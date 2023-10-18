Latest on Northern California principal facing cybercrime accusations
A Pollock Pines man who works as a school principal in El Dorado County has been arrested on criminal charges.
A Pollock Pines man who works as a school principal in El Dorado County has been arrested on criminal charges.
X has confirmed its plans to charge new users for the service previously known as Twitter.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
Learn about credit card rental car insurance, including differences between primary and secondary coverage and how to activate your credit card rental benefits.
The Georgetown coach has received an onslaught of support from the women's basketball community
GM delaying additional Silverado EV and Sierra EV production to Q4 2025. Orion plant was going to build EV pickups in early 2025.
Score a brand-new, top-of-the-line phone for a big fat nothing, and get it for only shipping costs with the Boost Mobile plan.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
'Buying this device may have been the smartest thing I've done in a very long time,' wrote one of 8,000+ fans.
"I was taking a big chance with the purple pants," admits the shirtless saxophonist, who also reveals that his former boss Tina Turner "was the first person to give me a codpiece."
Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down the lessons learned from the USMNT's loss to Germany at a pre-training news conference Monday.
From banding together with other parents to create tech-free "nests" to setting strict rules around screens, some families are cracking down on social media.
The rocker opens up about sobriety, panic attacks, his new album, and how he and his wife still "dig each other in every specific way you could imagine" nearly three decades after being set up on a blind date.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.
The once-popular social media site Myspace is getting a documentary about its history. Gunpowder & Sky and The Documentary Group have teamed up for the project.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
At least three states are moving forward with plans for larger, pricier prisons, with proponents of such facilities citing the need to address issues of overcrowding, poor sanitation conditions and a lack of mental health resources in the current facilities.
Self-described "late bloomers" are speaking on their trials and triumphs when it comes to dating for the first time. The post Creators that identify as late bloomers are speaking out about their experiences, search for romantic attachment appeared first on In The Know.