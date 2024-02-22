Latest on missing 3-year-old in Two Rivers: Police to hold press briefing at 8 p.m.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – After authorities and the community have been searching for over a day for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue, the Two Rivers Police Department will hold a press briefing about the ongoing search efforts.

The Two Rivers Police Department posted on its Facebook page that there will be a press briefing on the ongoing search efforts for Elijah Vue. He has been reported missing and was reportedly last seen at 8 a.m. on February 20.

Officials say that during the briefing, representatives of the police department will give updates on the search and rescue operations. Additionally, officials will provide information on who the community can help bring Elijah safely.

Police are still looking for Elijah, who was last seen in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will livestream the press conference in this story as well as on our Facebook page.

