The Latest: 7 confirmed dead in B-17 crash

In this photo released via Twitter by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB board Member Jennifer Homendy, left, and investigator Dan Bower stand at the scene where a World War II-era bomber plane, left, crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a World War II-era bomber plane crashing outside of Bradley International Airport (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

A Connecticut state official says seven people died in the crash of a World War-II airplane during an aborted takeoff from Hartford’s airport.

Public safety Commissioner James Rovella says the six others who were on the airplane suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical. He says there were no children on the plane.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Rovella said heroic actions of people on the plane and involved in the rescue helped to prevent a higher death toll.

The B-17 airplane crashed and burned Wednesday morning while attempting to land back at Bradley International Airport.

5:30 p.m.

The B-17 carrying 13 people crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff. Officials say everyone on board suffered at least minor injuries and a person on the ground was hurt as well.

5 p.m.

Officials say a Connecticut Air National Guard member and two firefighters were among the 13 people aboard a vintage B-17 bomber that crashed at Bradley International Airport near Hartford.

Guard officials say the member was injured and taken to hospital after the crash on Wednesday.

Local media outlets report two firefighters from the nearby town of Simsbury also were on the plane and injured.

A state official says at least five people were killed. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

2:50 p.m.

Bradley International Airport has reopened a runway after a World War II-era bomber crashed during an aborted takeoff attempt.

The Connecticut airport reopened one runway around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 4 ½ hours after the crash.

Kevin Dillon is executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. He says some flight cancelations are expected throughout the day.

Bradley International is New England’s second-busiest airport after Boston’s Logan International.

On the vintage B-17 plane operated by the Collins Foundation were 10 passengers, two pilots and an attendant.

2:35 p.m.

The B-17 carrying 13 people crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport as it was attempting to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff.

1:25 p.m.

The Collings Foundation confirmed the plane that crashed was the B-17 nicknamed the “Nine-O-Nine,” the same plane that crashed in August 1987 at an air show near Pittsburgh.

In the 1987 crash, the bomber overshot a Pennsylvania runway while attempting to land at Beaver County Airport in gusty winds and plunged down a hillside as thousands of spectators were waiting for the show’s finale.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were injured in the crash. The FAA said the plane’s airspeed was excessive and cited pilot errors.

The foundation says damage to the plane was repaired, and it went on make more than 1,200 tour stop.

The plane was named the “Nine-O-Nine” in honor of another B-17 of the same name that successfully completed 140 missions during World War II.

1 p.m.

A state official says there have been fatalities in the crash of a World War-II era bomber that had 13 people on board.

Connecticut Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said at a news conference that some people on board suffered severe burns and it is too soon to say how many have died.

The B-17 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. Officials say the aircraft was five minutes into the flight when it reported it had a problem and was not gaining altitude.

It was attempting to land when it struck a maintenance shed at the airport.

One person who as on the ground was injured in addition to the people on board.