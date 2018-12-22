The Latest: White House insists anew on border wall funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the government shutdown (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The White House is insisting anew that Congress give in to President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall.

Democrats have offered no money for a wall in a must-pass spending bill, and the stalemate forced the government into a partial shutdown early Saturday. The Senate adjourned Saturday without reaching a deal as talks between officials continue.

Senior administration officials told reporters Saturday that Trump has been "very clear" about his expectations.

The House has passed a government funding bill that includes Trump's $5.7 billion request, but the legislation cannot clear the Senate without support from Democrats, who oppose a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity under rules set by the White House.

3:25 p.m.

The Senate has adjourned without a deal to end a partial government shutdown as talks drag on over President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ended the rare Saturday session hours after the Senate had opened.

Talks are underway at the Capitol involving Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

But there's no resolution to the impasse, and the Senate isn't scheduled to meet again until Monday — Christmas Eve — for a pro forma session. The next full session of the Senate is now scheduled for this coming Thursday.

The partial shutdown started early Saturday amid a standoff over Trump's request for $5 billion for the wall. Democrats have refused, and are offering to keep funding at existing levels, $1.3 billion, for border security, but not the wall

2:55 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at Capitol to meet with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer as negotiations continue over ending the partial government shutdown.

Schumer's office says he's talking with Pence at the request of the White House.

Schumer intends to tell Pence that any proposal that includes money for President Donald Trump's border wall cannot gain the 60 votes necessary to pass the Senate. Schumer earlier Saturday said money for wall the will "never pass the Senate, not today, not next week, not next year."

Trump also had a lunch meeting with lawmakers, including some House conservatives who have adamantly backed billions of dollars for the wall. All the lawmakers at the White House event were Republicans.

One-quarter of the federal government has shut down, beginning Saturday.

2:15 p.m.

Senators from both parties are claiming that the American people are on their side when it comes to spending taxpayer money on a border wall.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that by voting to advance legislation with $5 billion for the wall, Republicans "are proud to stand with the American people on this subject."

The top Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, says President Donald Trump is demanding billions for "an expensive, ineffective wall that the majority of Americans don't support."

So who's right?

A recent Quinnipiac University poll finds that 43 percent of registered voters support building the wall and 54 percent oppose it.

But it's also clear that Republicans are responding to sentiment within their party, as 86 percent of Republicans in the survey support building the wall.

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers are discussing border security at a White House lunch amid the partial government shutdown.

The White House says the group includes Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Richard Shelby of Alabama. Other guests are Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

All are allies of Trump. Some have been urging the president to stand firm in demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Vice President Mike Pence, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and senior adviser Jared Kushner also are there.

Trump blames Democrats for the stalemate over wall funding that led to the shutdown that began early Saturday.

1:15 p.m.

The Senate's top Democrat says the partial government shutdown could end immediately if President Donald Trump abandons his demand for money for a border wall with Mexico.