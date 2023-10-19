Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the latest round of Operation Consequences focused on crime suppression activity in the High Desert.

During the week of activity ending Oct. 13, authorities conducted 15 search warrants, made 18 felony arrests and seized 56 firearms, including 14 ghost guns.

In addition, investigators located and seized over 1.5 pounds of drugs, 1,000 cannabis plants, and 348 pounds of processed cannabis.

The search warrants were conducted in the following locations:

10900 Block of Arcadia Avenue, Apple Valley

19200 Block of Highway 18, Apple Valley

11700 Block of Ivy Avenue, Hesperia

8800 Block of Tangerine Avenue, Hesperia

9300 Block of Sable Ridge Avenue, Hesperia

17600 Block of Seaforth Street, Hesperia

3200 Block of White Fox Trail, Phelan

12600 Block of Garden Way, Victorville

17400 Block of Sequoia Street, Victorville

16600 Block of D Street, Victorville

31400 Block of Pleasant Drive, Running Springs

3800 Block of Second Avenue, San Bernardino

7000 Block of Reche Canyon Road, Colton

400 Block of Oak Street, Colton

35200 Block of Beech Avenue, Yucaipa

The last round of crime suppression was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division, specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences crime suppression targets High Desert