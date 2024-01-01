Latest on the Michigan house explosion that left 4 people dead, 2 injured
Here is what we learned about the Michigan house Explosion that left four people dead and two others injured.
Here is what we learned about the Michigan house Explosion that left four people dead and two others injured.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
The handheld's 15-layer filtration system helps remove chlorine, heavy metals and other harmful substances.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Chill out this winter with these cozy slippers.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility, from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Apple Watch import ban is paused — for now, Swedish Researchers develop ‘electronic soil’, The Right to Repair movement won its biggest victories in 2023.
The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is officially in the car game with the SU7 sedan.
“There needs to be teachable moments in these books,” says the editor of several bestselling memoirs.
A look at the some of the top stories this year
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
This year, the median household income for home buyers jumped to $107,000 from $88,000 last year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The volume of homes for sale in the U.S. reached a record a low, meanwhile -- and shows no sign of recovery. BotBuilt is the brainchild of Brent Wadas, Colin Devine and robotics engineer Barrett Ames.