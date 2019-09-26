The Latest: Trump turns sheriffs meeting into pep rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on testimony by the acting director of national intelligence and a whistleblower complaint (all times local):

6 p.m.

Dogged by the threat of impeachment, President Donald Trump turned a meeting with U.S. sheriffs into a mini-pep rally.

Sheriffs standing on staircases at the rear of the White House broke into cheers and applause when they saw Trump leave the Oval Office and walk up the driveway toward them. They shouted "We've got your back, Mr. President" and "Amen" and chanted "U-S-A, U-S-A."

The sheriffs met privately with Trump before presenting him with an award in front of the news media. They were in Washington to lobby Congress to act on border security and immigration policy.

Trump is facing possible impeachment by the House after a whistleblower alleged he used his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. presidential election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

__

1:40 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department has not engaged in any improper activity regarding Ukraine and is focused squarely on trying to help Kyiv combat corruption.

Pompeo told reporters on Thursday in New York that to the best of his knowledge all actions taken by State Department officials were "entirely appropriate." He did not address claims from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that the State Department instructed him to reach out to Ukrainian officials.

Giuliani's efforts are part of an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint alleging that Trump abused the power of his office and harmed national security by pressing Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

___

1:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at House Democrats amid an impeachment investigation and a whistleblower complaint over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters Thursday after returning to Washington from meetings at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump says of the probes, "There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts."

Trump is calling Thursday's hearings on the whistleblower complaint, "a terrible thing for our country." And he claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "has been hijacked by the radical left" in her pursuit of impeachment.

__

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is trading insults with his chief critic from the House intelligence committee's hearing on a whistleblower complaint about his conduct.

Trump tweeted Thursday that committee Chairman Adam Schiff "has zero credibility" and is pushing "Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party!"

Schiff, a Democrat, quickly responded: "I'm always flattered when I'm attacked by someone of the president's character."

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, told the committee a whistleblower "did the right thing" by coming forward to report concerns over the White House's handling of a call between Trump and Ukraine's leader.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine's president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

__

11:15 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint shows President Donald Trump has undermined national security and tried to cover it up.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday at her weekly press conference that allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden show he "betrayed his oath of office, our national security and the integrity" of U.S. elections.

She added: "This is a cover up."

Pelosi spoke just after the release of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry. The complaint alleges Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The complaint says the White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

___

10:40 a.m.

While the nation's top intelligence official is testifying in Washington, President Donald Trump is attending a closed fundraising breakfast in New York.

The fundraiser is at a Manhattan restaurant and is expected to raise about $3 million for Trump and other Republican campaigns.