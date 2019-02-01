The Latest: At least 3 deaths in New York blamed on storm

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on a major snowstorm and frigid weather in the Midwest (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

At least three deaths in western New York are being blamed on the winter storm that has dropped more than 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow and inflicted subzero wind chills.

Authorities said Thursday that a homeless man found frozen in a suburban Buffalo bus shelter may have been a fourth storm victim but an autopsy was needed to confirm his cause of death.

Two Buffalo-area men died clearing snow and a man died in Livingston County when his vehicle hit a snowdrift and crashed early Thursday.

The victims' names and other details haven't been released.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says one of the men who died clearing snow was shoveling and the other was operating a snowblower.

Buffalo schools will be closed for a third day Friday.

___

3:35 p.m.

As much of the Midwest begins a quick thaw from the deep freeze that dropped wind chill temperatures below minus 50 (-45 C) in some places, crews are preparing to clean up the mess expected from crumbling roads, frozen pipes and broken water mains.

The number of water mains being patched in Detroit swelled from two dozen Wednesday to 44 on Thursday. And more trouble is expected once the temperature swings by 60 degrees next week, kicking the city's freeze-thaw cycle into hyper drive.

Detroit registered a -14 (-25 C) low Wednesday night. A high of 50 degrees (10 C) is expected Monday.

Water department Deputy Director Palencia Mobley says wet soil around mains contracts and expands with temperature changes, making the ground and pipes shift and causing breaks.

___

3 p.m.

More than 4,000 flights have been canceled at Chicago's two international airports amid a deep freeze that brought record cold temperatures to Illinois.

Flight tracking website, FlightAware, says close to 3,300 flights in and out of O'Hare Airport and more than 850 at Midway Airport were canceled between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon. That's more than half of the scheduled flights for Wednesday and Thursday.

Joseph Schwieterman is a transportation professor at DePaul University in Chicago. Schwieterman says operations should be back to normal by midday Saturday unless snow forecast for Thursday night complicates matters further.

___

2:50 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says at least 144 people made hospital emergency-room visits and one person has died due to cold-related injuries since Tuesday.

Department spokesman Melaney Arnold said Thursday that there were at least 65 hospital visits in Chicago and at least 75 outside Chicago. The data say the injuries were either hypothermia or frostbite.

The department didn't specify the cause of the death or where it occurred.

The injuries came as temperatures plummeted in Illinois to double-digit subzero readings. Wind chill readings fell to more than 55 below zero in some areas.

Temperatures are forecast to ease later Thursday before warming to more than 50 degrees in some parts of Illinois early next week.

___

1:20 p.m.

Xcel Energy has lifted a request to its Minnesota natural gas customers to lower their thermostats, as concerns about conserving gas eased with the warmup in the forecast.

The utility is also working to restore gas service by the end of Thursday to about 150 customers in Princeton, Minnesota, who lost their heat as temperatures dipped to around negative 20 (negative 29 Celsius) Tuesday night.

Company spokesman John Marshall says workers in the field are looking forward to the warmup.

Marshall says the utility is not expecting any problems related to the expected big upswing in temperatures in the coming days. He says he has "a lot of confidence in our equipment out there, both our gas and electric systems."

___

12:50 p.m.

Authorities say two all-time low temperature records have been broken in Illinois.

The National Weather Service says the temperature dropped to minus 33 (-36 Celsius) on Thursday, breaking the previous record of -27 (-32 C) set Jan. 16, 2009. Rockford hit minus 31 (-35 C) Thursday, beating the -27 (-32 C) recorded Jan. 10, 1982.

Illinois' statewide all-time low temperature still stands at -36 (-37 C), set in Congerville in 1999.

The bitter cold that has put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze is expected to ease later Thursday when between 1 and 4 inches (2.5 and 10 centimeters) of snow are forecast for northern and central Illinois.