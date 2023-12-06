Latest Oklahoma County jail release miscues come as CEO moves to speed releases

Just a day after Oklahoma County jail CEO Brandi Garner announced changes to how the facility releases detainees who make bail, she said the jail recently released two detainees by mistake.

On Tuesday, Garner announced jail employees released one detainee too soon on Dec. 1 after a prosecutor declined to file a charge involving prostitution against him. However, that person still had an outstanding warrant for a second arrest that had not been adjudicated. He was rearrested by Oklahoma City police Dec. 5.

On Dec. 4, the jail mistakenly released another detainee who was impersonating another prisoner who was actually supposed to be released. The clerk processing that release failed to confirm the detainee's identity. That individual, who had been arrested on a larceny complaint, remained at large Tuesday.

"We deeply regret the distress and inconvenience caused by these incidents. Our top priority is to rectify the mistakes, ensure the safe return of the mistakenly released individuals to our custody, and take concrete steps to prevent such errors in the future," Garner said.

Jail spokesman Mark Opgrande stressed Tuesday those incidents were not due to changes Garner told members of Oklahoma County's Criminal Justice Authority about involving efforts she intends to make to streamline the jail's release program. Those efforts are just beginning.

Changes discussed after a woman was held at Oklahoma County jail for a week after her release date

Garner told members of Oklahoma County's Criminal Justice Authority on Monday those steps and others are being taken after learning it took the jail a week to free Nikita Webb once a judge ordered her release for time served related to two misdemeanor drug charges.

The problem, Garner explained, is cultural and rooted in past practices.

She noticed when she arrived in January 2022 the jail would routinely suspend releasing detainees so that its staff could be used to fill other needed posts inside the jail.

Brandi Garner, Oklahoma County Jail CEO.

"It was one of the first areas they would shut down because it wasn't a priority to release," Garner said.

"I think it is unacceptable to wait that long," Garner said of Webb's predicament. "In an ideal world, I think that people should be getting out within four hours."

Delayed releases impact detainees' families as much as it does the prisoners themselves, she said.

"A lot of these people (who make bond) have jobs to go to and have to be at work the next morning."

If they are not released and lose their jobs, that starts a downward spiral for them because they don't have the money to pay their fines and costs and have to spend time looking for gainful employment so they can take care of their families, she said.

The problem is nothing new, Garner added.

"On a personal note, I had some family members that were booked into the facility 15 to 20 years ago and once they bonded out, the minimum time for release was three days.

"I had another one that was there for seven days," she said. "So, this is a long-standing cultural issue and, for whatever reason, it has just never been a priority. I'm concerned."

Although a judge ordered Nikita Webb's release on Oct. 30, she wasn't actually released from the Oklahoma County jail until Nov. 6.

Beyond the mistaken releases the past week, the mishandling of Webb's release is among the latest issues involving Oklahoma County's treatment of detainees — a list that includes numerous health and safety violations and detainee deaths.

How Oklahoma County's jail intends to speed its process to release qualified detainees

Garner said the jail:

Changed leadership within its inmate processing division, aiming to remove learned behaviors. "I am hoping this will shift the culture and help them understand there is a need to get them out very quickly," Garner said.

Will use some of the latest graduates from its academy class going through on-the-job training now to boost staffing levels within both its receiving and releasing divisions.

Will continue to accelerate cross-training efforts for as many of the jail's employees in receiving and releasing divisions as possible, improving their abilities to staff areas where manpower needs exist. "Every person down there should not only know their primary job in booking procedures, but also in releasing. In one-on-one meetings I have had with them, that has been an issue that has been identified time and time again," Garner said.

Will identify and eliminate redundancies inside of the jail, plus work with the courthouse to set up a digitized sharing point for court records to improve the flow of paperwork between the two buildings. "A lot of times, what we are waiting for is a physical piece of paper to take whatever action is needed, and that can be hours after the detainee has made it back to the jail. If we get the paperwork while they are still at the courthouse, we can at least start prioritizing releases," Garner said.

Will improve communications with Oklahoma County's public defenders office, which has pledged to begin providing the jail with daily lists of detainees it expects to be released.

Will gather data on how long releases are taking, planning to use that information to set new goals to get detainees who have bonded out or have been ordered released processed more quickly. The entire operation is being evaluated, Garner said. If the jail's staff can work together and achieve desired release time parameters, Garner said they will receive a $500 bonus quarterly, using surplus funds the jail has gathered by eliminating wasteful expenses.

"This isn't just about our releasing division. It is about the entire facility."

Delayed releases go "against the very fiber of our mission, vision and values," Garner said.

Jail trust members reacted favorably to Garner's plans.

"I appreciate the efforts of you and your management team. You are trying to change a culture inside of a facility that's very, very difficult to do overnight, especially. It requires leadership," said Joe Allbaugh, the trust's chairman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail shakes up staff, taking steps to speed releases