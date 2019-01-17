The Latest: House withdraws latest bill to reopen govt

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

3 p.m.

The House has withdrawn passage of a bill to reopen shuttered portions of the government and will vote again on the measure next week.

The Democratic-controlled House passed the bill by voice vote on Thursday, but Republicans objected, saying they wanted a roll call tally.

Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina, who was presiding at the time, said he did not hear any Republicans request a roll call vote.

After a flurry of objections from both sides, the House briefly adjourned while party leaders huddled. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland then requested that the vote be withdrawn, with a new vote scheduled for Wednesday.

The bill would reopen the government through Feb. 28, but appears doomed in the GOP-controlled Senate and faces a veto promise from President Donald Trump.

___

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is postponing what he's calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "seven-day excursion" to Egypt, Afghanistan and Brussels in apparent payback for asking him to reschedule his State of the Union speech because of the partial government shutdown.

Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi on Thursday informing her that her trip had been postponed and would be rescheduled after the shutdown.

He called Pelosi's trip a "public relations event."

He says she should stay in Washington to negotiate ways to end the shutdown, which is at a stalemate over federal funding for his desired border wall. Trump says that if she wants to make her trip by flying commercial that would "certainly be your prerogative."

___

1:10 p.m.

The State Department is telling all U.S. diplomats in Washington and at embassies abroad to return to work starting next week and that they will be paid despite the ongoing government shutdown.

In a notice to staff, the department said it had found money to pay its employees beginning Monday for the next two-week pay period. They will not be paid for time worked since the shutdown began until it ends, according to the notice, which was posted to the department's website and sent to employees. It was not immediately clear where the money was found, but the department said it had taken steps to "make available additional funds to pay the salaries of its employees, including those affected by the current lapse."

The department said it was taking the step because it had become clear that the lapse in funding is harming efforts "to address the myriad critical issues requiring U.S. leadership around the globe and to fulfill our commitments to the American people." It added that the department's leadership was "deeply concerned" about the financial hardships its employees are facing.

___

1 p.m.

The Democratic-led House has again passed a bill to reopen the shuttered portions of the government, but like its predecessors the measure appears doomed in the GOP-controlled Senate and faces a veto promise from President Donald Trump.

The House passed the measure by voice vote. Thursday's bill would reopen the government through Feb. 28.

It's the latest in a series of attempts to reopen the government, but Trump and his GOP allies refuse to go along without funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, insist on reopening the government before negotiating the budget for border security.

Democrats rejected a GOP attempt that would have restored back pay for some 800,000 federal workers who missed a paycheck last week while keeping the government closed going forward.

___

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the Democratic Party has been "hijacked" by those opposed to his plan for a U.S.-Mexico border wall as he seeks to turn up pressure on his political rivals over an ongoing partial government shutdown.

Trump said at the Pentagon on Thursday the government remains shut down because congressional Democrats refuse to approve border security. He claims without evidence that Democrats in the House and the Senate are willing to negotiate with him to make a deal to reopen the government but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH'-see) "will not let them negotiate."

Pelosi is refusing money for the wall, which she views as ineffective and immoral. Democrats have been largely unified in opposition to the wall, which Trump is insisting on funding as a condition of reopening the government.