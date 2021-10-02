The Latest: Biden: 'Painful milestone' of 700,000 US deaths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden mourned “the painful milestone” of 700,000 American deaths from COVID-19, a day after the U.S. surpassed that mark on Friday.

The president says in a statement “the astonishing death toll is yet another reminder of just how important it is to get vaccinated.” He says the nation has “made extraordinary progress” in the fight against the coronavirus in the past eight months because of vaccines.

Biden says thanks to vaccines, “hundreds of thousands of families have been spared the unbearable loss that too many Americans have already endured during this pandemic.”

He notes more than three-quarters of all Americans age 12 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, including nearly 94% of all seniors.

Biden says: “If you haven’t already, please get vaccinated. It can save your life and the lives of those you love. It will help us beat COVID-19 and move forward, together, as one nation.”

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

US virus deaths hit 700,000; unvaccinated frustrate health care providers

— Russia: Antibody tests for COVID-19 remain popular, factor in low vaccine rate

— Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor allows NYC school vaccine plan

— Pediatrician: Keep mask mandates in Mississippi schools

___

See all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

RENO, Nev. -- Employees at all public universities and colleges in Nevada are required to get COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 1 or face potential termination.

All new hires must prove their vaccination status under the new policy. Meanwhile, coronavirus case trends are improving in urban areas but have worsened in most rural parts of the state where vaccination rates are the lowest.

The Desert Research Institute has the highest vaccination rate at 87% followed by the University of Nevada Reno at 82%. UNLV reported 75%. Rural Elko-based Great Basin College had the worst rate at 66%.

On Wednesday, about 64% of all state employees had been fully vaccinated, in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order in July that required shots or proof of negative coronavirus tests, says DuAne Young, the governor’s policy director.

Nearly 65% of residents age 12 and older have one vaccination and 56% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

___

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints thanked members who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Church President Russell M. Nelson spoke Saturday at a conference taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, leaders were back at the faith’s 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person and others on television. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square returned to the conference.

The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged its 16 million members worldwide to limit the spread by getting vaccines and wearing masks. Last week, church officials announced masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of the virus.

Utah experienced a summer surge among unvaccinated residents, causing hospital ICUs to reach near capacity in early September. Data from the Utah Health Department showed in late September that state residents who are unvaccinated are nearly six times more likely to die from COVID-19 and seven times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are vaccinated.

About 64% of Utah residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — More than 5,000 far-right protesters have gathered in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject new pandemic measures following a surge of coronavirus infections.

Daily infections in the nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from approximately 1,000 cases a day a month ago to a record 12,590 new cases on Saturday.

That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic. The increase is putting hospitals under pressure as intensive care units reach their capacity.

The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!”

___

PHOENIX — Arizona reported nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, a day after the state’s pandemic death toll passed 20,000.

The state coronavirus dashboard reported 95 deaths and 2,942 confirmed cases, increasing Arizona’s pandemic totals to 20,134 confirmed deaths and 1.1 million cases.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose by a third in the past two weeks, increasing from 33 on Sept. 16 to 43 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The rolling average of daily new cases declined during the same period, dropping from 2,742 to 2,621.

The state also reported the number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds increased slightly to 1,798 on Friday.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — The leader of a Mississippi pediatricians’ organization is urging school districts to keep mask mandates in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Anita Henderson of Hattiesburg is president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She says about 30% of youths ages 12 to 17 in the state are vaccinated, and “now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Mississippi has reported nine pediatric deaths from COVID-19. Some school districts are repealing mask mandates. Among them are the Madison County and Rankin County districts in central Mississippi and the Ocean Springs district on the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi had a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations starting in July. Numbers have slowly decreased in recent weeks. However, Mississippi is among the lowest vaccinated states in the nation.

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Data from the Kansas state health department shows mostly rural counties have youth coronavirus vaccination rates far below the national average.

A school pandemic workgroup received data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment this week showing in about a quarter of the state’s counties, less than 20% of vaccine-eligible children ages 12 to 17 had received at least one dose as of Sept. 24.

Most of the low-vaccine counties are in western Kansas or other rural areas. U.S. regulators in May expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

The national vaccination rate for youth is 57%, according to a presentation by Marci Nielsen, a special adviser to Kelly.

___

NEW YORK — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff from going into effect.

Sotomayor ruled on Friday, after the teachers filed for the injunction with her on Thursday to keep the mandate from going into effect.

Under the mandate, the roughly 148,000 school employees had until 5 p.m. Friday to get at least their first vaccine shot. Those who didn’t face suspension without pay when schools open on Monday.

An original deadline this week was delayed after a legal challenge, but a federal appeals panel said New York City could go ahead with the mandate in the nation’s largest school district.

In August, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett also denied an emergency appeal from students at Indiana University to block that institution’s vaccine mandate.

___

WARSAW, Poland — A gala concert on Saturday will open the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin international piano competition that was postponed by a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oct. 2-23 competition was scheduled for the fall of 2020, but authorities put off the popular event, expecting the coronavirus and social distancing would prevent the usual crowds from attending.

The 87 participants from around the world begin Sunday with the performance of Xuanyi Mao from China. The winner gets a gold medal and a prize of 40,000 euros ($45,000) and prestigious recording and concert contracts.

___

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 700,000, with 100,000 people dying in the past three months when vaccines were available to any American over age 12.

The milestone reached late Friday is deeply frustrating to doctors, nurses and public health officials and Americans who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn.

Tens of millions of people in the U.S. have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3 1/2 months.

Florida suffered by far the most deaths of any state during that period, with the virus killing about 17,000 residents since the middle of June. Texas was second with 13,000 deaths.

The two states account for 15% of the country’s population, but more than 30% of the nation’s deaths since the nation crossed the 600,000 threshold.

___

MOSCOW — Antibody tests to detect the proteins produced by the body to fight coronavirus infection are cheap, widely available and actively marketed in Russia. Yet Western health experts say the tests are unreliable for diagnosing the coronavirus or assessing immunity to it.

When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies. President Vladimir Putin referred to them while bragging to Turkey's leader about why he avoided infection even though dozens of people around him contracted the coronavirus.

But the antibodies the popular tests look for can only serve as evidence of a past infection, and scientists say it’s still unclear what level of antibodies indicates protection from the virus and for how long..

In Russia, it’s common to get an antibody test and share the results. Their use appears to be a factor in the country’s low vaccination rate even as the country reports record daily deaths and rising infections.

Both the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommend vaccination regardless of previous infection.

___

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

___

NEW YORK — The Broadway hit “Aladdin” is trying to keep COVID-19 contained. Disney Theatrical Productions said it will cancel all shows until Oct. 12 after “additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected.”

The show reopened Tuesday following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic, but was forced to close Wednesday when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical’s company. There was a Thursday performance before Friday's was canceled.

It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen’s concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August.

So-called breakthrough infections are detected in vaccinated people and tend to be far less dangerous than those unvaccinated. In many ways, the temporary closure proves that the monitoring system is working.

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway in March 2014 and has become one of its highest grossing shows.

___

HARTFORD, Conn. - A retired Connecticut physician and surgeon voluntarily surrendered her license to practice medicine on Friday after being accused of providing fraudulent medical exemption forms through the mail.

Dr. Sue Mcintosh had her license suspended last week by the Connecticut Medical Examining Board during an emergency hearing. A full hearing on the merits of the case was scheduled for Oct. 5.

State officials, who had received an anonymous complaint about the doctor, allege Mcintosh provided an unknown number of blank, signed forms exempting people from the COVID-19 and other vaccines, as well as mandatory mask-wearing and routine COVID testing to people who sent her a self-addressed envelope.

Mcintosh, who hadn’t treated the patients, signed a letter included in the packet of bogus forms with the phrase “Let freedom ring!” She didn't respond to a request for comment.

Christopher Boyle, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said officials are considering whether to refer the case to state and federal law enforcement agencies.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — A decline in COVID-19 cases across the United States over the past several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors.

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked overall in the U.S., particularly in the Deep South, where hospitals were stretched to the limit weeks ago. But many Northern states are still struggling with rising cases, and what’s ahead for winter is far less clear.

Unknowns include how flu season may strain already depleted hospital staffs and whether those who have refused to get vaccinated will change their minds. An estimated 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, providing kindling for the highly contagious delta variant.

“If you’re not vaccinated or have protection from natural infection, this virus will find you,” warned Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Nationwide, the number of people now in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen to somewhere around 75,000 from over 93,000 in early September. New cases are on the downswing at about 112,000 per day on average, a drop of about one-third over the past 2 1/2 weeks.

___

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0

    Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs' second consecutive shutout. Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury. Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).

  • Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say

    Major social media stars including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Charli D'Amelio are among celebrities whose Instagram followers experience more negative feelings about their self-image, according to internal Facebook research revealed by the Wall Street Journal this week, raising questions about the impact of celebrity culture online. The Journal released the leaked research slide decks on Wednesday, which served as the basis of articles it published earlier this month saying that Facebook knew its apps harmed the mental health of some teenage girls and young users.

  • Biden's legislative ambitions get a stress test

    The president is having trouble getting congressional Democrats on the same page.

  • Anti-vaccine-mandate leaders denounce threats and outbursts that forced council vote to be canceled

    Rebuild New Hampshire, which helped organize the outdoor protest at Saint Anselm College, said while it vehemently opposes federal funding intended to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, it does not condone the actions that stopped the Executive Council from holding its meeting and holding a vote on that funding.

  • Some Afghans leave U.S. bases before resettlement

    The U.S. is hosting some 53,000 Afghan civilians across eight military bases, who were evacuated amid the chaotic American withdrawal.The evacuees, many of them granted a special status called "humanitarian parole" while on base, are met with refugee resettlement services to streamline the immigration process.Angela Fernandez is with the Department of Homeland Security:"Our guests at Fort McCoy are currently completing immigration paperwork, including employment authorization and health screenings to prepare them for their resettlement in the United States." But Reuters has learned that something strange is happening: Hundreds of Afghan evacuees are simply walking off the bases.Two sources familiar with data said the number of "independent departures" top 700, and could be higher.And these walk-offs are alarming immigration advocates worried new arrivals who abandon the resettlement services and the critical benefits offered could find themselves at the mercy of a complex U.S. immigration system down the road.One U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described it as "a giant can of worms," and warned, "this could lead to years and years of terrible immigration status problems."In a statement, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to comment on the figures provided to Reuters. But DHS said people who had left the bases "generally" had ties to the United States, such as family members of friends, and resources to support themselves.Immigration experts say Afghans who leave the bases are not breaking U.S. laws. Military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will.Some hard-line anti-immigration activists have raised concerns that the Afghan evacuees could pose a national security risk.But U.S. officials stress that all of the Afghans leaving U.S. bases had already undergone security screening. The risk of the independent departures is to the Afghans themselves.Reuters viewed a document, entitled "Departee Information," that is meant to warn Afghans considering leaving before completing their resettlement. It reminds them that, on base, they can get their immigration paperwork processed and even cash to help pay for travel to their destination in the United States.It reads, "once you leave this base, you forfeit these advantages and may not return."

  • New York mandate increased COVID-19 vaccine rate of healthcare workers

    The rate of vaccination rose twice as much for hospital workers as for adults overall in the state, according to data from the CDC.

  • 18 months into pandemic, a rural California county records its first COVID-19 death

    Alpine County, sparsely populated and tucked into the Sierra Nevada, has no hospitals, no ventilators and no ICU beds.

  • Senate votes to confirm Warren ally Rohit Chopra as CFPB chief

    The Senate voted on Thursday to approve the nomination of Rohit Chopra, President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The vote to confirm Chopra was conducted along party lines, with 50 Democrats voting in favor and 48 Republicans voting against.

  • Florida COVID update: 4,446 more cases added to tally, number in hospital is down again

    Florida on Saturday reported 4,446 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • National Guard activated to assist beleaguered hospitals in rural California

    Medical teams were dispatched to three hospitals where exhausted staff are weathering another surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

  • NCAA accuses Louisville, Mack of additional allegations

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The NCAA has amended its Notice of Allegations against Louisville, adding additional violations committed by the men's basketball program that include impermissible activities and accusations coach Chris Mack did not promote an atmosphere for compliance. Already under review by the Independent Resolution Panel (IRP) for violations related to a college basketball corruption case detailed in a May 2020 NOA, the school received the amendment on Thursday from the governing body's Complex Case Unit. - Presumed Mack responsible for both allegations.

  • Young Sheldon - One Bad Night and Chaos of Selfish Desires (Preview)

    Sheldon and Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr., on the fifth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

  • U.S. charges Canadian man, alleging he's an Islamic State fighter, propagandist

    U.S. prosecutors on Saturday said they charged a Saudi-born Canadian man for aiding the Islamic State militant group, alleging he tossed grenades in battle and worked with propagandists who publicized the beheading of hostages including U.S. journalist James Foley. The Department of Justice described the man, identified as Mohammed Khalifa, as a "leading figure" in the English-language media unit of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS. The department said Khalifa narrated English-language recruitment videos and was a battlefield fighter before he was captured in 2019 by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a militia group that controls parts of Syria.

  • Back in the classroom, teachers are finding pandemic tech has changed their jobs forever

    MaryRita Watson says her job as a fourth- and fifth-grade reading specialist is 110% more stressful these days. As the delta variant continues to spread across the United States and leads to more coronavirus exposure among students, Watson says she has been forced to embrace the hybrid model of teaching, where she simultaneously has to educate students both in-person and virtually. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "It'

  • U.S. administers nearly 394 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 392,909,995 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 474,245,945 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 4.36 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Take it from a Missouri science teacher: Don’t fall for semi-quack COVID ‘treatments’

    Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin probably won’t kill you, but they also don’t fight the coronavirus. | Opinion

  • A COVID-19 pill could soon fill a gap in our pandemic response that vaccines can’t overcome

    Antivirals that can be taken orally are "one more piece of the larger puzzle of solving the COVID problem," one public-health expert told Insider.

  • Ellen Pompeo Is Facing Backlash For This Story of Fighting With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy'

    When you are on a long-running and successful show like Grey’s Anatomy, sometimes you lose a little perspective on how a show should operate. Ellen Pompeo is catching plenty of heat on Twitter for laying into director Denzel Washington (yes, two-time Oscar winner Denzel) after they didn’t see eye-to-eye on the set. The episode goes […]

  • "After We Fell Star" Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Shared a "Knowing Look" With Harry Styles When They First Met

    "After We Fell" star Hero Fiennes-Tiffin revealed that he shared a "knowing look" with Harry Styles after meeting him for the first time at the 2019 Met Gala.

  • Frustration with new COVID curbs as Singapore moves to open up

    Singapore's reimposition of coronavirus restrictions to buy time to prepare to live with the disease has been met with some rare frustration as the government walks a fine line between reopening and preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed. Singapore has largely kept the virus at bay since last year with masks, contact tracing and a closed border. Now infections are surging to new daily records of more than 2,000 but with 82% of its 5.4 million people fully vaccinated, 98.1% of cases over the past month have been asymptomatic or involved only mild symptoms.