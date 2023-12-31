Latest list of donors to the 2023 Good Neighbor Fund
Dec. 31-->> Anonymous $4,160.80
>> MOTIV8 Foundation $2,500
>> In memory of Florence Morimoto $2,000
>> Elisa Uyehara $510.65
>> Clinton R. Churchill $500
>> In memory of Chuck Mau and Karen Chun Hoon Mau $500
>> In memory of Helen Chung and Kingsley Brown $500
>> Shari Chang $500
>> Gloria Perry $306.59
>> In memory of George Y.K. Yee, Betty M.L. Yee and Sung Ho Lai $300
>> Pamela Okazaki $300
>> Anne W. Floyd $250
>> Hawaii Labor Relations Board and staff $250
>> In loving memory of Reynold Leong and Derik Shiira $250
>> In the memory of mom and dad $250
>> Judy Q.U. Park $250
>> Celia Shen $204.56
>> In memory of Jean Matsubara $204.56
>> Sherry Allison $204.56
>> Burt M. Yoshimi $200
>> Clayton M. Ishii $200
>> In memory of loving parents Kay Kazuyo and Ralph Masaru Nishimoto $200
>> Jade T. Dung $200
>> James C.W. Yee $200
>> Lorena M.L. McGovern $200
>> Honolulu Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Iota Sorority $190
>> Sue Ann P. Chun $150
>> In loving memory of Ah Lin and Hung Joong "Murphy" Young $125
>> Alan Tanji $102.53
>> Deborah Cullison $102.53
>> Patricia T. Arizo $102.53
>> Robert Brennan $102.53
>> Bruce Burns $100
>> Cheryl Kanai $100
>> Cindy K. Okuda $100
>> Cynthia M. Smith $100
>> Dawn M. Young $100
>> In memory of Anna and Peter Mahoe $100
>> In memory of Connie and Bill Recktenwald $100
>> Jean H. Shimabukuro $100
>> Judith Nakamoto $100
>> Larry, Susan and Dawn $100
>> Leslie K. Nishimura $100
>> Li-Hsiang Rosenlee $100
>> Lisa Hiraoka $100
>> Michael McInerny $100
>> Sylvianne K. Young $100
>> Jeanne A. Furukawa-Goo $50
>> Mildred C. Kane $50
>> Sandra A. Hashimoto $50
>> Charlotte Y. Hee $25
>> Janet Pastore $25
>> Janet Muller $20
>> LiliJania Cumic $20
>> Lisa Galino on behalf of Lorna Vierra $15
Weekly total: $17,771.84
Previous week's total: $90,467.18
Grand total: $108,239.02