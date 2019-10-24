The Latest: Second wind-whipped wildfire ignites outside LA

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the wildfires in California (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

At least two houses burned when flames raced up a hillside to the edge of a Southern California neighborhood, not far from a larger blaze that's threatening hundreds of homes.

People used hoses Thursday to try to protect their properties before aircraft began dropping water on the area in Castaic, north of Los Angeles. Television news footage showed the roof of one house on fire.

About 10 miles (16 kilometers) away, authorities ordered people in 500 homes in Santa Clarita to evacuate after heavy winds pushed a fire that started on rural hillsides toward a subdivision.

That blaze has consumed more than 1,000 acres. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities closed northbound lanes of Interstate 5, a key artery between Los Angeles and areas north.

___

3:20 p.m.

Firefighters are protecting homes from a wind-whipped fire that's roaring toward subdivisions north of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County officials say the fire has grown to some 850 acres in just a few hours in the Canyon County area of Santa Clarita.

No homes have burned, but some evacuations are underway. Heavy smoke is shrouding the area, which is consuming brushy hills surrounded by neighborhoods.

The flames are fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen throughout the day across the region. Forecasters say peak gusts could top 70 mph (112 kph).

___

2:40 p.m.

Firefighters are protecting horse farms and other rural properties from a fast-growing blaze in a Southern California canyon.

Los Angeles County officials say the fire quickly consumed more than 200 acres (90 hectares) of dry brush after breaking out Thursday in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita.

Television news helicopter footage showed outbuildings and at least one car on fire on a property about an hour north of downtown Los Angeles.

The flames are fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen throughout the day across the region. Forecasters say peak gusts could top 70 mph (112 kph).

To the southeast, firefighters have made good progress against a fire that prompted evacuations earlier the day near the city of San Bernardino.

___

1 p.m.

The power is off to prevent utility company equipment from sparking wildfires for the fourth time in the Northern California town of Paradise since last November, where 85 people died in the fire that largely destroyed the community.

The town's Ace Hardware store is one of the few businesses open Thursday and motorists used to the outages are politely treating darkened traffic lights like four-way stop intersections.

Store manager Brenda Miller says she uses a wood stove for heat and battery-operated lanterns when the power is out.

She says she sympathizes with residents of wine country in Sonoma County as they flee a fast-growing wildfire.

Miller says: "They're leaving their homes, they don't know when they can get back in there, and it's a mess."

___

12:40 p.m.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick says about 2,000 people are under evacuation orders from a fast-moving fire in Northern California's wine country.

The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating and deadly blazes that killed 44 in the area two years ago.

Essick says many people felt better prepared Thursday than they were two years ago, but that doesn't mean they should wait to leave.

Essick says officials have had problems with some people not wanting to evacuate. He says firefighters need to fight the fire rather than worry about rescuing people.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection incident commander Mike Parkes says the fire started Wednesday night near the Geysers.

It is the world's largest geothermal field, with nearly two dozen power plants drawing steam from more than 350 mountain wells to create electricity.

__This version corrects the last name of the incident commander to Parkes, not Parks.

___

11:30 a.m.

The head of California's state firefighting force says weather conditions have improved and that authorities hope to begin containing a big wildfire in Sonoma County's wine country by nightfall.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Fire Chief Thom Porter told reporters Thursday that the agency has moved this year to preposition trucks when fire conditions are dangerous.