Latest on Kansas newspaper raid: KBI takes over case; what to know about privacy law

New developments are unfolding in the case of the Marion, Kansas, newspaper raided by police on Friday. The homes of a local city councilwoman and the paper’s editor and publisher were also searched.

Now, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case — and the governor has weighed in.

KBI has taken over the investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation became the “lead law enforcement agency” in the investigation of the Marion County Record on Monday, The Star’s Jonathan Shorman reports.

KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood told The Star that the agency will “review prior steps taken and work to determine how best to proceed with the case,” which involved a search warrant suggesting that the newspaper’s offices contained evidence of identity theft and improper use of computers.

It’s unclear why the KBI, a state agency based in Topeka which provides advanced law enforcement services like forensic lab testing and special operations, has taken over this case.

Newspaper’s lawyer demands police not search seized documents

In a strongly worded letter Sunday, Marion County Record attorney Bernie Rhodes demanded that authorities not review the documents and materials they seized in Friday’s raid. Rhodes also represents The Star.

“The computers, cell phones and other items you illegally seized contain the identity of confidential sources, as well as information provided by those confidential sources,” Rhodes’ letter says. “This information is protected by both federal and state law.”

Rhodes also pointed to a “shield law” that protects journalists in Kansas from seizure of their materials without a hearing.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly questions whether rights were violated

In a statement Monday night, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expressed her support for further inquiry into Friday’s raid, The Star’s Katie Bernard reports. .

“I want to make sure that in the state of Kansas, that we are not violating either individuals’ or press’s constitutional right to free speech,” Kelly said. “We look forward to getting all of the facts out so we know what kind of issue we have.”

Kelly didn’t explicitly condemn the raid or share her opinion on whether she believes the paper’s rights were violated.

Police had a search warrant — but is that enough to search a newsroom?

In order to get a search warrant in Kansas, officers or others must convince a judge that they have cause to believe a crime has been (or will be) committed.

Police in Marion did that — but the Privacy Protection Act of 1980 establishes stricter guidelines for searching journalists’ materials than for most other documents.

Under this federal law, materials can only be seized without a court subpoena if a reporter is suspected of a crime, the documents are needed to prevent a death or serious injury or if police believe the documents will be destroyed if they are not immediately seized.

The warrant to search the Record’s offices indicated that police suspected “identity theft” and “unlawful acts concerning computers” had occurred.

A state “shield law” that protects journalists from seizures of their materials indicates that a hearing is necessary before seizing documents from a news agency.

In order to seize a journalist’s documents, law enforcement must prove in court that the information they want is relevant to a case, can’t be obtained through other means and is of a “compelling interest,” meaning it could prevent a crime or harm coming to a person.

“Interests that are not compelling include, but are not limited to, those of parties whose litigation lacks sufficient grounds, is abusive or is brought in bad faith,” the state statute reads.

The newspaper had previously investigated Marion’s new police chief

The Record had previously investigated Marion’s new police chief, Gideon Cody, at the time of the raid. Cody had recently started the job after 24 years as a captain with the KCPD.

Meyer declined to comment on the exact nature of the investigation, but characterized “the charges as serious.” The paper informed city officials of allegations against Cody, but had not published anything about them at the time of the raid.

Cody led the raid Friday based on a search warrant.

“I have already been vetted. They’ve (the newspaper) actually did a background on me. And that’s why they chose not to (publish a story),” Cody said in a Sunday interview with The Star.

“However, if they can muddy the water, make my credibility look bad, I totally get it. They’re gonna try to do everything they possibly can.”

