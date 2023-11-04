The latest: Man accused of killing his husband will be held without bail

A judge on Saturday provisionally appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent an Ocala man charged with the murder of his husband earlier this year.

Charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, Herbert Kurt Swilley made his first appearance in front of Circuit Judge Ann Melinda Craggs at the Marion County Jail.

Swilley was booked into the jail a day before, after he was formally accused of killing his husband, Timothy Floyd Smith.

The death is the fourth domestic violence death for 2023. In 2022 there were four domestic violence murders in Marion,

What happened at the hearing?

The judge at first told Swilley that, given his financial situation, he doesn't qualify for the PDO. Attorney Gail Grossman was present at the hearing. Grossman told the court she was Swilley's lawyer up until he was taken into custody.

Circuit Judge Ann Melinda Craggs

She told the court that Swilley has no financial resources. The lawyer said she reached out to the State Attorney's Office wanting to know if prosecutors were going to seek the death penalty. She has not heard back.

Grossman asked the judge to reconsider her decision because she (Grossman) is not death penalty qualified. If the state does seek the ultimate punishment, then he would need a lawyer who specializes in such cases.

The lawyer called the charge against Swilley severe. The judge asked a PDO lawyer who was in the courtroom if she had any input, and she said she agreed with Grossman.

Lawyer Gail Grossman

The judge then made the provision for the PDO to represent Swilley, at least for now.

She noted that another judge had signed Swilley's arrest warrant and it called for Swilley to be held without bail, based on the seriousness of the crime. She agreed and kept the no-bail status.

Swilley's next court date is Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

State Attorney's Office

Grossman spoke to Swilley after the hearing, with permission from the assistant public defender in court. Grossman declined an interview request from a Star-Banner reporter seeking comment.

A prosecutor told a Star-Banner reporter that because this is a new case, the state hasn't decided whether it will seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors on Friday said a grand jury will hear the case in the coming weeks.

About the case

Smith's half naked body was discovered by sheriff's deputies in late March inside an apartment in the 1900 block of Southeast 40th Street Road. Swilley had called law enforcement officials wanting them to a conduct a well-being check for his husband.

Authorities said the men shared two residences: They lived in one as a family, along with Swilley's 19-year-old daughter, and the second was an apartment.

An autopsy showed Smith's death was due to trauma to his neck with ligature asphyxia and a fracture of the cervical spine. A toxicology report noted that the victim had ingested a high amount of diphenhydramine, which detectives said has a sedative effect.

Timothy Floyd Smith

Detectives said Swilley was cooperative at first. However, he later changed his mind and consulted with a lawyer. The attorney, Grossman, had told detectives her client would cooperate further only if given immunity from prosecution.

The detectives moved forward with their investigation. In August, sheriff's officials offered a $14,500 reward.

Previous coverage: Man accused of drugging, strangling husband, then creating fake scene to cover his tracks

From their investigation, detectives were told that Smith had a life insurance policy worth nearly $350,000, and Swilley was the beneficiary. They also found out that Smith had applied for a job elsewhere and it appeared their marriage was failing.

The detectives conducted numerous interviews, reviewed videos and other evidence, and determined that Swilley was the main suspect.

They theorized that Swilley drugged Smith at their primary residence, straggled him, then put his body in a vehicle. He then drove to their other residence — the apartment — where he dumped the body. At the apartment, he staged a crime scene and cleaned up.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala judge denies bail for man accused of killing his husband