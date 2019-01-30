The Latest: Extreme cold stops mail delivery in some states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a major snowstorm and frigid weather in the Midwest (all times local):

6 p.m.

You may have heard that "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night ..." will prevent mail carriers from completing their appointed rounds.

But the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service apparently doesn't include the cold. Wednesday, the federal service says it will not deliver mail in all or parts of five Midwest states because of a dangerous Arctic air blast.

The postal service says delivery and other services will be suspended in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and western Illinois.

The suspension also includes picking up mail from businesses and collection boxes, and picking up packages from residences and business.

___

4:55 p.m.

The bitter weather striking much of the Midwest this week isn't stopping one of America's most formidable endurance tests.

The Arrowhead 135 is going on as scheduled in Minnesota, even as temperatures Tuesday dipped to 27 below (minus-32.8 Celsius), with wind chill of 48 below (minus 44 Celsius). It's a 135-mile race in northeastern Minnesota where competitors can cover it by bicycle, cross-country skis or just running.

Race director Ken Krueger (KREE'-guhr) says this is one of the top three coldest years in the race's 15-year history. He said he knew of only one competitor suffering a cold-related injury — frostbite.

But he says the people who enter "want a hard race" and organizers wouldn't consider canceling unless heavy snow made it impossible to rescue racers in trouble.

___

3 p.m.

This week's life-threatening cold is dreaded even by hardy Northern Plains ranchers, who are used to weather extremes.

Northeastern North Dakota cattle rancher Dan Rorvig says cold temperatures are "a brutal, brutal thing" when they reach about minus 40 degrees (negative 40 degrees Celsius) — both for ranchers and their cattle.

Jeff Schafer ranches in the same part of the state, where the temperature Tuesday morning was as low as minus 26 (negative 32 degrees Celsius) and the wind chill was minus 58 (negative 50 degrees Celsius).

He says as long as cattle have shelter from the wind, they usually do just fine. Ranchers use trees, manmade windbreaks and buildings to provide that shelter. Schafer says another big concern is making sure their water supplies don't freeze up.

___

1:15 a.m.

American Indian tribes in the Upper Midwest are helping members in need with heating supplies as extreme cold sets in.

On the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in the Dakotas, many people live in housing that's decades old and in disrepair, or in emergency government housing left over from southern disasters such as hurricanes.

Tribe emergency manager Elliott Ward says those structures don't hold up well to extreme cold and strong wind. Wind chills in the area early Tuesday were as low as minus 39 (negative 39 degrees Celsius).

In northern Minnesota, the wind chill was as low as minus 59 (negative 51 degrees Celsius).

White Earth Band of Ojibwe (oh-JIHB'-wah) energy assistance manager Chris Fairbanks calls it "a scary situation." She says officials are swamped getting people the heating help they need.

___

12:40 p.m.

Just how cold is it getting in the Midwest? Cold enough that some beer trucks won't be delivering.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports at least two distributors will delay or suspend deliveries on Wednesday due to extreme cold.

Rod Fisher, general manager of General Beer Northwest in Chippewa Falls, said he's worried beer will freeze in the trucks, especially on rural routes. His company is delaying and limiting some deliveries in its 14-county area.

Park Ridge Distributing of nearby Eau Claire won't send trucks out at all on Wednesday. Manager Ryan Modl says it's too hard on employees, the beer and the equipment.

___

12:05 p.m.

Chicago city officials are taking to the streets hoping to convince as many homeless people as possible to go to warming centers and shelters. They know many homeless people are reluctant to stray too far from their belongings, so they are scouring areas popular with the homeless in the hope of convincing them to board city buses long enough to get warm.

Cristina Villarreal, spokeswoman for the city's Department of Family and Support Services, says: "We're bringing the warming shelters to them, so they can stay near all of their stuff and still warm up."