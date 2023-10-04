Latest Operation Consequence crime prevention targets Apple Valley, Victorville

The latest Operation Consequences targeted crime in Apple Valley and Victorville.

During the week-long operation ending Sept. 29, law enforcement officials served 21 search warrants and made additional contacts, sheriff's officials said.

The result was investigators seizing illegal narcotics and 12 firearms, six of which were ghost guns. They also made 15 felony arrests.

The operation was conducted in the following locations:

22700 Block of Eyota Road, Apple Valley

15800 Block of Highway 18, Apple Valley

20300 Block of Rancherias Road, Apple Valley

16000 Block of Bonanza Road, Victorville

14500 Block of Navarro Drive, Victorville

56000 Block of 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley

7600 Block of Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga

7800 Block of Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga

1000 Block of E. Baseline Street, San Bernardino

6600 Block of Jewel Street, Jurupa Valley

1300 Block of E. Redlands Boulevard, Redlands

2000 Block of Key Street, Colton

3800 Block of Hunter Street, Riverside

Investigators from the sheriff’s department – gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served the warrants.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequence crime prevention targets High Desert