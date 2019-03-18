The Latest: Booker says he would reverse transgender ban

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic race for president (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Democratic White House hopeful Cory Booker said Sunday night he would reverse President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military if elected president.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 300 voters in Davenport, the New Jersey senator answered a question posed by a woman who identified herself as transgender about what he would do to protect LGBTQ rights as president.

"When I am president of the United States, right away I will end this ridiculous, insulting, un-American ban on transgender Americans serving in the military," he said to cheers from the crowd.

It was one of a handful of Trump Administration policies he pledged to undo if elected president, including Trump's tax cuts and his revocation of protections from deportation for undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

Booker also weighed in on marijuana legalization, offering a more comprehensive vision for legalization that would include expunging criminal records and promoting access to the legal marijuana industry for women and people of color.

___

8:35 p.m.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized former President Barack Obama during a small gathering in New Hampshire as he mulls a run for president, saying that Obama's early days in office were "a lost window."

De Blasio called Obama's pursuit of health care legislation noble but lamented that it played out over a long period and was treated politically as a narrow instead of universal item.

Minutes later, in front of a larger audience at a Concord restaurant, de Blasio praised the Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature legislative achievement, calling it "progress."

The New York Democrat has not decided whether he will run for president, saying a decision would come "sooner rather than later."

___

5:41 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said during a campaign stop in Tennessee that her proposed tax on "ultra-millionaires" is a key step in reducing corruption and privileges for the rich, while making the economy work better for poorer people.

An energetic Warren spoke to a racially-mixed group of about 400 potential voters at Douglass High School in Memphis on Sunday.

Warren is the first of a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates to visit the Deep South in the run-up to the 2020 election. She is scheduled to visit Mississippi on Monday and Alabama on Tuesday.

She touted her tax on those households with a net worth of $50 million or more. Warren said the tax revenue could help in reducing the cost of housing, health care and child care.

___

4 p.m.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has told New Hampshire voters he wants to see changes that are "fair to working people," as he emphasized his record on paid sick leave, time off and health care.

De Blasio said Sunday that people deserve a more decent life than one of work and struggle to make ends meet.

The New York Democrat has not decided whether he will run for president, saying a decision would come "sooner rather than later."

The mayor is scheduled to make three stops in New Hampshire on Sunday after meeting with young Democrats in Manchester Saturday night.

If he does run for president, de Blasio would join a crowded field that includes more than a dozen candidates, some of who are running on progressive ideals shared by the mayor.

___

11:55 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says he's never taken the illegal drug LSD and there's "nothing" he hasn't already revealed about his past that could hurt his candidacy.

O'Rourke also committed Sunday during a stop in Madison, Wisconsin, to stop using the f-word while campaigning, a profanity he used frequently while running for the U.S. Senate in Texas and while exploring his presidential bid.

O'Rourke was asked about his past drug use after signing a person's skateboard. Another voter asked O'Rourke if he was going to "clean up his act" and stop using profanities, especially in front of his children.

O'Rourke says "great point, and I don't intend to use the f-word going forward. Point taken, and very strongly made. ... We're going to keep it clean."

___

11 a.m.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke is making his first stops in Wisconsin as a presidential candidate, but he says 20 years ago he toured the state with his punk rock band.