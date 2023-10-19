Latest Operation Consequences crime suppression targets High Desert

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the latest round of Operation Consequences netted felony arrests and the seizure of firearms, narcotics and marijuana in the High Desert and Inland Empire.

During the week of activity ending Oct. 13, authorities conducted 15 search warrants, made 18 felony arrests and seized 56 firearms, including 14 ghost guns.

In addition, investigators located and seized over 1.5 pounds of drugs, 1,000 cannabis plants, and 348 pounds of processed cannabis.

The search warrants were conducted in the following locations:

  • 10900 Block of Arcadia Avenue, Apple Valley

  • 19200 Block of Highway 18, Apple Valley

  • 11700 Block of Ivy Avenue, Hesperia

  • 8800 Block of Tangerine Avenue, Hesperia

  • 9300 Block of Sable Ridge Avenue, Hesperia

  • 17600 Block of Seaforth Street, Hesperia

  • 3200 Block of White Fox Trail, Phelan

  • 12600 Block of Garden Way, Victorville

  • 17400 Block of Sequoia Street, Victorville

  • 16600 Block of D Street, Victorville

  • 31400 Block of Pleasant Drive, Running Springs

  • 3800 Block of Second Avenue, San Bernardino

  • 7000 Block of Reche Canyon Road, Colton

  • 400 Block of Oak Street, Colton

  • 35200 Block of Beech Avenue, Yucaipa

The last round of crime suppression was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division, specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.

