The Latest: UN Security Council condemns Kenya attack

Members of Kenyan special forces at the scene of an attach by an extremist gunman Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya. Extremists stormed a luxury hotel in Kenya's capital on Tuesday, setting off thunderous explosions and gunning down people at cafe tables in an attack claimed by Africa's deadliest Islamic militant group. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on the extremist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council condemns the attack in Nairobi "in the strongest possible terms" and calls for the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors to be brought to justice.

A statement Wednesday by the U.N.'s most powerful body reiterates that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation."

The council also "paid tribute to Kenya's role in the fight against terrorism," particularly in the African Union peacekeeping force fighting the al-Shabab extremist group in neighboring Somalia.

The al-Qaida-linked militants claimed responsibility for the attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex. Kenyan authorities said 21 civilians were killed along with five attackers.

___

12:35 a.m.

The al-Shabab extremist group says the deadly attack in Kenya is in response to U.S. President Donald's Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

A statement aired by the group's radio arm, Andalus, says the economic interests of the U.S. and Israel will suffer as long as they continue challenging the rights of Palestinians.

The statement says the attack was carried out following the "guidelines" of al-Qaida's top leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri. Al-Shabab is affiliated with al-Qaida.

___

10:45 p.m.

Kenyan police say the death toll from the extremist attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi has climbed to 21, plus the five militants killed.

National police chief Joseph Boinnet spoke late Wednesday after six more bodies were found at the scene. He says a police officer later died of injuries.

He says 28 people were wounded in the overnight attack.

___

7:30 p.m.

The British aid group Gatsby says its Africa programs director is among those killed in the attack in Kenya's capital.

A statement says the group is "shocked and saddened" to confirm the death of Luke Potter.

The British high commissioner earlier Wednesday said a British national was among the 14 victims in the attack in Nairobi.

The Gatsby statement says Potter "had devoted the past 10 years of his career to helping some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world."

___

5:45 p.m.

The father of the American killed in the attack in Kenya's capital says his son worked in the complex and often ate at a cafe in the luxury hotel targeted by the gunmen.

Jason Spindler's father, Joseph, says his son grew up in Houston, graduated from the University of Texas and was enjoying a successful career on Wall Street when he decided that he wanted to develop a model for helping low-income people.

Jason Spindler entered the Peace Corps and lived in Peru, where he developed sustainable business models for rural residents.

Spindler, who would have turned 41 next Tuesday, later became a founder of I-DEV International and had been living in Kenya for about five years.

His father says he worked with international companies to form business partnerships in Kenya that would boost local economies.

___

4:55 p.m.

A group of Muslim leaders in Kenya's capital have condemned the deadly hotel attack by Islamic extremists, calling it "immoral and inconsistent with any human values."

In a statement, the leaders urge Kenyans to stay calm and united and to "shun the desperate attempts by some misguided elements to divide the country along religious and ethnic lines."

Kenya's president says security forces killed the gunmen who attacked a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi on Tuesday. President Uhuru Kenyatta says 14 "innocent people" were killed.

Al-Shabab — the Somalia-based extremist group linked to al-Qaida — claimed responsibility for the carnage.

___

3:45 p.m.

One hospital in Kenya's capital says it has seen mostly gunshot wounds among the casualties from Tuesday's attack on a Nairobi hotel complex.

Dr. Vishal Patel, medical director at M.P. Shah Hospital, says they received seven wounded people and two of them died. The rest needed emergency surgery.

The doctor says that "our condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones due to this horrific attack."

Kenyan authorities have not released a number of wounded but said 14 people were killed.

___

3:35 p.m.

A new blast has been heard at a hotel complex in Kenya's capital, 24 hours after several extremists attacked.