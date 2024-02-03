Latest Negotiation: Battle At The Border

Washington (DC News Now) — The battle at the border continues for the United States as House Speaker Mike Johnson took aim at President Biden and his administration on the handling of the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It also comes on the heels as House Republicans voted to advance a vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. And in the Senate, lawmakers say they could be close to reaching a deal on border security.

The Hill’s Congressional Reporter Mychael Schnell joins Capitol Review this week on when a deal might be reached.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.