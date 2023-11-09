Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto, Victorville

Firearms seized, arrests made during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.

The latest Operation Consequence targeted crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.

During the week-long operation ending Nov. 3, authorities served 16 search warrants, with investigators contacting gang members, prohibited from possessing firearms, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators made 29 arrests and seized 66 firearms, which included 10 ghost guns, according to authorities.

The searches were conducted mainly in San Bernardino County, with two additional locations in Riverside and Los Angeles counties. The locations include:

7600 Block of Judy Lane, Apple Valley

19400 Block of Corwin Road, Apple Valley

13400 Block of Mesquite Road, Apple Valley

11200 Block of La Habra Avenue, Adelanto

15000 Block of Del Rey Drive, Victorville

1400 Block of Millard Avenue, Rialto

2000 Block of Windhaven Drive, Rialto

21200 Block of Arrow Highway, Covina

16100 Block of Saggio Lane, Chino Hills

9600 Block of Catawba Avenue, Fontana

31700 Block of Valley View, Running Springs

200 Block of E Fourth Street, San Bernardino

600 Block of Padilla Street, San Gabriel in Los Angeles County and the 3800 Block of Carthage Street, Riverside in Riverside County

Operation Consequences will continue to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.

Firearms seized, arrests made during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in the High Desert