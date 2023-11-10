The latest on the NE Ocala shooting: Neighbors worry about woman's sons, 10 and 17

Residents of Wagon Wheel Mobile Park — where a man was found dead and a woman shot and injured on Thursday — are concerned about the woman and worried what's next for her children.

The woman remained hospitalized Friday. The man's body was found inside the single-wide mobile home they shared. His cause of death has not been announced.

Officers said they received the call at 5:02 p.m. Thursday and arrived at 5:05 p.m. Police officials said the case was domestic related.

Authorities on Friday said the woman is recovering from her injuries. No other information — how many times the woman was shot, what led up to the shooting— has been released.

The names of those involved had not been released as of Friday afternoon. It's unknown if their families have been notified.

A square red note from the county's animal services department was posted on the front door of the couple's residence.

Records indicate four domestic violence deaths have occurred so far in 2023 in Marion County. Last year there were four domestic violence murders in Marion.

Neighbors' accounts

The Star-Banner interviewed two neighbors who didn't want to give their names. One woman said she was sitting outside Thursday when she heard a pop. She said she saw the woman's younger son run by, and she went to see what was happening.

The woman said she saw the older son trying to help his mother. She said she asked the woman what happened and was told she went grocery shopping and when she returned, the male used foul language and told her to leave.

The neighbor said the injured woman, who appeared to be shot in the shoulder, did not tell her anything else.

The neighbors said the woman and the deceased man were a couple. They said the woman's sons are ages 17 and 10. The family also has two dogs.

Ocala police officials said the state Department of Children and Families are ensuring the children's well being. The kids are staying with family on their mother's side.

The injured woman works at a local gas station. A manager confirmed her employment; however, he declined comment because he's not authorized to make a statement.

