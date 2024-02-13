Latest update on Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez stabbing death on duty

The fatal stabbing of Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez by someone who was then shot and killed by a bystander who witnessed the officer's killing drew condolences from around New Mexico.

It's also angered some residents and raised questions about what happened to Hernandez when on Sunday evening he was summoned to the city's east side for a report of a trespasser at a business.

The incident is under investigation, and police officials are expected to release more information when they hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here's what we know, and don't know, about Officer Jonah Hernandez, the trespasser call and the community's reaction to his death.

Who is Jonah Hernandez?

Jonah Hernandez was a two-year veteran of Las Cruces Police Department.

Hernandez attended Andres High School in El Paso, Texas, graduating in 2005.

The 35-year-old was a husband and father to two sons.

Las Cruces Police Department officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, was killed in the line of duty on Sunday in Las Cruces. Hernandez, from El Paso, leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

What happened the night Officer Hernandez died?

Hernandez was responding to a trespasser on the 300 block of South Valley Drive at Tip Top Trailer and Sales at the corner of W. Amador Avenue.

"Officer down" was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic on Broadcastify. The incident was reported as a possible stabbing. Las Cruces Police said a bystander used Hernandez's radio to report his injuries.

Minutes later, Engine 3 reported two people were down - the officer and a "suspect."

It is unclear if Hernandez was warned that the trespasser he was called to investigate was dangerous or armed, or whether Hernandez was alone while he was responding to the scene on South Valley Drive.

Las Cruces Police Department told the Sun-News it would schedule a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at city hall to address the incident.

What do we know about the location of the incident?

Tip Top Trailer is located at 355 S. Valley Drive on the corner of Amador. It is just blocks from Las Cruces Fire Station #3.

The location is also close to Casa de Peregrinos, El Caldito Soup Kitchen and the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission.

Who was the suspect in Officer Jonah Hernandez's death?

Las Cruces Police Department have not released the name of the person suspected of stabbing Hernandez to death. The Sun-News was told to hold its questions until a press conference was scheduled.

Various social media posts have alluded to the circumstances of the person suspected of killing Hernandez, but the Sun-News has not been able to confirm any of the allegations.

What will happen to the witness who shot the suspect?

Las Cruces Police have also not named the "witness" who shot and killed the person who attacked Hernandez.

It remains unclear if that person faces any charges for the outcome of the confrontation.

How's the Las Cruces community responding to Hernandez's death?

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan wrote on social media, "Saddened to hear of the loss of Officer Jonah Hernandez, a dedicated public servant who was killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Las Cruces Police Department community during this difficult time."

Various other city officials have chimed in with their condolences for Hernandez's family.

The Las Cruces Police Officers Association, the union that represents LCPD officers, has established a GoFundMe account and a local deposit account for donations on behalf of the family of Hernandez.

The GoFundMe can be viewed here.

Donations can also be made at any Citizens Bank of Las Cruces branch in Las Cruces. Contributors are asked to make checks or money orders payable to the “Benefit of Jonah Hernandez” fund. Checks, made out to the “Benefit of Jonah Hernandez” fund, can also be dropped off at the Las Cruces Police Department in care of Veronica De La O, treasurer of the Las Cruces Police Officers Association. The Las Cruces Police Department, 217 E. Picacho Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays.

Hernandez's killing sparked an outpouring of support in the community.

Residents on Facebook groups paid their respects to the officer, some even sharing interactions that they had had with him. One of the groups called for the lighting of blue candles in memory of officers who have died in the line of duty. No official vigil has been scheduled for Hernandez.

