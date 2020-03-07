The Latest: US deaths increase to 19; 2 announced Saturday

Tourists visit the Colosseum, in Rome, Saturday, March 7, 2020. With the coronavirus emergency deepening in Europe, Italy, a focal point in the contagion, risks falling back into recession as foreign tourists are spooked from visiting its cultural treasures and the global market shrinks for prized artisanal products, from fashion to design. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak (all times local):

4 a.m.

Officials in the U.S. state of Washington have raised the death toll from the coronavirus to 16. The Washington state Department of Health announced the two additional deaths on Saturday. They say the number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 102. At least 10 of those who died had been linked to a nursing home in the Seattle area. The death toll in the U.S. now stands at 19. Two people have died in Florida and one has died in California.

___

3:45 a.m.

Greece's National Public Health Organization says the total cases of coronavirus in Greece have risen to 66. The organization announced the new numbers Saturday. Of those, 47 were in a group that traveled to Israel and Egypt in late February. One of the travelers is a 66-year-old man who is in intensive care. No fatalities have been reported in Greece. A total of 21 new cases were confirmed Saturday. The government is expected to unveil measures concerning schools and other public spaces on Sunday or Monday.

___

3:15 a.m.

The number of people in France diagnosed with the new coronavirus jumped by 336 to 949 on Saturday. That's the biggest daily increase France has recorded.

French health authorities said another seven people have died, taking the total to 16. Most have been over 70 years of age.

The virus has reached every region of France and three overseas territories in the Caribbean and South America.

The head of the national health agency said that French hospitals are preparing emergency measures, including eventually bringing in retired doctors and students to help with growing demand if needed.

___

2:45 a.m.

Health authorities on the small Mediterranean island nation of Malta have raised the number of people with coronavirus to three, after the parents of the girl first infected tested positive too.

Officials said ''there is no need for alarm,'' and urged people to take preventative measures, like frequent hand-washing.

Earlier, Malta confirmed its first coronavirus case, a 12-year-old girl of Italian origin who lives in Malta with her family. Health Minister Chris Fearne said the girl and her family had visited northern Italy in late February and early March, returning to Malta via Rome.

___

1:45 a.m.

Italy has seen its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak broke out in the north of the country on Feb. 21.

In its daily update, Italy's civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

Officials said people in intensive care with ailments other than coronavirus in the hardest-hit region of Lombardy would be transferred to neighboring regions, all of which have greater availability.

The president of the national health service, Silvio Brusaferro, urged people to abide by guidelines to limit contact as the only way to contain the virus.

___

10:30 p.m.

Spain has deployed police in a northern town to help enforce a home quarantine placed on a neighborhood with a high number of residents infected by the coronavirus.

The regional government of La Rioja said Saturday that the extra measures have been taken to contain the outbreak in Haro, a town of 11,000 residents, where the majority of the 39 cases in the region are located.

Regional authorities warn that breaking the quarantine is punishable by fines of 3,000-600,000 euros ($3,380-$677,000).

Fernando Simón, the director of Spain’s center of health emergencies and alerts, confirmed reports that medical experts suspect that a recent funeral led to the outbreak in Spain’s north. Besides the around 30 people infected in Haro, authorities suspect that some of the 70 infected in the neighboring Basque Country region are also linked to the funeral held in the Basque city of Vitoria.

The virus has caused eight deaths in Spain and infected over 400. Thirty people have recovered from the virus.

___

10:10 p.m.

An elderly man has become the second person in the U.K. to die from the coronavirus.

The man, in his early 80s, tested positive for the virus and had underlying health conditions. He died Thursday while being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.