inclusion on the list only constitutes a possible association as a witness, victim, plaintiff, or having business or social contact with Epstein and/or Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in federal prison for her conviction.

The wealthy Epstein was linked to celebrities, politicians, and billionaires. Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when, authorities say, he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Wexner's L Brands empire once owned such retail brands as Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and Abercrombie & Fitch.

In the court documents released Friday, Maxwell is asked in a deposition whether she knows Wexner.

"I do," she replied.

Then she is asked about a woman named Maria Farmer who has alleged she was sexually assaulted in 1996 at Epstein's house in New Albany, which was located amid the Wexner estate.

"Do you know whether or not Maria Farmer was ever at Mr. Wexner’s property in Ohio?" she's asked.

The attorneys involved then began to argue about whether the question was proper. There's no indication in the documents if the question was answered, and the documents indicate that the question was ultimately withdrawn.

Farmer, then 26, has accused Epstein and Maxwell of sexually assaulting her in the summer of 1996 in New Albany when she was doing art work, according to media accounts.

After the assault, Farmer has said Wexner's security staff prohibited her from leaving until her father came to get her, according to the reports.

Wexner has denied knowing Farmer before the allegations of the assault.

“Prior to the news coverage of Ms. Farmer, Mr. Wexner had no knowledge of her, never met her, never spoke with her, and never spoke with anyone about her," a Wexner spokesman said Friday.

Other references to Wexner in the documents released Friday include his name among a list of hundreds of names to be searched for records in Maxwell's electronic media, such as emails. There's no indication that any documents were found.

In another batch of documents, a former Epstein employee, Nadia Marcinkova, is asked during a 2010 deposition toed to a separate lawsuit in Florida against Epstein whether she knows Wexner.

"Fifth," she replied, indicating she was invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

She gave the same answer dozens of times for most of the deposition when she is asked about other people or activities Epstein was alleged to have committed.

She was also asked, "Do you if Jeffrey Epstein still talks with Leslie Wexner?"

"Fifth," she said.

There is one reference in the documents released Friday to Abigail Wexner, Wexner's wife, in which she appears to have left a message for someone that says, "Abigail Wexner wants to talk with you @ something private."

There was no further context or indication in the documents about who the message was for or what it was about.

When the judge decided to release the documents involving Maxwell and Epstein, it was not unexpected that Les Wexner's name would be among the names included. Epstein's and Wexner's business ties dated to the mid-1980s and included giving Epstein power of attorney and wide latitude to act on Wexner's behalf.

In 1998, Epstein was identified as president — along with Wexner — of The New Albany Company development firm, according to Ohio business records. Epstein bought land in the New Albany development, including a home on King George Drive that he owned from 1994 until selling it for $0 to the Wexners in December 2007.

Epstein also had been a trustee of the Wexner Foundation, but had no executive responsibilities for running it, the foundation said in 2020.

Wexner and Epstein shared an interest in a Manhattan residence bought in 1989 for $13.2 million — at the time, a record price for a Manhattan townhome — by a corporation controlled by Wexner and Epstein, according to The New York Times. Nine years later, Wexner transferred his interest in the property to Epstein for $20 million, The Times reported. Epstein had lived there for several years, though Wexner never lived there.

By 2007, as allegations of sexual misconduct were emerging against Epstein in Florida, it was agreed that he should step back from managing the Wexner family's finances, Wexner said in a 2019 letter in which he accused Epstein of stealing tens of millions of dollars from the Wexner family.

In December 2007, Abigail Wexner established a charity called YLK Charitable Fund, according to Internal Revenue Service records obtained by The Dispatch for a 2019 story.

Epstein made a $47 million donation to the charity. It was the only donation to the charity, which was dissolved three years later.

Les Wexner subsequently charged that the $47 million came from the money Epstein stole from the Wexners.

"This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now," Wexner said in a letter to his foundation. "With his credibility and our trust in him destroyed, we immediately severed ties with him. We were able to recover some of the funds."

Wexner also told his employees in a letter that he “was never aware of the illegal activity” that Epstein was charged with committing.

