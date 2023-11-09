Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto, Victorville
The latest Operation Consequence targeted crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.
During the week-long operation ending Nov. 3, authorities served 16 search warrants, with investigators contacting gang members, prohibited from possessing firearms, sheriff's officials said.
Investigators made 29 arrests and seized 66 firearms, which included 10 ghost guns, according to authorities.
The searches were conducted mainly in San Bernardino County, with two additional locations in Riverside and Los Angeles counties. The locations include:
7600 Block of Judy Lane, Apple Valley
19400 Block of Corwin Road, Apple Valley
13400 Block of Mesquite Road, Apple Valley
11200 Block of La Habra Avenue, Adelanto
15000 Block of Del Rey Drive, Victorville
1400 Block of Millard Avenue, Rialto
2000 Block of Windhaven Drive, Rialto
21200 Block of Arrow Highway, Covina
16100 Block of Saggio Lane, Chino Hills
9600 Block of Catawba Avenue, Fontana
31700 Block of Valley View, Running Springs
200 Block of E Fourth Street, San Bernardino
600 Block of Padilla Street, San Gabriel in Los Angeles County and the 3800 Block of Carthage Street, Riverside in Riverside County
Operation Consequences will continue to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in the High Desert