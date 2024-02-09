The latest on Natalie Cline: Legislative resolution; ‘hundreds’ of complaints lodged

Jennie Earl and James Moss, board members of the Utah State Board of Education, attend a scheduled meeting at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A Sandy lawmaker has opened a resolution in response to Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline’s recent social media post regarding a high school student athlete.

The resolution, titled “Resolution to Address Recent Actions of State School Board Member Natalie Cline,” was requested by Republican Rep. Robert Spendlove.

“Opening this resolution will allow the Legislature to start a process that is fair and deliberative,” Spendlove told members of the Utah House of Representatives on Friday.

“This allows us to consider all options within our constitutional authority and this is the responsibility of the Legislature,” he said.

Cline has been widely rebuked since posting on Facebook an image of a female high school basketball player captioned “Girls basketball ...”, which many Utahns, including legislative leaders, said implied the player was male. She is not.

Cline’s social media post said she “never claimed the student was a boy.”

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, apologized to the girl and her family.

“I can’t imagine as a parent of four girls, having to go through what that girl is going through and what that family has gone through. It’s not fair, and it’s not and my heart breaks for that family, literally,” said Schultz Friday during House Republican leaders’ weekly meeting with reporters.

The House will take a deliberative approach, he said.

“I think it’s important that we go through a process rather than act out of emotion. I think that’s where people make mistakes when they start acting out of emotion. First, we want to be fair in whatever process we go through, where it needs to be. That’s what the public expects us to do. We don’t act out of emotion. We go through a process,” he said.

The legislature has several options up to and including impeachment.

Schultz said dealing with the aftermath of Cline’s social media post “is the last thing I want to do, to be quite honest with you, but we have an obligation.”

Asked if the resolution was intended to pressure Cline to step down, Schultz said if he was in her shoes, “I would strongly consider resigning.”

Utah lawmakers plan to address the resolution during the session. Aside from taking action itself, the Legislature could grant the state school board with impeachment authority.

Meanwhile, the state school board’s Internal Audit Department has received “hundreds” of complaints about Cline’s social media posts, according to chief audit executive Debbie Davis.

The complaints, which were lodged by the office’s hotline or online have been divided among four staff members to log.

Some expressed concern. Others disagreed with the posts, Davis said.

“They thought it was humiliating or harmful to students. So some have said ‘resignation.’ Some are, like, ‘reprimand to the extent that you can.’ Those are the kinds of things that we’re seeing,” she said.

The audit staff will next conduct “a very high level preliminary analysis” to determine if there is merit to the complaints and, if so, refer them to the state school board leadership, Davis said.

“They’ll take a look and they can decide either, ‘Yes, we think there’s merit and more should be done’ or ‘No, we’re done,’” she said.

The state school board cannot remove a member but it can reprimand or censure a member “for any violation of law, policy, bylaws, or any other conduct which tends to injure the good name of the board, following adequate due process, if appropriate.”

A member can be removed from committee assignments, prohibited from requesting an item to be placed on an agenda or “other appropriate action,” which is not specified in the bylaws.

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche