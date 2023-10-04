Latest Operation Consequence crime prevention targets Apple Valley, Victorville

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Latest Operation Consequence crime prevention nets 15 felony arrests, firearms seized in Apple Valley, Victorville and the Inland Empire.

The latest Operation Consequences targeted crime in Apple Valley and Victorville.

During the week-long operation ending Sept. 29, law enforcement officials served 21 search warrants and made additional contacts, sheriff's officials said.

The result was investigators seizing illegal narcotics and 12 firearms, six of which were ghost guns. They also made 15 felony arrests.

The operation was conducted in the following locations:

  • 22700 Block of Eyota Road, Apple Valley

  • 15800 Block of Highway 18, Apple Valley

  • 20300 Block of Rancherias Road, Apple Valley

  • 16000 Block of Bonanza Road, Victorville

  • 14500 Block of Navarro Drive, Victorville

  • 56000 Block of 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley

  • 7600 Block of Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga

  • 7800 Block of Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga

  • 1000 Block of E. Baseline Street, San Bernardino

  • 6600 Block of Jewel Street, Jurupa Valley

  • 1300 Block of E. Redlands Boulevard, Redlands

  • 2000 Block of Key Street, Colton

  • 3800 Block of Hunter Street, Riverside

Investigators from the sheriff’s department – gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served the warrants.

