Latest Kentuckian charged in U.S. Capitol riot caught on video near fatal shooting

A Kentucky man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol wrote in a Facebook post that he was nearby when a woman trying to get into the Speaker’s Lobby was shot and killed.

Kurt Peterson of Hodgenville was arrested Wednesday and charged with obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the FBI announced.

On Jan. 10, Peterson put a lengthy post on Facebook detailing his time in the Capitol protesting former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, according to a federal affidavit.

Peterson wrote that he entered the building through an open door unguarded by police, and that he “stood at the door and told everyone that we were not there to hurt anybody or damage anything but as a show of solidarity to right the wrongs of the past election,” according to the affidavit.

Federal investigators found videos showing a man matching Peterson’s description trying to smash an exterior window of the Capitol using his fist and wooden sticks, according to the affidavit.

Peterson also wrote in his Facebook post that he was present when Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police Officer as she tried to force her way into the Speaker’s Lobby. Video of the incident showed a man matching Peterson’s description standing nearby when Babbitt was shot, according to the affidavit.

Peterson wrote in his Facebook post that he’d tried to administer first aid to Babbitt after the shooting, but was told to wait for the fire department to respond.

Peterson’s post began and ended with mentions of “wrapping” his phone to prevent tracking after the riot, according to the affidavit.

“Sadly I do not trust many branches or people in our government particularly the federal bureau of investigation,” Peterson said in his Facebook post. “So at this time I am moving continuously and wrapping my phone in such a way that I hope it cannot be tracked. If for any reason I am not available to see you or meet with you again know that my intentions are to keep our country free of oppression by an over zealous government.”

Peterson was in Hodgenville Wednesday when he was arrested, according to his executed arrest warrant. He’s at least the 16th person with Kentucky ties to be charged the storming of the U.S. Capitol.