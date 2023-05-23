Latest Operation Consequences: Arrests, seizing of illegal weapons in the Victor Valley

During the latest round of Operation Consequences, sheriff’s officials served numerous search warrants, made nearly a dozen arrests and seized several illegal firearms.

The operation that ended on May 19, included serving 15 search warrants and finding suspects at various locations in Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan, Victorville, Yucaipa, Highland, and Bloomington.

During the search warrants, investigators seized 11 firearms, three of which were ghost guns, and made 10 felony arrests. Ghost guns have no traceable numbers or parts.

The targeted crime suppression operations occurred at:

21500 Ottawa Road, Apple Valley

8400 Block of Buckthorn Avenue, Hesperia

6800 Block of Sunset Road, Phelan

15600 Block of Gazelle Street, Victorville

15700 Block of FirstStreet, Victorville

16800 Block of C Street, Victorville

3600 Block of Mountain Avenue, Highland

32400 Block of Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa

31400 Block of Avenue E, Yucaipa

18800 Block of San Bernardino Avenue, Bloomington

The nearly year-long operation includes personnel from the gangs/narcotics, specialized enforcement divisions, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, county probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations (DHI), formerly known as ICE.

Operation Consequences will continue to take place throughout the year to curb violent crimes, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials said.

