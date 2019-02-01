The Latest: Judge considering gag order in Roger Stone case

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

A federal judge says she's considering a gag order in the special counsel's case against Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Friday that the case has already received substantial publicity, including from statements Stone himself has made asserting his innocence.

The judge said that while the case should not be treated like a "book tour," she would not immediately rule until attorneys had a chance to respond next week.

Stone said Thursday he would abide by a gag order if one was imposed but also said he would appeal one.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges including obstruction and witness tampering. He is the 34th person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

___

1:15 a.m.

Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is due back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say that they've recovered "voluminous" material in the case.

Stone faces a status conference in federal court in Washington on Friday, just three days after he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

Stone and his lawyers will appear before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who also presides over special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The judge imposed a gag order in that case after a lawyer for Manafort addressed reporters after his first court appearance.

Stone has been outspoken since his indictment last week, repeatedly asserting his innocence and criticizing Mueller's team for having him arrested before dawn.