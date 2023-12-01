Latest news on Keegan Murray’s injury as Sacramento Kings prepare to play Denver Nuggets

A key player could be on the verge of returning to the lineup as the Kings prepare for two big games against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Keegan Murray was a full participant in practice Friday after missing the past four games with a back injury that is being described as sacroiliac (SI) joint irritation. His status for Saturday’s game against the Nuggets at Golden 1 Center will be updated when the Kings submit their injury report later in the day, but he continues to make strides toward a return to competition, a league source told The Sacramento Bee.

Murray’s return would provide a big boost for the Kings (10-7) going into Saturday’s game against the Nuggets (13-7) and Monday’s showdown with the Pelicans in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s new in-season tournament. A win over the Pelicans would send the Kings to Las Vegas with a chance to win the inaugural NBA Cup.

Murray sustained the injury during a 129-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 19. He finished the game that night and started the next night in New Orleans, but he left at halftime and did not return.

Murray, who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, was an All-Rookie First-Team selection last season. He started 78 games, averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while setting a rookie record with 206 3-point goals to help the Kings reach the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Murray has appeared in 13 games this season. He is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals. His field-goal percentage (.390) and 3-point percentage (.287) have dropped considerably from last season, but the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward has emerged as one of the team’s most versatile and effective defenders, and coaches are confident his shooting will return to form.