The Latest: Kim Jong Un's train departs Beijing

A traffic policeman shows direction to a Mercedes limousine with a golden emblem, similar to one North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has used previously, is escorted by motorcades traveling past Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. North Korean state media reported Tuesday that Kim is making a four-day trip to China in what's likely an effort by him to coordinate with his only major ally ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that could happen early this year. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to China (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Kim Jong Un's train has left Beijing after a two-day visit by the North Korean leader to the Chinese capital.

The long train was seen Wednesday travelling on an elevated track over a busy street heading toward eastern China.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says it will take 14 hours for the train to reach the city of Dandong at the North Korean border.

Kim reportedly met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip, which may have been a precursor to a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

___

10:30 a.m.

The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has headed out on the second full day of his visit to China.

Kim could not be seen but the limousine he uses was observed zipping east down a main thoroughfare in Beijing on Wednesday.

His trip to Beijing has been shrouded in secrecy. North Korean and Chinese state media have announced his visit but provided no details of what he has done since arriving by train on Tuesday morning.

China is North Korea's only major ally, and Kim is likely consulting and coordinating with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others ahead of a possible second summit with President Donald Trump.