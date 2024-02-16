Latest on Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting as city honors victims

KANSAS CITY Mo — The vigil was held at KC’s Skywalk Memorial Park, and organizers described it as an opportunity for the entire community to gather and pray for those affected by the previous day’s tragedy.

Hundreds of individuals attended Thursday night’s vigil at KC’s Skywalk Memorial Park to pay tribute to the victims of Wednesday’s tragic events at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

The vigil was hosted by KC 360 and KC Common Good and was open to the public. Attendees prayed for the victims, including 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio DJ who lost her life during the mass shooting on Wednesday.

The gathering also served as a demonstration of solidarity for the 22 individuals injured during the shooting, some of whom remain in critical condition. Eleven of these victims, aged 6 to 15, sustained gunshot wounds.

When and where the snow is expected to fall Friday

The city’s chief of police has stated that there is no indication that the shooting was an act of terror. Authorities now believe it was the result of an altercation between several individuals.

Three individuals were detained in connection with the incident, two of whom were minors under the age of 18.

The organizers of Thursday’s vigil are hopeful that this tragedy can inspire positive change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.