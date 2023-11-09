Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto, Victorville

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Firearms seized, arrests made during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.
The latest Operation Consequence targeted crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.

During the week-long operation ending Nov. 3, authorities served 16 search warrants, with investigators contacting gang members, prohibited from possessing firearms, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators made 29 arrests and seized 66 firearms, which included 10 ghost guns, according to authorities.

The searches were conducted mainly in San Bernardino County, with two additional locations in Riverside and Los Angeles counties. The locations include:

  • 7600 Block of Judy Lane, Apple Valley

  • 19400 Block of Corwin Road, Apple Valley

  • 13400 Block of Mesquite Road, Apple Valley

  • 11200 Block of La Habra Avenue, Adelanto

  • 15000 Block of Del Rey Drive, Victorville

  • 1400 Block of Millard Avenue, Rialto

  • 2000 Block of Windhaven Drive, Rialto

  • 21200 Block of Arrow Highway, Covina

  • 16100 Block of Saggio Lane, Chino Hills

  • 9600 Block of Catawba Avenue, Fontana

  • 31700 Block of Valley View, Running Springs

  • 200 Block of E Fourth Street, San Bernardino

  • 600 Block of Padilla Street, San Gabriel in Los Angeles County and the 3800 Block of Carthage Street, Riverside in Riverside County

Operation Consequences will continue to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in the High Desert

