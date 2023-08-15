Latest Operation Consequences targets crime suppression in Barstow, Hesperia, Victorville

The latest round of Operation Consequences included 27 felony arrests and the seizing of 54 firearms in places like Barstow, Hesperia and Victorville.

As part of the operation, 13 search warrants were served across the High Desert. Investigators made 27 felony arrests and seized 54 firearms, 14 of which were unserialized, or ghost guns.

Authorities also found and seized nearly one pound of drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The targeted crime suppression occurred at the following locations:

22500 Block of Cheryle Street, Barstow

19600 Block of Rock Springs Road, Hesperia

18400 Block of Hackberry Street, Hesperia

18400 Block of Bear Valley Road, Hesperia

16200 Block of Orange Street, Hesperia

13600 Block of Cedar Street, Hesperia

13700 Block of Burning Tree Drive, Victorville

16900 Block of B Street, Victorville

15900 Block of Nisqualli Road, Victorville

14500 Block of Seventh Street, Victorville

12400 Block of Bassett Drive, Victorville

14400 Block of Seneca Road, Victorville

27300 Block of W Lugonia Avenue, Redlands

6800 Block of De Anza Avenue, Riverside

22900 Block of Chambray Drive, Moreno Valley

13300 Block of Windy Grove Drive Rancho Cucamonga

Operation Consequence was conducted by the sheriff’s department gangs/narcotics division, specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations. The department receives assistance from San Bernardino County Probation, the California Highway Patrol, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks throughout the High Desert and county.

There are currently 6,562 parolees at large in California and 528 parolees at large in the county, sheriff’s officials said.

